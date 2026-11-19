Banxico calls the cut a one-off adjustment and says it now plans to leave the rate where it is for a prolonged period.

The Banco de México building in Mexico City's historic centre, with the dome of the Palacio de Bellas Artes behind it, pictured in 2012. Photo: Alfonso21 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Mexico · Central Bank

A member of Mexico’s central bank board says the rate cut that forecasters did not expect had already been signalled. Omar Mejía Castelazo, a deputy governor of the Banco de México (Banxico), said in public remarks this month that the bank’s own communication had signalled the 5 November cut to 6.25%.

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Market forecasts had pointed to no change at 6.50%. For anyone who holds Mexican assets or trades with Mexico, the more useful message is that Banxico now plans to leave the rate where it is for a prolonged period.

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Key Facts What. Deputy governor Omar Mejía says Banxico’s 5 November rate cut to 6.25% was signalled in advance.

Vote. Three members voted to cut; deputy governors Galia Borja and Jonathan Heath voted to hold.

Next. Banxico says it will hold 6.25% for a prolonged period; next decision due 17 December.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives 93% to no change on 17 December (US$31,601 traded, 2:35 a.m. ET, 19 November).

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Banxico calls the cut a one-off adjustment and says it now plans to leave the rate where it is for a prolonged period.

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The Bigger Picture

The rate stood at 6.50% before the 5 November meeting, and the board’s own statement calls the cut a one-off adjustment, not the start of a new run of cuts. Its stated aim is to bring inflation back to its 3% target, which its new forecast reaches in the fourth quarter of 2027.

The statement says that holding the rate for a prolonged period will support that return to target and suit the external risks the economy faces. It commits to no fixed path: future decisions will follow observed and expected inflation, the pass-through of the exchange rate to prices, economic slack and inflation expectations.

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The Banco de México headquarters in Mexico City. Photo: Juan Carlos Fonseca Mata / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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What the Bank Decided

In its monetary policy announcement of 5 November 2026, Banxico’s board lowered its target for the overnight interbank rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%, effective 6 November. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point, so 25 of them make a quarter of a point.

Governor Victoria Rodríguez Ceja and deputy governors José Gabriel Cuadra García and Omar Mejía Castelazo voted for the cut. Deputy governors Galia Borja Gómez and Jonathan Heath voted to keep the rate at 6.50%.

In plain English. The target rate is the price banks charge each other for one-day loans, and it steers borrowing costs across Mexico. A deputy governor is one of the four board members who sit beneath the governor.

What Mejía Said

In a podcast interview with Banorte, a Mexican bank, on 11 November, Mejía said the cut had already been signalled in Banxico’s institutional communication. He added that it did not start a new easing cycle and that the rate would likely stay at 6.25% for a prolonged period.

The consensus forecast for the 5 November decision, as listed in market economic calendars, was 6.50%, meaning no change. Both views can be true, because a board can see a step as signalled while forecasters still expect a hold.

Why It Matters

Inflation is the number that keeps the board cautious. Mexico’s statistics office, INEGI, put annual headline inflation, the all-items price figure, for October at 3.75% in its release of 9 November, up from 3.45% in September and above the 3.65% forecast.

With the key rate at 6.25%, it now sits 2.5 percentage points above headline inflation. The board judged that the monetary restriction it has applied is still working and that no demand pressure is visible.

Banxico’s new forecast has headline inflation averaging 3.7% in the fourth quarter of 2026, up from 3.5% in its 24 September forecast. It says the risks to that path still lean to the upside, including a weaker peso and disruption from trade policy.

Banxico notes that the peso weakened between its last two decisions. A lower Mexican rate narrows the extra return that pesos pay, so a stated pause gives US importers and investors a steadier rate to plan around.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, gives 93% to no change at the next decision and 6% to a further 25-basis-point cut. About US$31,601 has been traded on the market, as of 2:35 a.m. ET on 19 November 2026.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch

INEGI is due to publish mid-month inflation for November on 24 November and full November inflation on 9 December. Banxico’s next rate decision is due on 17 December, and all three dates come from market calendars, not yet confirmed on the official calendars.

The strongest case against the cut came from inside the board, where Galia Borja Gómez and Jonathan Heath voted to hold at 6.50%. Banxico’s statement does not give their reasons, and the date on which the minutes of the meeting appear is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how long a “prolonged period” lasts, because the statement gives no date or inflation threshold. We also could not confirm that the minutes of the 5 November meeting, which would show how each member argued, have been published.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Mexico’s central bank cut interest rates in November 2026?

Yes. Banxico cut its target rate by 25 basis points to 6.25% on 5 November 2026, effective 6 November. Three of five board members voted for the cut.

Was the Banxico rate cut a surprise?

Deputy governor Omar Mejía said on 11 November that the bank’s communication had already signalled it. The consensus forecast in market calendars was no change at 6.50%.

What happens to Mexican rates next?

Banxico says it will hold the rate at 6.25% for a prolonged period. Its next decision is due on 17 December, a date taken from market calendars.

Sources Banco de México, monetary policy announcement of 5 November 2026 · INEGI, consumer price release of 9 November 2026 · Polymarket, Bank of Mexico decision market, 19 November 2026.

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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