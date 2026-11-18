File photo. The coastal community of Palmar, Santa Elena province, Ecuador. Photo: Aaronmormot, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

ECUADOR · WEATHER

Ecuador’s weather agency has marked much of the Pacific coast red for heavy rain and thunderstorms from 16:00 on Tuesday 17 November to Saturday 21 November 2026. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (Inamhi) expects the strongest rain on the coast and in parts of the Andes.

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The warning comes during El Niño, a warming of Pacific waters that changes rainfall across South America. Since 29 August Ecuador’s national risk agency, the Secretaría Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos, has recorded 14 deaths, two missing people and tens of thousands of people affected.

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Key Facts Power Index Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Alert Inamhi forecasts heavy rain and thunderstorms from 17 to 21 November 2026, strongest on the coast.

Toll Ecuador’s risk agency counts 14 dead, two missing and 51,095 people affected since 29 August.

Rivers Inamhi warns that rivers may rise or overflow in nine provinces, including Guayas and Esmeraldas.

Next Local elections are due on Sunday 29 November, eight days after the alert ends.

The rain forecast for this week lands on ground already soaked by almost three months of El Niño damage, and less than two weeks before voters go to the polls.

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The Bigger Picture: An El Niño Season Under Way

The risk agency declared a national red alert for El Niño on 29 August 2026. By 16 November it had counted 1,533 adverse events in all 24 provinces and 21,201 damaged homes.

The agency’s count of people hit by the rain stood at 77,510 on 16 November, made up of 50,018 affected and 27,492 displaced. On 17 November at 13:15 it listed 51,095 people as affected, 14 dead and two missing.

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The deaths were recorded in Azuay, Pichincha, El Oro and Guayas provinces and on Santa Cruz island in the Galápagos, the agency said on Monday 16 November. Esmeraldas, on the northern coast, has the most people affected of any province.

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What Inamhi Says Will Happen

On the map, red covers much of the coast, including Esmeraldas, Manabí, Guayas, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas and Los Ríos. In the Andes, heavy rain is expected in several provinces, including Pichincha, Cotopaxi, Bolívar, Cañar and Azuay.

File photo. The wooden church and town sign of Colonche, in Santa Elena province on Ecuador’s Pacific coast. photo. The Colonche sign and church in Colonche parish, Santa Elena province, Ecuador. Photo: Christii, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The Galápagos Islands, Ecuador’s Pacific island province, face moderate to heavy rain. Inamhi expects moderate rain in part of the Amazon.

Inamhi names El Niño-warmed sea water, converging and diverging winds and extra moisture among the causes. The rain starts at 16:00 on Tuesday and the agency expects more downpours between Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

The bulletin says rivers may rise and overflow in Esmeraldas, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, Guayas, Los Ríos, Manabí and on the western ridge of Pichincha, Cotopaxi, Bolívar and Cañar. It also warns of water pooling in homes, businesses and roads, fallen trees and fog on roads.

Why It Matters: Rain on Wet Ground

Heavy rain does more damage when soil and rivers are already full. The risk agency counted 21,201 damaged homes on 16 November, and Inamhi warns of water pooling in homes, businesses and roads.

We found no official loss estimate in US dollars for crops or roads. That leaves the human count, 14 dead and 51,095 affected, as the clearest measure so far.

Over the 80 days from 29 August to 17 November, the agency counted 14 deaths, an average of about one every six days. Most of the damage counted so far is to homes, with 21,201 damaged by 16 November.

What to Watch

The Inamhi alert runs to Saturday 21 November, so the first checkpoint is whether the agency extends or lowers it. The second is Sunday 29 November, when local elections are due.

The electoral council (CNE) moved the vote forward from 14 February 2027 in March 2026 as a preventive measure over El Niño. Our Ecuador news hub follows the weather together with the local election race.

What It Means for You

Inamhi warns of water on roads, fallen trees and fog, so travellers to the coast or the Galápagos should follow its bulletins and airline notices until the alert ends. Our reports on flooding in three provinces on 14 November and on Peru’s own El Niño preparations show the same pattern across the region.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether the alert will be extended beyond 21 November or how many more homes will be damaged this week. We found no announcement that the vote would move.

The two counts of people hit, 51,095 affected and 77,510 including displaced, measure different things. They are not interchangeable.

In Plain English

Terms El Niño A periodic warming of Pacific Ocean waters that shifts rain patterns, here bringing heavy rain to Ecuador.

Inamhi Ecuador’s national weather and water agency, which issues the coloured alert maps.

Affected and displaced Affected people suffered losses; displaced people lost their home or had to leave it.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the red alert in Ecuador?

Inamhi’s map uses red for the areas where the heaviest rain and storms are expected from 17 to 21 November 2026. The Galápagos Islands face moderate to heavy rain.

How many people have died in Ecuador’s El Niño rains?

The risk agency counts 14 deaths and two missing people since the national alert of 29 August 2026. It also lists 51,095 people as affected at 13:15 on 17 November.

Which provinces risk river floods this week?

Inamhi lists nine provinces. They are Esmeraldas, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, Guayas, Los Ríos and Manabí, plus the western ridge of Pichincha, Cotopaxi, Bolívar and Cañar.

Are the Galápagos Islands affected?

Yes. Inamhi expects moderate to heavy rain there, and a death was recorded on Santa Cruz island earlier in the El Niño season.

Sources: Inamhi, national weather and water agency, alerts and forecasts; Inamhi alert map and risk agency count, 17 November 2026; Risk agency tally of 16 November 2026; Electoral council decision on the 29 November vote.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error