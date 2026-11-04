Three Bangladeshi Workers Die in Mauritius

Key Facts Who. Three Bangladeshi workers, aged 36, 37 and 25, died while unloading a container.

What. A crate of glass sheets fell on them and crushed them, local media reported.

Where. An aluminium fabrication firm on Mosque Road, Plaine-des-Papayes, a village in northern Mauritius.

When. Wednesday 4 November 2026, around 5.55pm local time (13:55 GMT).

Status. Police have opened an inquiry. As of 4 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

Three Bangladeshi workers died at an aluminium fabrication firm in Plaine-des-Papayes, in the north of Mauritius, on Wednesday, local media reported. A crate of glass sheets fell on them as they unloaded a container.

Three Bangladeshi workers were crushed to death on Wednesday 4 November in Plaine-des-Papayes, northern Mauritius. Local media reported that a crate of glass sheets fell on them at about 5.55pm local time (13:55 GMT).

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Mauritius is an Indian Ocean island nation, popular with holidaymakers, and its capital is Port Louis. The case puts workplace safety and migrant labour in the spotlight.

Bangladesh is the home country of many workers who take jobs abroad. We approach this case with care, because the men have families and the facts are still emerging.

What We Know

The accident happened at an aluminium fabrication company on Mosque Road in Plaine-des-Papayes. Local media put the time at about 5.55pm local time on Wednesday.

The three men were unloading a crate of glass sheets from a container. The crate fell on them, and local media reported that they were crushed.

One local report described wooden crates of roughly 8 feet by 6 feet, or about 2.4 metres by 1.8 metres. It said they held several glass panes, each 6 millimetres thick.

One report said the men were pronounced dead inside the container. It added that firefighters had to free the bodies from under the crates.

The men were named as Mohammad Miraz Hossain, 36, and Hossain Md Balal, 37. The third man was Sikder Joybayed Islam, 25.

Police have opened an inquiry to establish the exact circumstances of the accident. They have not said what caused the crate to fall.

The Ministry of Labour, which inspects workplaces, was due to send officers on Thursday morning, 5 November. They are to check safety standards and whether protective equipment was available.

One report said the employer is expected to pay compensation and, if the families wish, to cover the return of the bodies to Bangladesh. We could not confirm this independently.

File photo: Port Louis harbour, Mauritius. The accident happened in Plaine-des-Papayes, in the north of the island.

A labour ministry inspection checks whether a workplace follows safety rules. Its findings should help show whether this site met the required standards.

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What Is Not Known

The name of the company has not been confirmed in the reports we have seen. Nor is it clear exactly how the crate fell.

It is not known whether safety rules were broken or whether anyone will face proceedings. Inspectors have not yet reported their findings.

We have no statements from the families of the three men. We will not speculate about responsibility while the inquiry continues.

The three men died while unloading a container at work. Their families have not yet commented publicly.

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

Nothing in the reports suggests any risk to visitors. The accident happened at an industrial site, not in a tourist area.

For readers in the United States, the case is a reminder that loading work can be dangerous. Mauritius is an island many Americans visit, so news from there may reach family and friends.

Readers should watch for two things next, the police findings and the Ministry of Labour report. Neither has been published yet.

Our account draws on reports by Mauritian news outlets, which in turn cite police. Where a detail rests on a single report, we say so.

Readers following African and Indian Ocean news can find more reports in our Africa coverage. We will update this report when police or the Ministry of Labour release further details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the accident happen?

It happened at an aluminium fabrication company on Mosque Road in Plaine-des-Papayes, in the north of Mauritius, at about 5.55pm local time on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

What caused the workers’ deaths?

Local media reported that a crate of glass sheets fell on the three men as they unloaded a container, crushing them. The exact reason the crate fell has not been established.

Who is investigating?

Police have opened an inquiry into the circumstances. Officers from the Ministry of Labour were due at the site on Thursday morning to check safety standards and protective equipment.

Is there any danger to tourists in Mauritius?

Nothing in the reports points to any risk for visitors. The accident took place at an industrial workplace, not in a tourist area.

Sources: Defimedia (Mauritian news site), Le Mauricien.

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