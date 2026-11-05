Ethiopia Sends Ministers to Army Training

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▲ 0.63% USD/MXN18.76▲ 0.75% USD/CLP977.79▲ 1.17% USD/COP3,231▼ 0.60% USD/PEN3.45▲ 0.11% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,031▲ 4.22% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.57▲ 0.12% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.16▲ 0.36% BRENT 98.28 ▲ 3.87% WTI 90.55 ▲ 2.76% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 2.36% GOLD 4,123 ▲ 1.23% SILVER 52.53 ▲ 0.79% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.55 ▼ 2.16% PETR4 46.52 ▼ 1.27% VALE3 63.00 ▲ 1.04% ITUB4 39.87 ▲ 0.40% BBDC4 13.84 ▼ 1.56% ABEV3 15.44 ▲ 1.25% BBAS3 16.44 ▼ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.08 ▼ 3.94% PRIO3 62.49 ▲ 0.56% SUZB3 52.06 ▼ 0.55% RENT3 29.32 ▼ 0.48% AZZA3 14.27 ▲ 2.15% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.69 ▼ 2.67% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.17 — 0.00% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.32 ▼ 1.85% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 0.98% RANI3 8.49 ▼ 1.62% CSNA3 4.11 ▲ 0.74% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.49 ▲ 0.56% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.69% USD/CLP 977.79 ▲ 1.17% USD/COP 3,231 ▼ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,031 ▲ 4.22% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.94 ▼ 0.93% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.34% BRENT 98.28 ▲ 3.87% WTI 90.55 ▲ 2.76% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 2.36% GOLD 4,123 ▲ 1.23% SILVER 52.53 ▲ 0.79% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.55 ▼ 2.16% PETR4 46.52 ▼ 1.27% VALE3 63.00 ▲ 1.04% ITUB4 39.87 ▲ 0.40% BBDC4 13.84 ▼ 1.56% ABEV3 15.44 ▲ 1.25% BBAS3 16.44 ▼ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.08 ▼ 3.94% PRIO3 62.49 ▲ 0.56% SUZB3 52.06 ▼ 0.55% RENT3 29.32 ▼ 0.48% AZZA3 14.27 ▲ 2.15% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.69 ▼ 2.67% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.17 — 0.00% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.32 ▼ 1.85% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 0.98% RANI3 8.49 ▼ 1.62% CSNA3 4.11 ▲ 0.74%
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Thursday, November 5, 2026
Ethiopia Africa

Ethiopia Sends Ministers to Army Training

By · November 5, 2026 · 5 min read
Rows of Ethiopian soldiers in camouflage uniforms march on a red dirt road past a stage, led by two officers wearing sashes in the national colours
File photo. Ethiopian soldiers march in formation past a stage at a ceremony in February 2019. Photo: Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.
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ETHIOPIA · POLITICS

Key Facts

  • The country Ethiopia, in the Horn of Africa, is Africa’s second most populous country and home to the African Union.
  • What happened Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed put cabinet members and senior officials through military training and shared photographs online.
  • Who took part Participants include Finance Minister Fitsum Assefa, Health Minister Mekdes Daba and House of Federation speaker Muferiat Kamil.
  • The reason Abiy says military fitness, discipline and teamwork will make officials better at running government.
  • Still open How long the training lasts, and whether it becomes a regular duty for senior officials.

Ethiopia sends ministers to army training, after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took cabinet members and senior officials through military drills in late October 2026. Photographs he published show them in khaki uniforms, jogging and doing push-ups.

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Abiy says physical fitness and discipline make better leaders, and the drills come while fighting continues in several Ethiopian regions. The government has not said how long the training lasts.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Abiy Ahmed has led Ethiopia as prime minister since 2018, and parliament approved his new cabinet of 22 ministers on Thursday, 8 October 2026. He is a former army officer and a winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Fitsum Assefa is the finance minister, and Mekdes Daba is the health minister. Muferiat Kamil is speaker of the House of Federation, the parliament chamber that represents Ethiopia’s regions and ethnic groups.

A cabinet is the group of ministers who each run a government department. Senior officials beyond the ministers also joined the drills, according to the prime minister’s statement.

What Abiy Did and Said

At the end of October 2026, Abiy published photographs and a written statement on social media about the training. The pictures show him beside officials in matching khaki uniforms and military boots.

The officials are seen jogging, doing push-ups and sitting in group discussions. Abiy is pictured alongside them.

Abiy wrote that Ethiopia needs leaders who are physically strong, morally steadfast, knowledgeable and disciplined. He argued that military life teaches discipline, accountability, teamwork, patriotism and strategic planning, which civilian leaders can use.

He said the training should help officials carry out national strategies, coordinate institutions, win public support and protect national security. In his words, soldiers have an objective and civilians have one too, and victory is the aim of both.

Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia's prime minister, speaking at a podium at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa
File photo. Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia’s prime minister, speaking at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa. Photo: Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Why Ethiopia Sends Ministers to Army Training

Abiy’s stated reason is better governance through discipline and fitness. The statement frames the drills as leadership training, not as a response to one event.

The drills come while Ethiopia faces armed conflict in the Amhara region, instability in Oromia and tension in northern Tigray. Ethiopia and Eritrea also trade warnings over Red Sea access, as Abiy’s 19 October warning and Eritrea’s war-threat list show.

Abiy is a former army officer who has often stressed discipline and coordination between institutions. The photographs fit that message.

What It Means for You

Ethiopia hosts the African Union in Addis Ababa and is Africa’s second most populous country, so its stability matters to US diplomacy and aid. Fighting in Tigray and the standoff with Eritrea sit close to the Red Sea shipping lane.

Anyone planning to travel to Ethiopia should check the current US State Department advisory, which covers areas of conflict. The advisory is the official guide to which regions are unsafe.

The training is a signal about leadership style, not a change of policy. So far, no change to how ministries work has been announced.

What Is Not Known

The government has not said when the training began or how long it will last. It has also not said whether it will become a regular duty for senior officials.

It is unclear whether every minister took part or only those shown in the photographs. Only a few participants have been named in public.

Nothing public shows whether the drills affect budgets, ministry schedules or military roles. An official update from the prime minister’s office would settle these points.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Abiy Ahmed do?

Abiy put cabinet ministers and senior officials through military training at the end of October 2026. He shared photographs of the drills and a statement on social media.

Which ministers took part?

Finance Minister Fitsum Assefa and Health Minister Mekdes Daba are named among the participants. Muferiat Kamil, speaker of the House of Federation, also took part.

Why is Ethiopia training its ministers?

Abiy says military discipline, teamwork and fitness will make officials better leaders. He wants them to carry out national plans and coordinate institutions more effectively.

How long does the training last?

The government has not said. It has also not said whether the drills will become a regular requirement.

Sources: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, social media statement and photographs, end of October 2026; Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, 5 November 2026; House of Peoples’ Representatives, approval of the cabinet, 8 October 2026.


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