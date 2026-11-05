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since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Ethiopia Africa

Ethiopia Says Economy Is Now Africa’s Fifth

By · November 5, 2026 · 5 min read
Office blocks and a building under construction on an avenue in Addis Ababa, with a blue minibus taxi in the road
New offices rise along an avenue in central Addis Ababa. (Photo: Rio Times library)

ETHIOPIA · ECONOMY

Key Facts

  • The country Ethiopia, East Africa’s most populous nation, is led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
  • What happened Ethiopia’s government rewrote its national accounts on Wednesday 4 November 2026.
  • The number Output is put at 31.86 trillion birr, Ethiopia’s currency (about US$210.7 billion), for 2025/26.
  • The ranking That would place Ethiopia fifth in Africa, ahead of Morocco and Kenya.
  • The catch The bigger figure changes ratios on paper, not the size of anyone’s paycheck.

Ethiopia says its economy is now big enough to rank fifth in Africa. On Wednesday 4 November 2026 the government unveiled rewritten national accounts that put 2025/26 output at 31.86 trillion birr (about US$210.7 billion, using the rate implied by the government’s own figures of about 151 birr per US dollar).

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For US readers, the change matters because lenders, bond investors and aid agencies size up a country by the ratios of its debt and taxes to GDP, the value of everything it produces in a year. A larger GDP makes the same debt look smaller, even though the debt itself has not moved.

What Happened

Finance Minister Fitsum Assefa presented the revised accounts, which use the Ethiopian fiscal year 2017 (2024/25) as the new base year. Under the new method the economy was worth 24.03 trillion birr (about US$201.4 billion) in 2024/25 and 31.86 trillion birr (about US$210.7 billion) in 2025/26.

The government says the framework follows the 2008 System of National Accounts, the international standard for measuring an economy. It also counts digital financial services and developments in modern trade, industry and mining.

The work took about a year, according to the government’s announcement. The minister said the new framework will help the state judge the size, structure and performance of the economy.

Addis Ababa skyline with office towers and construction cranes under a cloudy sky, mountains behind
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, where office towers and construction cranes now mark the skyline. Photo: Rio Times archive.
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Why Ethiopia Now Ranks Fifth

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, published its latest estimates in October 2026. They put South Africa at about US$489 billion, Egypt at US$443 billion, Nigeria at US$387 billion and Algeria at US$332 billion.

Morocco comes next at about US$196 billion, then Angola at about US$157 billion and Kenya at about US$151 billion. Ethiopia’s new US$210.7 billion therefore slots in at fifth place, ahead of all three.

Silhouette of a tower crane over the Addis Ababa skyline at sunset
A tower crane against the sunset over Addis Ababa, a city in the middle of a building boom. Photo: Rio Times archive.

What Changes on Paper

The finance minister said the updated measurement will allow a better assessment of debt and tax ratios. The minister added that it will help the government find ways to broaden the tax base and raise more domestic revenue.

In plain English, a bigger economy means the government collects a smaller share of it in tax and owes a smaller share in debt. Those shares are the numbers that creditors and the IMF watch when they judge whether Ethiopia can carry its loans.

Ethiopia is in an IMF-backed lending programme, called an Extended Credit Facility, approved in July 2024. The rebasing does not cancel a single dollar of what the country owes.

What It Means for You

If you follow African debt or frontier-market funds, expect Ethiopia’s published debt and tax ratios to look lighter after this revision. Treat the improvement as arithmetic, and wait for new debt-restructuring terms and the next IMF review before reading it as better finances.

Travelers and US companies will notice nothing at the airport or in contracts. Business planners may find Ethiopia easier to justify as a market, because a US$210.7 billion economy is harder to ignore.

What Is Not Known

The government’s announcement does not say what the new method does to income per person or to growth rates. It is also not yet known how the IMF and other lenders will treat the new base in their own tables.

The ranking mixes a rebased Ethiopian figure with unrebased estimates for other countries, so the order could change if others revise too. The government has not said how earlier years are restated beyond 2024/25.

More: Ethiopia news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also our guides to Ethiopia’s birr reform and Ethiopia’s key players.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is GDP Rebasing?

It means updating the base year and methods used to measure the size of an economy. New activity such as digital financial services and modern trade is counted, so the total can jump without any new output.

How Big Is Ethiopia’s Economy Now?

Ethiopia’s government puts it at 31.86 trillion birr (about US$210.7 billion) for 2025/26, its fiscal year that starts in July. Ethiopia’s figure for 2024/25 is 24.03 trillion birr (about US$201.4 billion).

Is Ethiopia Really Africa’s Fifth-Largest Economy?

On these numbers, yes, behind South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Algeria. The comparison sets Ethiopia’s new figure against the International Monetary Fund’s October 2026 estimates for other countries, which have not been rebased by the same method.

Does the New Figure Make Ethiopians Richer?

No, because the rebasing changes how output is counted, not what people earn. It does change ratios such as debt to GDP, which the finance minister says will now be assessed on the new base.

Sources: Government of Ethiopia, Ministry of Finance (mofed.gov.et), statement by Finance Minister Fitsum Assefa on the rebased GDP, 4 November 2026; International Monetary Fund, World Economic Outlook database, October 2026; International Monetary Fund, Ethiopia country page and Extended Credit Facility reviews, 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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