File photo, 2024. Ecuadorian National Police officers carry body armor at a ceremony in Quito. (Photo: Presidency of Ecuador, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

ECUADOR · SECURITY

Gun attacks struck Ecuador’s Pacific coast in the early hours of Sunday 15 November 2026, five days after a ten-night curfew ended. Official police data still show killings falling across the year, which makes the weekend hard to read.

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A media count of 27 killings over three days circulated on 17 November. We could not match it to any official figure, so this article sets out what police have published and what local reports can support.

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Key Facts Power Index Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What Ecuador’s National Police count 7,026 violent deaths in 2026 to 9 November, down 11.5%.

Sunday Police are investigating a nightclub attack in Playas, near Guayaquil, that killed three on 15 November.

The gap A media tally of 27 killings in three days matches no official figure we found.

Not known We found no national police total yet for 14 to 16 November.

Official police data show Ecuador’s killings falling in 2026, yet violent weekends continue on the coast, and counts from different sources do not always match.

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What Happened on the Coast

Around 01:00 on Sunday 15 November, gunmen attacked a nightclub in General Villamil Playas, a beach town in Guayas province. Three people died and six were wounded, and we found no report of arrests.

The National Police opened an investigation into the attack. The motive is not known.

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File photo, 2020. Aerial view of Quito, Ecuador’s capital, far from the coastal provinces where the attacks took place.

Together that is at least six deaths in Guayas province on one Sunday. Other media tallies reach higher totals, but we could not match them to police statements.

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What the Official Numbers Say

Ecuador’s National Police report 7,026 violent deaths from 1 January to 9 November 2026, against 7,941 in the same period of 2025. That is 915 fewer, a fall of 11.5%.

From 1 to 9 November the police counted 167 violent deaths against 320 a year earlier, a drop of 47.8%. President Daniel Noboa gave 178 against 342 for 1 to 10 November, and the different cut-off dates explain most of the gap.

Those days fell under a curfew that restricted movement during the early-morning hours in five coastal provinces: Guayas, Manabí, Los Ríos, El Oro and Esmeraldas. It ran from 1 to 10 November under Executive Decree 519, signed on 15 October, and our report on its end gives the arrest count.

Why It Matters

The official figures average about 22 violent deaths a day in 2026, which is 7,026 deaths over 313 days. In the first nine days of November the average was about 19 a day, against 9 a day in the media tally of 27 killings over three days.

A media tally counts only the incidents that reach the public record, so it will usually sit below a national police count. That does not mean the weekend was calm, and it does not mean the official trend is wrong.

The security picture on the coast is also moving fast. Our report on soldiers who killed an alleged gang frontman in Manabí shows the pressure continues, and the Ecuador news hub tracks each development.

What It Means for You

The US State Department rates Ecuador at Level 2, “exercise increased caution”, in its advisory revised on 18 August 2026. The advisory also names higher-risk areas inside the country, so travellers should read the current page before booking.

Both the curfew and the nightclub attack were on the coast. Quito, in the Andes, lies far from those provinces, though crime rules still apply in any large city.

In Plain English

Terms Curfew A night-time ban on movement, here during the early-morning hours.

Province One of Ecuador’s regions, similar to a US state.

Media tally A count compiled from public reports, not from police files.

Violent deaths The category police use for their national statistics.

What Is Not Known

We found no national police total for 14 to 16 November, so the count of 27 cannot be checked against official data. The November figures published so far stop at 9 or 10 November and are partial.

We also do not know whether the Sunday attacks are linked or what motive police will find. Police had named no cause in the reports we reviewed.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have been killed in Ecuador this year?

Police report 7,026 violent deaths from 1 January to 9 November 2026. That is 11.5% fewer than in the same period of 2025.

Why do counts of recent deaths differ?

A media tally counts incidents that reach the public, while police count every violent death on file. Cut-off dates also differ, such as 9 and 10 November.

Is Ecuador safe to visit?

The US State Department rates Ecuador Level 2, exercise increased caution, in its 18 August 2026 revision. It lists higher-risk areas, so check the current advisory before travelling.

Did the curfew reduce killings?

Police counted 47.8% fewer violent deaths on 1 to 9 November than a year earlier, during the curfew. The sources we reviewed do not separate the curfew from other measures.

Sources: Policía Nacional del Ecuador, violent-death statistics for 1 January to 9 November 2026; Presidency of Ecuador, Executive Decree 519 (curfew), 15 October 2026; US Department of State, Ecuador Travel Advisory, revised 18 August 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error