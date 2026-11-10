Oil Fund Falls 3.9% as War Premium Drains | Oil Wrap, Nov 9

Brazil Puts 23 Pre-Salt Oil Blocks on the Block in Rio.

Key Facts Oil’s fund proxy fell 3.87% on Monday, 9 November 2026, as supply worries eased and Wall Street rallied.

as supply worries eased and Wall Street rallied. The USO fund, which tracks WTI crude, closed at US$142.66, which is 15.8% below its 23 October high of 169.53 and 9.06% lower over five sessions.

which is 15.8% below its 23 October high of 169.53 and 9.06% lower over five sessions. Petrobras is the real casualty: its New York shares fell 0.97% to US$18.35, their sixth straight decline and 29.9% below the 23 October high.

its New York shares fell 0.97% to US$18.35, their sixth straight decline and 29.9% below the 23 October high. Argentina’s YPF lost 1.47% to US$38.09, while Colombia’s Ecopetrol edged up 0.39% to US$15.61.

while Colombia’s Ecopetrol edged up 0.39% to US$15.61. Oil is still far above last year’s lows: the fund remains 115.6% above its December 2025 low, so a large war premium is left to drain.

the fund remains 115.6% above its December 2025 low, so a large war premium is left to drain. History is not a forecast, but after 106 earlier falls this size, the oil fund was higher 20 sessions later in 56 cases.

but after 106 earlier falls this size, the oil fund was higher 20 sessions later in 56 cases. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money, puts 70.5% on US crude (WTI) touching US$90 in November and 27.5% on US$100 (US$1.9 million traded, 8:21 p.m. ET, 9 November 2026).

Today’s Focus Oil fell on Monday as traders sold the extra price paid for war risk and Wall Street rallied. The USO fund, a US-listed product that tracks WTI, the American crude benchmark, lost 3.87% and closed at US$142.66. The Strait of Hormuz, the shipping lane at the centre of the Iran conflict, still shapes how much war risk traders price in. For Latin America the pain is uneven. Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant, has fallen for six sessions in a row and sits 29.9% below its 23 October high. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Markets story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Oil is trading on headlines about Iran rather than on barrels, so one calm day or one new attack can swing prices and Latin American oil shares sharply.

01 The session in one read

Monday’s story was a tug of war between supply fear and calmer nerves. Wall Street surged and fear fell, which is the moment traders tend to sell the extra price they paid for war risk.

The WTI-tracking USO fund lost 3.87% by the close.

Assessment — A war premium is draining out MEDIUM Oil still sits 115.6% above its December 2025 low, so the market keeps a large war premium, the extra price buyers pay for fear of lost supply. Monday showed that premium shrinking when nerves calm, while any new attack on shipping near Hormuz could bring it back at once; the variable to watch is whether tensions around Iran stay quiet.

Oil — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Petrobras slipped 0.97% to US$18.35 while Ecopetrol rose 0.39% to US$15.61, a rare split between two state-linked producers. YPF, Argentina’s flagship, fell 1.47% to US$38.09.

These are New York share prices of companies, not the price of a barrel, so they also carry company and country risks.

Asset Level Change WTI crude (USO) US$142.66 -3.87% Petrobras US$18.35 -0.97% Ecopetrol US$15.61 +0.39% YPF US$38.09 -1.47%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-09. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 100% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.51 +0.04% USD / MXN 18.52 -0.06% USD / CLP 966.96 -0.99% USD / COP 3,269 +0.88% USD / ARS 1,545 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 172,236.05 +2.22% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 72,104.80 +1.00% S&P IPSA Chile 10,589.61 +0.50% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,576.36 +3.67% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% 168,498.45 — — — IPSA 10,589.61 +0.50% — 10,536.54 10,650 10,550 — IPC MEX 72,104.80 +1.00% +13.89% 71,393.57 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — -10.97% 2,859,051 — — — COLCAP 2,576.36 +3.67% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.51 +0.04% +3.33% 5.51 5.51 5.51 — EUR/BRL 6.18 +0.80% +0.30% 6.13 6.19 6.18 — USD/MXN 18.52 -0.06% +0.42% 18.53 18.56 18.49 — USD/CLP 966.96 -0.99% +3.97% 976.64 975.74 966.06 — USD/COP 3,269 +0.88% -12.53% 3,240 3,269 3,267 — USD/PEN 3.41 -1.07% +3.19% 3.44 3.41 3.41 — USD/ARS 1,545 -0.02% +9.71% 1,546 1,545 1,545 — USD/UYU 40.45 +0.35% +3.06% 40.31 40.45 40.45 — USD/PYG 6,450 +1.45% -7.23% 6,358 6,450 6,450 — USD/BOB 11.74 -0.59% +74.26% 11.81 11.74 11.74 — USD/DOP 60.46 +2.41% -4.73% 59.04 60.46 60.40 — USD/CRC 446.56 -0.38% -8.72% 448.27 446.56 446.56 — USD/GTQ 7.64 -0.05% +2.13% 7.64 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today COLCAP 2,576.36 +3.67% USD/DOP 60.46 +2.41% IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% USD/PYG 6,450 +1.45% USD/PEN 3.41 -1.07% IPC MEX 72,104.80 +1.00% USD/CLP 966.96 -0.99% USD/COP 3,269 +0.88% The session read The Ibovespa rose 2.22%, with breadth positive — 3 of 3 names higher. COLCAP led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest, falling fear: with shares surging and the VIX down 22.31%, traders sold the war premium. Confidence is medium, because we have no single confirmed trigger for the move.

