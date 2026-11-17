Ecuador Gold

On Tuesday 17 November 2026, one number about Ecuador’s illegal gold trade dates from 2025. It is US$1.3 billion of illegal mining exports, a figure attributed to Mónica Palencia, then Interior Minister (head of domestic security), in 2025.

The date matters because recorded gold exports have changed since then. Banco Central del Ecuador (BCE), the central bank, recorded four gold export lines worth US$2.42 billion in 2025.

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Illegal mining is also a security issue in Ecuador. Our report of August 2026 covered killings at illegal mines, and the Ministry of Defence now gives a US$5.08 billion figure for its 2026 operations.

Key Facts Claim Then Interior Minister Mónica Palencia put illegal mining exports at US$1.3 billion in 2025.

Recorded gold Four gold export lines total US$2.42 billion in 2025, up from US$1.90 billion in 2024.

Government estimate Ecuador’s Defence Ministry says operations cost illegal groups US$5.08 billion from January to October 2026.

As of Tuesday 17 November 2026, 11:00 GMT

Power Index Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Read the US$1.3 billion as an official statement from 2025 without a published method, then set it beside what the central bank recorded for 2024 and 2025.

Where the US$1.3 Billion Comes From

We found no published method for the figure, which Palencia gave in 2025. Ecuadorian media later described it variously as an annual figure or as a 2024 figure.

Carolina Orozco, president of the Mining Chamber, an industry group, said in June 2025 that about US$1.3 billion of Ecuador’s gold exports comes from illicit gold. She put that at “between 50% and 60%” of its exports.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Neither figure comes with a published method. The central bank, by contrast, records only formal exports.

Formal mining is growing fast. In its report approved on 29 April 2026, the BCE put primary mining exports at US$4.16 billion in 2025, up 35.4% from US$3.08 billion in 2024.

Its bulletin for October to December 2025 shows US$1.28 billion, up 92.3% on a year earlier, driven by gold and copper. Central bank data put January to August 2026 exports at US$3.59 billion, up 42%.

Interior of the former Banco Central del Ecuador building in Quito.

In Plain English BCE Banco Central del Ecuador, the country’s central bank. Gold doré Unrefined gold bars, usually poured at the mine. Troy ounce The unit for weighing gold, equal to 31.1 grams. Mining Chamber Ecuador’s industry group for mining companies. Security Bloc A government security body, which calculated the 2026 estimate.

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How the Claim Compares With Official Exports

Ecuador uses the US dollar as its currency, so all amounts here are in US$. Table 6 of the BCE report of 29 April 2026 lists four gold lines for 2025.

Large-scale gold doré (unrefined gold bars) was US$601 million and large-scale gold ores and concentrates US$1.07 billion. Small-scale mining added US$537 million in doré and US$214 million in ores and concentrates.

Together the four lines come to US$2.42 billion, against US$1.90 billion in 2024, a rise of 27.7% by our arithmetic. The BCE also gave an average 2025 international gold price of US$3,442 per troy ounce, up 44.1%.

Set against the 2025 total, US$1.3 billion would equal about 54%, and against 2024 about 69%. That is only a scale check, because the period of the claim is not stated.

The 2026 Defence Ministry Estimate

The Ministry of Defence said on Monday 19 October 2026, on its social media, that joint Armed Forces and National Police operations destroyed 1,262 clandestine camps from January to October 2026. It said they disabled 1,899 mine entrances.

The ministry said this cost illegal groups US$5.08 billion, a figure calculated by the Security Bloc, a government security body. It is the government’s own estimate, and our earlier report covered army strikes on illegal mining sites in Imbabura province.

The ministry gave no method for the US$5.08 billion figure. It measures the cost to illegal groups, not exports, so it cannot be set directly beside the central bank’s export data.

What to Watch Next

The BCE publishes a mining bulletin each quarter, and the next one will show whether gold exports keep rising. No official date for that release, or for any new strategy on illegal mining, is confirmed.

Gold closed at US$3,862.84 per troy ounce on Monday 16 November 2026, about 4.2% below US$4,030.42 on 10 November. A higher price raises the value of every ounce, legal or not.

What Is Not Known

We found no published method for the US$1.3 billion, so it is not known how it was calculated. It is also not known which period it covers, or whether it is part of the BCE’s recorded gold exports or comes on top of them.

It is not known whether the 2026 ministry estimate, whose method is also unpublished, can be compared with export data. We found no official reaction in November 2026 to either figure.

What It Means for Readers

Residents of mining areas, licensed miners and Ecuadorian taxpayers are most affected by how large the illegal trade really is. Anyone buying or analysing Ecuadorian gold should treat “illegal exports” as an unsettled figure.

Readers in the United States have two direct links. Ecuador uses the US dollar, so these figures are in a currency they know, and the gold price sets the value of every ounce that leaves the country.

Our Ecuador news page follows any new data or official statement. Until a method is published, the safe reading is that US$1.3 billion is a claim from 2025, not a measured total.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much illegal gold does Ecuador export?

Mónica Palencia, then Interior Minister, said in 2025 that Ecuador had US$1.3 billion of illegal mining exports. The central bank recorded US$2.42 billion of gold exports in 2025.

Why does the date of the US$1.3 billion matter?

The statement dates from 2025, and Ecuadorian media have reported it as an annual figure or as tied to 2024 exports. Gold’s average 2025 price was US$3,442 per troy ounce, 44.1% above 2024, so values from different years are not comparable.

Sources: Banco Central del Ecuador, evolution of the Ecuadorian economy in 2025 and outlook 2026, approved 29 April 2026; Banco Central del Ecuador, mining bulletin for the fourth quarter of 2025; Ministry of Defence of Ecuador, statement on social media, 19 October 2026; Interior Minister Mónica Palencia, statement of 2025; Mining Chamber president Carolina Orozco, June 2025.