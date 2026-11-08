Cuba and China Sign Three Biotech Deals

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.22% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.25% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.31— 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.43 ▼ 0.35% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.83 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Cuba Latin America

Cuba and China Sign Three Biotech Deals

By · · 4 min read
Gran Teatro de La Habana Alicia Alonso in central Havana
File photo, 2007. The Gran Teatro de La Habana Alicia Alonso in central Havana, a stage near the festival cinemas. Photo: Brian Snelson, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Cuba and China signed three biotechnology agreements in Shanghai on Friday 6 November 2026. Cuban state media reported the deals.

The day before, Washington had sanctioned two Chinese firms over military supplies to Cuba, a separate matter. The agreements cover civilian medicine projects.

US readers who follow sanctions policy should watch how Washington treats Chinese firms that deal with Cuba.

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Key Facts

  • Deals. Cuba and China signed three biotech agreements at the fourth China-Cuba Biotechnology Forum in Shanghai.
  • Scope. They cover medicine innovation, diagnostic tests and a joint biopharmaceutical laboratory.
  • Scale. More than 30 Cuban-Chinese projects are in research or development.
  • Context. The US sanctioned two Chinese firms on Thursday 5 November over military-related goods.
  • Power Index. Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

This story is part of our coverage of the Cuba US tensions. Who backs Havana, the blackouts, the embargo vote and what it means for travellers are in our dossier.

Latest: Cuba Forces Christian Pastor Out of Havana

Three civilian science deals link Havana and Beijing, a day after a separate round of US sanctions on Chinese firms.

What Was Signed in Shanghai

Cuba and China signed three agreements at the fourth China-Cuba Biotechnology Forum in Shanghai. The signing took place on Friday 6 November and was reported the same day by Cuban state media.

The agreements cover medicine innovation, development of diagnostic tests, and creation of a joint biopharmaceutical laboratory. Mayda Mauri Pérez, president of BioCubaFarma, Cuba’s state biotechnology and pharmaceutical group, said the group wants more Chinese partners in its investment projects.

The signing came one day after Washington sanctioned two Chinese firms over Cuba. Beijing has already answered the sanctions, as we reported when China warned the US over its Cuba sanctions on firms.

Plaza de la Catedral in Old Havana
File photo, 2016. Plaza de la Catedral in Old Havana. Photo: Yoeztudioz, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

A Wider Push at the Import Expo

Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga, Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister and minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, chaired a Cuba-China biotechnology forum. It took place at the ninth China International Import Expo, China’s annual state-run import trade fair, in Shanghai.

BioCubaFarma took part in the expo. The fair brings together foreign companies that sell to the Chinese market.

More than 30 Cuban-Chinese projects are at various stages of research and development. Cuban officials say the new joint research centre would be the eleventh in China with Cuban participation.

How the Deals Meet US Sanctions

On Thursday 5 November 2026 the US State Department and the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which enforces US sanctions, targeted two Chinese firms. They are China National Electronic Import-Export Company, a Chinese state-owned electronics exporter, and Beijing H&C Technologies, a Beijing electronics wholesaler.

Washington says the firms supplied military-related goods to Sociedad Mercantil Duna, a Cuban arms buyer. OFAC added Beijing H&C and five other Cuba-linked entities, two individuals and two vessels to its sanctions list.

It also tagged China National Electronic Import-Export Company, Caroil Transport Marine and three more vessels under its Cuba programme.OFAC also opened Cuba’s electronics, manufacturing, marine and technology sectors to sanctions under Executive Order 14404, a US order that targets sectors of Cuba’s economy. The sanctioned goods are military-related, while the biotech deals are civilian medicine projects, and the facts we have do not link the two.

On Friday 6 November Guo Jiakun, spokesperson of China’s Foreign Ministry, described China-Cuba cooperation as open and transparent. Guo said Beijing opposes unilateral sanctions and the extraterritorial reach of US measures.

What Is Not Known

The financial terms, the partner companies and the timeline have not been disclosed. The location of the joint laboratory has not been announced.

It is unclear whether US sanctions will reach civilian biotech. Washington has not said so.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the deals add to China’s scientific ties with Cuba. Companies with Chinese partners may want to follow OFAC notices.

Anyone tracking US sanctions policy on Cuba should watch whether civilian projects stay outside the new measures. Watch whether future OFAC notices reach civilian projects.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Cuba and China sign in Shanghai?

They signed three agreements on medicine innovation, diagnostic tests and a joint biopharmaceutical laboratory. The signing took place on Friday 6 November 2026.

What is BioCubaFarma?

BioCubaFarma is Cuba’s state biotechnology and pharmaceutical group. Its president, Mayda Mauri Pérez, said it wants more Chinese partners in its investment projects.

Do the biotech deals fall under US sanctions?

The facts we have do not show that they do. The sanctioned goods are military-related, while these projects are civilian medicine.

Sources

Cuban government reports on the Shanghai forum; US Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (ofac.treasury.gov/recent-actions/20261105). Read 8 November 2026.

Connected Coverage

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