Second, a softer dollar and a stock-market rally made holding oil as a hedge less attractive. Confidence is medium.

The usual drivers were mixed. The dollar index eased 0.61% to 101.68 and the S&P 500 jumped 2.35% to 7,550, while the VIX fear gauge dropped 22.31% to 19.92, all of which show calmer nerves.

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose 3 basis points to 4.89% and gold’s fund gained 1.88% to 379.53, so the picture was not one of simple risk-on buying. Our best reading is that falling fear, not weaker demand, pulled oil lower.

04 The trend behind it

Oil is cooling from a spike. The fund is 9.06% lower over five sessions and 5.54% lower over 20, yet still up 12.7% over 60 sessions.

This looks like a pullback inside a high-price phase, not a new bear market. Monday’s fall extends a slide that has now lasted five sessions.

Our own history since 2007 adds context. After 106 earlier cases with a 20-session fall this size, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 56 of them (53%), with a median of +0.4% and a worst case of -54.6%; history is not a forecast.

Petrobras tells a darker story: down 27.81% in 20 sessions and 13.28% in five. Of 17 earlier falls that large it rebounded in 8 (47%), with a median of -6.4% and a worst case of -45.2%.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil feels it most through Petrobras, whose shares are 59.0% above their January low but far below October’s peak. Its pre-salt fields, deep offshore deposits beneath a layer of salt, pay well only when crude stays high.

Argentina’s YPF, which leans on the Vaca Muerta shale basin, gave up 1.47% in a day. Colombia’s Ecopetrol, whose shares are 14.5% below their 15 September high, held up better.

Importers such as Chile and Peru gain from cheaper crude, while budgets built on high prices in Mexico, with its state firm Pemex, and in Venezuela and Guyana lose some cushion.

06 The names to watch

Petrobras is the stock to watch. Six straight losses mean sellers are in charge, and traders will look for a stable close above US$18.

YPF and Ecopetrol show how local factors matter: Ecopetrol rose while its peers fell. Guyana’s offshore boom and Venezuela’s output are worth watching, since a sanctions-bound barrel returning would add supply.

07 What would end it

The fall ends if tensions around Iran flare again, because the war premium would rebuild quickly. It continues if the calm holds and shipping near Hormuz stays safe.

On the chart, the fund’s nearest resistance is the 169.53 high from 23 October, and the round 150 level sits below it. Support is the 140 round number, and then the 12-month low of 66.17 from 16 December 2025.

For Petrobras, the 26.16 October high is far overhead, so round-number support near US$18 matters first. There is no scheduled date that settles this, so the next headline from Iran or Hormuz is the event.

08 What to watch

Iran and Hormuz: Any new attack on shipping decides whether the war premium shrinks further or rebuilds.

Any new attack on shipping decides whether the war premium shrinks further or rebuilds. US inflation data: US consumer prices for October are due on Tuesday 10 November at 13:30 UTC, with a forecast of 3.9% year on year against 3.7% before; a hot number could lift the dollar and weigh on oil.

US consumer prices for October are due on Tuesday 10 November at 13:30 UTC, with a forecast of 3.9% year on year against 3.7% before; a hot number could lift the dollar and weigh on oil. US stocks of crude: The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) put commercial crude stocks at 409.8 million barrels in the week to 30 October, 0.9 million lower than the week before.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) put commercial crude stocks at 409.8 million barrels in the week to 30 October, 0.9 million lower than the week before. Petrobras: Whether a six-session losing streak ends near US$18.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on where WTI, the US crude benchmark, will trade in November, with US$1,909,504 traded as of 8:21 p.m. ET, 9 November 2026. It prices a touch of US$90 at 70.5%, US$95 at 37.5% and US$100 at 27.5%, and a fall to US$85 at 87.0%, US$80 at 58.5% and US$75 at 28.0%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders still expect wide swings after Monday’s fall.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil fall on Monday?

Calmer nerves and a stock-market rally led traders to sell the extra price paid for war risk. The USO fund, tracking WTI, lost 3.87%.

Does USO show the price of a barrel?

No. It is a US-listed fund that tracks WTI crude, so its US$142.66 close is the fund’s price and not the barrel’s.

Why is Petrobras falling faster than oil?

It is down 27.81% in 20 sessions while the oil fund is down 5.54%, so more than crude is involved; we think profit-taking after October’s peak is the likeliest reason, with low confidence.

Does falling oil help Latin America?

Importers such as Chile and Peru benefit, while producers such as Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Guyana and Venezuela see profits and budgets pressured.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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