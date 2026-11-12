Nigeria Army Says It Killed One, Held Two

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 1.12% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.06% USD/CLP994.00▲ 1.14% USD/COP3,303▼ 0.13% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,545▲ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,185▲ 3.33% USD/BOB11.60▲ 0.86% USD/DOP60.50▲ 0.08% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.30% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 2.15% USD/TTD6.71▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 0.26% BRENT 95.92 ▲ 3.41% WTI 88.80 ▲ 2.62% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.22% GOLD 3,880 ▼ 3.01% SILVER 49.91 ▼ 3.81% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 1.12% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.06% USD/CLP 994.00 ▲ 1.14% USD/COP 3,303 ▼ 0.13% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,545 ▲ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▲ 0.86% USD/DOP 60.50 ▲ 0.08% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.30% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 2.15% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 2.19% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 0.26% BRENT 95.92 ▲ 3.41% WTI 88.80 ▲ 2.62% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.20 ▼ 1.22% GOLD 3,880 ▼ 3.01% SILVER 49.91 ▼ 3.81% SOY 1,220 ▼ 0.77% CORN 442.25 ▼ 1.28% WHEAT 582.50 ▼ 2.84% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 3.53% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Nigeria Army Says It Killed One, Held Two

By · · 3 min read
A farm worker walks across a Nigerian rice field after harvest, with cut stalks on the ground and trees on the horizon
A rice field after harvest in Nigeria, where farm crops feed the country's food processors. File photo, 2021. (Photo: Ibidapofm, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

NIGERIA · SECURITY

Nigeria’s military says troops killed one man and arrested two others in separate operations in Katsina and Sokoto states on 10 and 11 November 2026. The Joint Task Force North West, which runs Operation Fansan Yamma, a military campaign against armed groups in the north-west, called the dead man a “suspected terrorist” in a statement on Thursday 12 November.

Key Facts

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  • Where Malumfashi area, Katsina State, and Tangaza area, Sokoto State, in north-west Nigeria.
  • What The military says one armed man was killed and two men were arrested.
  • When Tuesday 10 November and Wednesday 11 November 2026.
  • Status Only the military has given an account so far; the arrested men are in custody.

What the Military Says

Captain Tamuno Sinivie, the task force’s acting media information officer, said that on Tuesday 10 November troops set an ambush near Bada’u Gora, in the Malumfashi local government area of Katsina, for armed men the task force says planned to attack residents. He said soldiers killed one man in the gun battle, lost none of their own and recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, a magazine, six rounds, a motorcycle and three phones.

On Wednesday 11 November, troops arrested two men at Bauni Forest, in the Tangaza local government area of Sokoto, who the army says are father and son and linked to Lakurawa, an armed group it calls terrorist. It says they carried an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, three rounds and 9,760 naira (about US$7 at 1,343 naira per dollar) and remain in custody for investigation and prosecution.

Farmland below a rocky hill in north-east Nigeria
File photo of farmland below a rocky hill in Taraba State, north-east Nigeria. photo of farmland below a rocky hill in Taraba State, north-east Nigeria. Harvest-season farms like this are where bandits have struck in several states.

What Is Not Known

The clash, the dead man’s identity and the link between the arrested men and Lakurawa rest on the military‘s statement alone. No account from the two men or their lawyers has been published.

More Nigerian news is on our Nigeria hub. The hub lists the latest reports from the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Nigerian military announce on 12 November 2026?

The Joint Task Force North West said troops killed one man in Katsina State and arrested two men in Sokoto State on 10 and 11 November. It calls the dead man a “suspected terrorist” and links the two arrested men to an armed group.

Has the military’s account been confirmed independently?

Not as far as we can find. No account from the two arrested men or their lawyers has been published.

Sources: Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, statement by Acting Media Information Officer Capt Tamuno Sinivie, 12 November 2026; exchange rate: RT spot USD/NGN, 12 November 2026.

RT
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Joint Task Force North West Katsina Lakurawa Nigeria Nigerian Army Operation Fansan Yamma Security Sokoto

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