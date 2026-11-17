File photo, 2017. An armed police officer guards seized cocaine, labeled 421 kilograms, before its destruction in Quito. (Photo: Agencia de Noticias ANDES, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

ECUADOR · SECURITY

Ecuador’s Armed Forces killed one man on Monday 16 November 2026 in a raid in Montecristi, a town in Manabí province on the Pacific coast. This is our follow-up to the story in which the government alleged a plot against President Noboa by the criminal “Loco Ovidio”.

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Defence Minister Gian Carlo Loffredo called the dead man an alleged frontman, or “testaferro”, meaning a person who holds assets for someone else. The case matters to US readers because, by Loffredo’s account, the raid found a buried drug cache of about 200 kilograms.

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Key Facts Raid Soldiers killed one man on Monday 16 November 2026 at a property in Montecristi, Manabí.

Cache Loffredo said troops found a buried drug cache of about 200 kilograms and suspects about 500.

Claim The government calls him a frontman of “Loco Ovidio” (Celso Zambrano Casanova), accused of plotting against Noboa.

Vote Ecuador holds local elections on Sunday 29 November 2026, 12 days from 17 November.

Power Index Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A military raid on the Pacific coast has put a security row at the centre of Ecuador’s local election campaign.

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What Happened in Montecristi?

Loffredo announced the operation on his official accounts on Monday 16 November 2026. He said: “Hubo un enfrentamiento, producto de eso hay un abatido” (there was a clash, and one man was killed).

The property belongs, according to the government, to an alleged frontman of Celso Ovidio Zambrano Casanova. The minister did not name the dead man, and officials said weapons were found.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. National Police of Ecuador patrol cars and officers during an event in Guayaquil, 2023. Photo: Presidencia de la República del Ecuador, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The Buried Cache

Troops found a buried cache on the site, which Loffredo described on 16 November. He said: “En esta primera caleta hemos extraído alrededor de 200 kilogramos de droga” (from this first cache we have pulled out about 200 kilograms of drugs).

He added: “presumimos que puede tener alrededor de 500 y que no es la única en el sector” (we presume it may hold about 500 and it is not the only one in the area). He said the operation “puede durar días o semanas” (may last days or weeks).

Big Picture: From Friday’s Claim to Monday’s Raid

On Friday 13 November 2026 Interior Minister John Reimberg said Loco Ovidio is protected in Colombia by the ELN (National Liberation Army, a Colombian guerrilla group) and plans an attack on President Daniel Noboa. No evidence has been published, and nothing public ties the dead man to any plot.

On Monday 16 November Loffredo said the security bloc “le da un golpe directo al Loco Ovidio” (deals a direct blow to Loco Ovidio). Los Lobos is a gang the government named a terrorist group in January 2024, and it is widely reported to be allied with Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Nobody has published evidence that the dead man was a frontman beyond the government’s description. The public record is silent on whether the raid and the alleged plot are linked.

Opposition Leader Rejects the Claim

Former president Rafael Correa, leader of the opposition movement Revolución Ciudadana, called Reimberg a liar on X on Saturday 14 November 2026. He wrote: “Prepárense para el nuevo show, que puede incluir autoatentado” (get ready for the new show, which may include a self-attack).

He added a remark on the government’s polling: “Las encuestas deben estar bastante bajas” (the polls must be quite low). These are Correa’s claims, and we found no evidence for or against them.

What to Watch

Ecuador’s National Electoral Council (CNE), the body that runs elections, has set Sunday 29 November 2026 as election day. Voters will choose prefects (provincial governors), mayors, councillors and rural parish board members, and our explainer on the local elections covers the system.

Loffredo said the Manabí operation may last days or weeks, and no end date has been given.

What It Means for You

For travellers and US companies in Ecuador, a security story and a political fight are now running side by side before the vote. We did not check official travel advice, which remains the reference for any change.

What Is Not Known

The number of detainees has been reported differently, from two to five. The minister did not name the dead man, and the government has made public no evidence that he was a frontman.

It is also unknown which weapons were seized. No evidence has been published that links the raid to the alleged plot against Noboa.

More: Ecuador news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Loco Ovidio?

Celso Ovidio Zambrano Casanova is a criminal whom Ecuador’s government accuses of planning an attack on President Noboa. The raid on Monday 16 November 2026 targeted a property of an alleged frontman.

What is a testaferro?

A “testaferro” is a frontman: a person who holds assets or property on behalf of someone else. Ecuador’s government used the word for the man killed on 16 November 2026.

Is there proof of a plot against Noboa?

No evidence has been published. The claim was made by Interior Minister John Reimberg on Friday 13 November 2026.

When are Ecuador’s local elections?

They are on Sunday 29 November 2026, according to the National Electoral Council. Voters choose prefects, mayors, councillors and rural parish board members.

Sources Defence Minister Gian Carlo Loffredo, statements on official accounts, 16 Nov 2026; Interior Minister John Reimberg, statement, 13 Nov 2026; National Electoral Council (CNE), 2026 local elections, cne.gob.ec; Rafael Correa, post on X, 14 Nov 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error