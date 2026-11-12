Sokoto Arms Seizure From Niger Reported

Security: Nigeria

Key Facts —Who: Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS), the domestic intelligence agency Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —What: 21 AK-47 assault rifles, 4 PKT (belt-fed) machine guns and 825 magazines reported seized —Where: Dawakawa, Goronyo district, Sokoto State, in Nigeria’s north-west —Status: Attributed to unnamed security sources; no named DSS statement found —As of: 12 November 2026

Nigeria’s domestic intelligence agency is reported to have stopped a weapons shipment from neighbouring Niger Republic in Sokoto State.

What Is Reported

Nigerian media reported on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria’s domestic intelligence agency, intercepted a weapons shipment smuggled in from Niger Republic, the country to Nigeria’s north. The haul was 21 AK-47 assault rifles, four PKT machine guns (belt-fed weapons) and 825 magazines, taken at Dawakawa in Goronyo, a Local Government Area (district) of Sokoto State.

The reports cite unnamed security sources, and reports put the seizure on Tuesday 10 November. One security source said arms gangs now use women and camels to move weapons.

Nigerian Army soldiers during a live-fire exercise in Thiès, Senegal, on 17 February 2020. File photo. Photo: Sean Castellano, US Navy / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Nigeria Security Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

A Related Arrest

One report adds that DSS agents arrested a suspected female arms courier earlier in the week in Talata Mafara, a town in Zamfara State in north-western Nigeria, with 12 grenades and two ammunition belts. The report calls her the 14th female courier arrested since February 2025.

What Is Not Known

We found no named DSS statement confirming the seizure, so the details are reported and not confirmed. It is not known who owned the weapons, and the reports we read do not say anyone was arrested at Dawakawa.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the DSS reportedly seize in Sokoto?

Nigerian media say 21 AK-47 assault rifles, four PKT machine guns and 825 magazines, brought in from Niger Republic. We found no named DSS statement confirming it.

What is the DSS?

The Department of State Services is Nigeria’s domestic intelligence agency. In these reports it is the agency said to have made the seizure.

Sources Nigerian media reports of 11 November 2026, citing unnamed security sources; no named Department of State Services statement found as of 12 November 2026.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →