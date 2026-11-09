Eritrea’s Isaias Meets China’s Horn Envoy

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.16% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.25% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.31— 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.43 ▼ 0.35% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.83 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Eritrea Africa

Eritrea’s Isaias Meets China’s Horn Envoy

By · · 5 min read
Taxis and cars on a tree-lined avenue with a central median and a high-rise in Asmara, Eritrea
A main avenue in Asmara, Eritrea’s capital, photographed in 2015. Photo: Sailko, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki met China’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Hu Changchun, in the capital Asmara on Thursday 5 November 2026. The talks centred on bilateral ties and regional developments, and Hu restated Beijing’s support for Eritrea’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

For US readers, the meeting shows China courting a government that sits on the Red Sea, the shipping lane that links Asia to Europe through the Suez Canal. Eritrea is also locked in a tense standoff with its much larger neighbour Ethiopia, which is why the wording of China’s message matters.

Key Facts

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  • Who President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea and Hu Changchun, China’s special envoy for Horn of Africa affairs.
  • When and where Thursday 5 November 2026, early evening, at the Denden Guest House in Asmara.
  • What China said Beijing stressed respect for Eritrea’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket puts a 12.5% chance on Eritrea invading Ethiopia by 31 December (9 November, 3:32 a.m. ET).
  • What to watch Liu Xianfa, China’s Special Representative on African Affairs, is due in Ethiopia, Djibouti and Egypt this month.

What Was Said in Asmara

Isaias received Hu Changchun, China’s Special Envoy for Horn of Africa Affairs, at the Denden Guest House in the early evening of 5 November. Eritrea’s Ministry of Information, which published the account, said the extensive talks centred on bilateral ties and current developments in the region.

Hu reiterated the position of the People’s Republic of China on the imperative of respecting Eritrea’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The published account does not say whether Ethiopia was named, and it lists no agreements.

A Visit Announced Days Earlier

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday 2 November that Hu would visit Eritrea in early November. Spokesperson Mao Ning described it as part of a round of envoy visits to the Middle East, the Gulf, the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa, aimed at promoting peace talks and easing tensions.

The same announcement named Liu Xianfa, China’s Special Representative on African Affairs, for Ethiopia, Djibouti and Egypt in early and mid-November. Hu had last met Isaias on Friday 10 April 2026, when China said it would deepen what it calls the China-Eritrea strategic partnership.

In plain English: China sent a diplomat to tell Eritrea’s president it respects his country’s borders, while another Chinese envoy is due in Ethiopia, Eritrea’s rival.

Why Sovereignty Is the Key Word

Ethiopia has had no coastline since Eritrea became independent in 1993, and its leaders have said publicly that they want sea access. Eritrea reads that demand as a threat to its territory, and our report on Eritrea’s list of Ethiopian war threats shows how sharp the quarrel has become.

By restating respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, Beijing tells Asmara it does not back changes to borders by force. It does not publicly take a side, and with a second envoy due in Ethiopia this month, China keeps a line open to both capitals.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, prices a contract on whether Eritrea invades Ethiopia by 31 December 2026 at 12.5%, as of 9 November, 3:32 a.m. ET. About US$64,000 has been traded on that contract.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

Shippers, oil investors and anyone watching Red Sea insurance costs follow this corner of the world because a war on the Eritrean coast would add risk to a route already under strain. A diplomatic track that keeps both sides talking, even through third parties, lowers that risk, although one meeting proves little by itself.

Americans thinking of travelling to Eritrea or Ethiopia should read the current State Department advisory first. Our guide to Eritrea and its neighbours and the profile Djibouti in Africa give the map behind the story.

What Is Not Known

The Eritrean account does not say whether Hu raised Ethiopia or offered to mediate. We found no Chinese Foreign Ministry readout of the 5 November meeting as of Monday 9 November 2026.

It is also unclear what Isaias said, since the account quotes only Hu’s position. For his other foreign contacts this autumn, see our report on Isaias and the Russia-Africa summit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Hu Changchun?

Hu Changchun is the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for Horn of Africa affairs. He met President Isaias Afwerki in Eritrea on Friday 10 April 2026 and again on Thursday 5 November 2026.

What did China say about Eritrea’s sovereignty?

Hu reiterated China’s position on the imperative of respecting Eritrea’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Eritrea’s Ministry of Information published that account of the meeting on 5 November 2026.

Is China sending envoys to Ethiopia too?

China’s Foreign Ministry said on 2 November that Liu Xianfa, its Special Representative on African Affairs, would visit Ethiopia, Djibouti and Egypt in early and mid-November. The ministry gave no exact dates.

Sources: Eritrea Ministry of Information, account of the 5 November 2026 meeting (shabait.com); China Ministry of Foreign Affairs, press conference of 2 November 2026 (fmprc.gov.cn) and readout of the April 2026 visit (mfa.gov.cn); Polymarket market data, read 9 November 2026 (polymarket.com).

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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