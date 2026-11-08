Cuba and China Sign Three Biotech Deals
Cuba and China signed three biotechnology agreements in Shanghai on Friday 6 November 2026. Cuban state media reported the deals.
The day before, Washington had sanctioned two Chinese firms over military supplies to Cuba, a separate matter. The agreements cover civilian medicine projects.
US readers who follow sanctions policy should watch how Washington treats Chinese firms that deal with Cuba.
Key Facts
- Deals. Cuba and China signed three biotech agreements at the fourth China-Cuba Biotechnology Forum in Shanghai.
- Scope. They cover medicine innovation, diagnostic tests and a joint biopharmaceutical laboratory.
- Scale. More than 30 Cuban-Chinese projects are in research or development.
- Context. The US sanctioned two Chinese firms on Thursday 5 November over military-related goods.
- Power Index. Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).
This story is part of our coverage of the Cuba US tensions. Who backs Havana, the blackouts, the embargo vote and what it means for travellers are in our dossier.
Three civilian science deals link Havana and Beijing, a day after a separate round of US sanctions on Chinese firms.
What Was Signed in Shanghai
Cuba and China signed three agreements at the fourth China-Cuba Biotechnology Forum in Shanghai. The signing took place on Friday 6 November and was reported the same day by Cuban state media.
The agreements cover medicine innovation, development of diagnostic tests, and creation of a joint biopharmaceutical laboratory. Mayda Mauri Pérez, president of BioCubaFarma, Cuba’s state biotechnology and pharmaceutical group, said the group wants more Chinese partners in its investment projects.
The signing came one day after Washington sanctioned two Chinese firms over Cuba. Beijing has already answered the sanctions, as we reported when China warned the US over its Cuba sanctions on firms.
A Wider Push at the Import Expo
Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga, Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister and minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, chaired a Cuba-China biotechnology forum. It took place at the ninth China International Import Expo, China’s annual state-run import trade fair, in Shanghai.
BioCubaFarma took part in the expo. The fair brings together foreign companies that sell to the Chinese market.
More than 30 Cuban-Chinese projects are at various stages of research and development. Cuban officials say the new joint research centre would be the eleventh in China with Cuban participation.
How the Deals Meet US Sanctions
On Thursday 5 November 2026 the US State Department and the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which enforces US sanctions, targeted two Chinese firms. They are China National Electronic Import-Export Company, a Chinese state-owned electronics exporter, and Beijing H&C Technologies, a Beijing electronics wholesaler.
Washington says the firms supplied military-related goods to Sociedad Mercantil Duna, a Cuban arms buyer. OFAC added Beijing H&C and five other Cuba-linked entities, two individuals and two vessels to its sanctions list.
It also tagged China National Electronic Import-Export Company, Caroil Transport Marine and three more vessels under its Cuba programme.OFAC also opened Cuba’s electronics, manufacturing, marine and technology sectors to sanctions under Executive Order 14404, a US order that targets sectors of Cuba’s economy. The sanctioned goods are military-related, while the biotech deals are civilian medicine projects, and the facts we have do not link the two.
On Friday 6 November Guo Jiakun, spokesperson of China’s Foreign Ministry, described China-Cuba cooperation as open and transparent. Guo said Beijing opposes unilateral sanctions and the extraterritorial reach of US measures.
What Is Not Known
The financial terms, the partner companies and the timeline have not been disclosed. The location of the joint laboratory has not been announced.
It is unclear whether US sanctions will reach civilian biotech. Washington has not said so.
What It Means for You
For US readers, the deals add to China’s scientific ties with Cuba. Companies with Chinese partners may want to follow OFAC notices.
Anyone tracking US sanctions policy on Cuba should watch whether civilian projects stay outside the new measures. Watch whether future OFAC notices reach civilian projects.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Cuba and China sign in Shanghai?
They signed three agreements on medicine innovation, diagnostic tests and a joint biopharmaceutical laboratory. The signing took place on Friday 6 November 2026.
What is BioCubaFarma?
BioCubaFarma is Cuba’s state biotechnology and pharmaceutical group. Its president, Mayda Mauri Pérez, said it wants more Chinese partners in its investment projects.
Do the biotech deals fall under US sanctions?
The facts we have do not show that they do. The sanctioned goods are military-related, while these projects are civilian medicine.
Sources
Cuban government reports on the Shanghai forum; US Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (ofac.treasury.gov/recent-actions/20261105). Read 8 November 2026.
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