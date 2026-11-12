Sokoto Arms Seizure From Niger Reported

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.73% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.08% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,288▲ 0.40% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.48▲ 0.13% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES902.19▲ 0.19% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.08% BRENT 91.89 ▼ 0.94% WTI 85.78 ▼ 0.87% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 0.34% GOLD 3,985 ▼ 0.39% SILVER 51.47 ▼ 0.79% SOY 1,228 ▼ 0.08% CORN 448.25 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 599.50 — 0.00% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.73% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.12% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,288 ▲ 0.40% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.13% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 902.19 ▲ 0.19% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.41% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.09% BRENT 91.89 ▼ 0.94% WTI 85.78 ▼ 0.87% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 0.34% GOLD 3,985 ▼ 0.39% SILVER 51.47 ▼ 0.79% SOY 1,228 ▼ 0.08% CORN 448.25 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 599.50 — 0.00% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Sokoto Arms Seizure From Niger Reported

By · · 2 min read
The white and green gateway of the Sultan of Sokoto's palace in Sokoto city, with a street lamp and a motorcycle in front
The gate of the Sultan of Sokoto's palace in Sokoto city, in the state where the case was heard. File photo, 2012. (Photo: el-siddeeq lame, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Nigeria

Key Facts

Who: Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS), the domestic intelligence agency

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What: 21 AK-47 assault rifles, 4 PKT (belt-fed) machine guns and 825 magazines reported seized

Where: Dawakawa, Goronyo district, Sokoto State, in Nigeria’s north-west

Status: Attributed to unnamed security sources; no named DSS statement found

As of: 12 November 2026

Nigeria’s domestic intelligence agency is reported to have stopped a weapons shipment from neighbouring Niger Republic in Sokoto State.

What Is Reported

Nigerian media reported on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria’s domestic intelligence agency, intercepted a weapons shipment smuggled in from Niger Republic, the country to Nigeria’s north. The haul was 21 AK-47 assault rifles, four PKT machine guns (belt-fed weapons) and 825 magazines, taken at Dawakawa in Goronyo, a Local Government Area (district) of Sokoto State.

The reports cite unnamed security sources, and reports put the seizure on Tuesday 10 November. One security source said arms gangs now use women and camels to move weapons.

Nigerian Army soldiers in a live-fire exercise
Nigerian Army soldiers during a live-fire exercise in Thiès, Senegal, on 17 February 2020. File photo. Photo: Sean Castellano, US Navy / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0).

A Related Arrest

One report adds that DSS agents arrested a suspected female arms courier earlier in the week in Talata Mafara, a town in Zamfara State in north-western Nigeria, with 12 grenades and two ammunition belts. The report calls her the 14th female courier arrested since February 2025.

What Is Not Known

We found no named DSS statement confirming the seizure, so the details are reported and not confirmed. It is not known who owned the weapons, and the reports we read do not say anyone was arrested at Dawakawa.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the DSS reportedly seize in Sokoto?

Nigerian media say 21 AK-47 assault rifles, four PKT machine guns and 825 magazines, brought in from Niger Republic. We found no named DSS statement confirming it.

What is the DSS?

The Department of State Services is Nigeria’s domestic intelligence agency. In these reports it is the agency said to have made the seizure.

Sources

Nigerian media reports of 11 November 2026, citing unnamed security sources; no named Department of State Services statement found as of 12 November 2026.

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AK-47 Arms trafficking Department of State Services DSS Niger Republic Nigeria Nigeria Security Sokoto Zamfara

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