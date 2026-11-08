Cuba and China Sign Three Biotech Deals

Cuba and China signed three biotechnology agreements in Shanghai on Friday 6 November 2026. Cuban state media reported the deals.

The day before, Washington had sanctioned two Chinese firms over military supplies to Cuba, a separate matter. The agreements cover civilian medicine projects.

US readers who follow sanctions policy should watch how Washington treats Chinese firms that deal with Cuba.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Cuba story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Deals. Cuba and China signed three biotech agreements at the fourth China-Cuba Biotechnology Forum in Shanghai.

Scope. They cover medicine innovation, diagnostic tests and a joint biopharmaceutical laboratory.

Scale. More than 30 Cuban-Chinese projects are in research or development.

Context. The US sanctioned two Chinese firms on Thursday 5 November over military-related goods.

Power Index. Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

This story is part of our coverage of the Cuba US tensions. Who backs Havana, the blackouts, the embargo vote and what it means for travellers are in our dossier. Latest: Cuba Forces Christian Pastor Out of Havana

Three civilian science deals link Havana and Beijing, a day after a separate round of US sanctions on Chinese firms.

What Was Signed in Shanghai

Cuba and China signed three agreements at the fourth China-Cuba Biotechnology Forum in Shanghai. The signing took place on Friday 6 November and was reported the same day by Cuban state media.

The agreements cover medicine innovation, development of diagnostic tests, and creation of a joint biopharmaceutical laboratory. Mayda Mauri Pérez, president of BioCubaFarma, Cuba’s state biotechnology and pharmaceutical group, said the group wants more Chinese partners in its investment projects.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Cuba ranks 14th of 14 with 22.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (53); weakest: economic weight (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Cuba; see the index notes. WatchNo sovereign rating; economy contracting (-3.8%); incomplete data (‡). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The signing came one day after Washington sanctioned two Chinese firms over Cuba. Beijing has already answered the sanctions, as we reported when China warned the US over its Cuba sanctions on firms.

File photo, 2016. Plaza de la Catedral in Old Havana. Photo: Yoeztudioz, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Cuba 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

A Wider Push at the Import Expo

Oscar Pérez-Oliva Fraga, Cuba’s Deputy Prime Minister and minister of foreign trade and foreign investment, chaired a Cuba-China biotechnology forum. It took place at the ninth China International Import Expo, China’s annual state-run import trade fair, in Shanghai.

BioCubaFarma took part in the expo. The fair brings together foreign companies that sell to the Chinese market.

More than 30 Cuban-Chinese projects are at various stages of research and development. Cuban officials say the new joint research centre would be the eleventh in China with Cuban participation.

How the Deals Meet US Sanctions

On Thursday 5 November 2026 the US State Department and the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which enforces US sanctions, targeted two Chinese firms. They are China National Electronic Import-Export Company, a Chinese state-owned electronics exporter, and Beijing H&C Technologies, a Beijing electronics wholesaler.

Washington says the firms supplied military-related goods to Sociedad Mercantil Duna, a Cuban arms buyer. OFAC added Beijing H&C and five other Cuba-linked entities, two individuals and two vessels to its sanctions list.

It also tagged China National Electronic Import-Export Company, Caroil Transport Marine and three more vessels under its Cuba programme.OFAC also opened Cuba’s electronics, manufacturing, marine and technology sectors to sanctions under Executive Order 14404, a US order that targets sectors of Cuba’s economy. The sanctioned goods are military-related, while the biotech deals are civilian medicine projects, and the facts we have do not link the two.

On Friday 6 November Guo Jiakun, spokesperson of China’s Foreign Ministry, described China-Cuba cooperation as open and transparent. Guo said Beijing opposes unilateral sanctions and the extraterritorial reach of US measures.

What Is Not Known

The financial terms, the partner companies and the timeline have not been disclosed. The location of the joint laboratory has not been announced.

It is unclear whether US sanctions will reach civilian biotech. Washington has not said so.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the deals add to China’s scientific ties with Cuba. Companies with Chinese partners may want to follow OFAC notices.

Anyone tracking US sanctions policy on Cuba should watch whether civilian projects stay outside the new measures. Watch whether future OFAC notices reach civilian projects.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Cuba and China sign in Shanghai?

They signed three agreements on medicine innovation, diagnostic tests and a joint biopharmaceutical laboratory. The signing took place on Friday 6 November 2026.

What is BioCubaFarma?

BioCubaFarma is Cuba’s state biotechnology and pharmaceutical group. Its president, Mayda Mauri Pérez, said it wants more Chinese partners in its investment projects.

Do the biotech deals fall under US sanctions?

The facts we have do not show that they do. The sanctioned goods are military-related, while these projects are civilian medicine.

Sources Cuban government reports on the Shanghai forum; US Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (ofac.treasury.gov/recent-actions/20261105). Read 8 November 2026.