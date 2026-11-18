Atiku Abubakar, the opposition ADC's presidential candidate, in a 2022 portrait, cropped. File photo. (Photo: Etauso, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

NIGERIA · POLITICS

Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS), the domestic intelligence agency, said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that it found no evidence for a claim by Atiku Abubakar about a protest plot in Sokoto State. Atiku, a former vice-president and the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the main opposition party, made the allegation on 3 November.

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The row pits a state security agency against the leading opposition candidate in Africa’s most populous country. The vote is on Saturday 16 January 2027, 59 days away.

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Key Facts What happened Nigeria’s domestic spy agency says its probe found no proof of a Sokoto protest plot.

The claim Atiku Abubakar, the opposition candidate, alleged on 3 November that the agency was recruiting protesters.

The response The agency invited him to publicly correct the record or provide concrete evidence.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives Atiku Abubakar about a 5.7% chance of winning (18 November, 1:57 a.m. ET).

As of 18 November 2026

Nigeria’s intelligence agency says it can find no proof of the plot Atiku alleged, and asks him for evidence.

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The Big Picture

Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC (the Independent National Electoral Commission, which runs elections), has set the presidential election for Saturday 16 January 2027. Governorship polls follow on 6 February 2027.

Atiku won the ADC primary in May 2026, with 1,846,370 votes to Rotimi Amaechi’s 504,117; Amaechi, a former transport minister, called the result concocted and disputed the result. On Thursday 5 November 2026 the Federal High Court in Abuja, a national trial court, voided the actions of the ADC leadership led by David Mark; whether that voids Atiku’s nomination is disputed, as an ADC lawyer, Kalu Kalu, says no part of the judgment voids it.

File photo, February 2015: Aso Rock, the granite outcrop beside the presidential villa in Abuja, seen from a golf course. (Photo: Mark Fischer, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What Was Alleged and What the DSS Says

Atiku alleged on Tuesday 3 November 2026 that DSS leaders were recruiting people to stage protests in Sokoto. He said the aim was to disrupt the ADC’s campaign in a state run by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement on 17 November, DSS Deputy Director of Public Relations Favour Dozie said the probe was widened to interviews with ADC leaders and members in Sokoto. The statement said: “The outcome of the preliminary investigation did not confirm the allegation, as there was no evidence to establish such.”

The DSS asked Atiku to “set the records straight publicly or provide concrete evidence (if any) to enable further investigation”. It also said it welcomes any fair and independent inquiry.

Tension in Sokoto Before the Claim

The DSS says its operatives evacuated Mannir Daniya, the ADC governorship candidate in Sokoto, to safety after he was attacked. Daniya separately alleged that security personnel fired shots at his convoy on 30 October.

Why It Matters

A state security agency and the main opposition candidate publicly disagree about a campaign allegation 59 days before the vote on 16 January 2027, according to the INEC timetable. The DSS has asked Atiku for evidence.

For US readers, Nigeria’s election credibility affects investors and US policy in Africa’s most populous country. Our report on a Sokoto arms seizure adds context.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is election day, Saturday 16 January 2027, set in the INEC timetable. The second is the ADC appeal of 17 grounds against the 5 November judgment, for which no hearing date has been reported.

The ADC has also sought a court order restraining INEC, and INEC chairman Joash Amupitan said on 13 November that the commission will obey court decisions. Our earlier report on the appeal over Atiku’s ticket has the court detail.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, lists the Nigerian presidential election winner, with about US$159,000 traded in total. At 1:57 a.m. ET on Wednesday 18 November 2026 it priced Bola Tinubu at 70.5%, Peter Obi at 22% and Atiku Abubakar at 5.7%.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, so its campaign matters to US investors and policymakers. The DSS result is the agency’s own preliminary finding, not an independent inquiry.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Atiku or the ADC has replied to the DSS statement of 17 November, and we found none as of 18 November. We have not reviewed the full statement beyond the quoted passages.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the DSS say about Atiku’s claim?

On 17 November 2026 it said its preliminary investigation did not confirm his allegation, because there was no evidence to establish it. It asked him to set the record straight publicly or provide concrete evidence.

What did Atiku allege on 3 November?

He alleged that DSS leaders were recruiting people to stage protests in Sokoto to disrupt the ADC campaign. He said this would give the state government a pretext to impose a curfew.

When is Nigeria’s presidential election?

INEC has set the presidential election for Saturday 16 January 2027. Governorship elections follow on 6 February 2027.

Is Atiku still the ADC candidate?

He won the party primary in May 2026. A court ruling of 5 November voided ADC leadership actions, and whether that voids his nomination is disputed, with an appeal pending.

Sources: DSS statements of 3 and 17 November 2026; ADC and Atiku statements of 3 November 2026; INEC election timetable; Federal High Court judgment of 5 November 2026; Polymarket (read 18 November 2026). Related: Atiku and Tinubu rivalry guide.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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