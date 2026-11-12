Nigeria Army Says It Killed One, Held Two

NIGERIA · SECURITY

Nigeria’s military says troops killed one man and arrested two others in separate operations in Katsina and Sokoto states on 10 and 11 November 2026. The Joint Task Force North West, which runs Operation Fansan Yamma, a military campaign against armed groups in the north-west, called the dead man a “suspected terrorist” in a statement on Thursday 12 November.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Where Malumfashi area, Katsina State, and Tangaza area, Sokoto State, in north-west Nigeria.

What The military says one armed man was killed and two men were arrested.

When Tuesday 10 November and Wednesday 11 November 2026.

Status Only the military has given an account so far; the arrested men are in custody.

What the Military Says

Captain Tamuno Sinivie, the task force’s acting media information officer, said that on Tuesday 10 November troops set an ambush near Bada’u Gora, in the Malumfashi local government area of Katsina, for armed men the task force says planned to attack residents. He said soldiers killed one man in the gun battle, lost none of their own and recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, a magazine, six rounds, a motorcycle and three phones.

On Wednesday 11 November, troops arrested two men at Bauni Forest, in the Tangaza local government area of Sokoto, who the army says are father and son and linked to Lakurawa, an armed group it calls terrorist. It says they carried an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, three rounds and 9,760 naira (about US$7 at 1,343 naira per dollar) and remain in custody for investigation and prosecution.

File photo of farmland below a rocky hill in Taraba State, north-east Nigeria. photo of farmland below a rocky hill in Taraba State, north-east Nigeria. Harvest-season farms like this are where bandits have struck in several states.

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What Is Not Known

The clash, the dead man’s identity and the link between the arrested men and Lakurawa rest on the military‘s statement alone. No account from the two men or their lawyers has been published.

More Nigerian news is on our Nigeria hub. The hub lists the latest reports from the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Nigerian military announce on 12 November 2026?

The Joint Task Force North West said troops killed one man in Katsina State and arrested two men in Sokoto State on 10 and 11 November. It calls the dead man a “suspected terrorist” and links the two arrested men to an armed group.

Has the military’s account been confirmed independently?

Not as far as we can find. No account from the two arrested men or their lawyers has been published.

Sources: Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, statement by Acting Media Information Officer Capt Tamuno Sinivie, 12 November 2026; exchange rate: RT spot USD/NGN, 12 November 2026.

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