Sudan’s Army Arrests Ex-Ruling Party Chief

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.02% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.12% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.08% USD/PEN3.43▼ 0.35% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.31— 0.00% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP60.63▲ 4.11% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL26.88— 0.00% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES895.29▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.83— 0.00% USD/TTD6.72— 0.00% EUR/BRL6.15▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.02% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.10% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.08% USD/PEN 3.43 ▼ 0.35% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.23% USD/PYG 6,358 — 0.00% USD/BOB 11.81 — 0.00% USD/DOP 60.63 ▲ 0.07% USD/CRC 448.27 — 0.00% USD/GTQ 7.64 — 0.00% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.19% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 895.29 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.83 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.44% EUR/BRL 6.15 ▲ 0.40% BRENT 96.30 ▼ 2.05% WTI 89.55 ▼ 1.41% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.31 ▲ 1.42% GOLD 4,103 ▲ 0.69% SILVER 52.34 ▲ 1.04% SOY 1,195 ▲ 0.48% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.06% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 — 0.00% VALE3 64.04 — 0.00% ITUB4 40.53 — 0.00% BBDC4 14.20 — 0.00% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.39 — 0.00% WEGE3 48.19 — 0.00% PRIO3 60.48 — 0.00% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 — 0.00% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 — 0.00% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 — 0.00% BRKM5 3.20 — 0.00% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 — 0.00%
since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Sudan Africa

Sudan’s Army Arrests Ex-Ruling Party Chief

By · · 4 min read
The Nile River at Khartoum, Sudan, with the city skyline in the distance
File photo. The Nile River at Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: Hans Birger Nilsen, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

SUDAN · POLITICS

Sudan’s army arrested Ahmed Haroun, the leader of the former ruling National Congress Party, on Sunday 8 November 2026, a security official and party officials said. Haroun is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged war crimes in Darfur, so the arrest touches both Sudan’s war and outside pressure on the army.

Key Facts

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  • Who Ahmed Haroun, head of the National Congress Party (NCP), which ruled Sudan under ousted leader Omar al-Bashir until 2019.
  • What Arrested by the army on Sunday 8 November 2026, officials said.
  • Why it matters The International Criminal Court (ICC) wants him over Darfur, a region of western Sudan; the US offered up to US$5 million.
  • Reaction A security official cites “legal procedures”; no charge is public.
  • Not known Where he is held, and whether he will face trial or be sent to The Hague.

The arrest came a day or two after Haroun gave a public interview backing the army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The army has not explained why it acted.

What Happened

A Sudanese security official, who asked not to be named, said Haroun was “taken into custody based on legal procedures.” Two NCP officials separately confirmed the arrest and said the army carried it out.

The army has not published a statement. No charge has been made public.

Where he is held has not been officially confirmed. Our report will be updated when the army or the government names a location.

A shop-lined street in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, in an undated file photo
A shop-lined street in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, in an undated file photo. Photo: Hans Birger Nilsen / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Who Is Ahmed Haroun

Haroun heads the NCP, the party of Sudan’s long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in April 2019 after mass protests. The ICC has sought him for years on 20 counts of crimes against humanity and 22 counts of war crimes linked to the Darfur conflict of the early 2000s.

Authorities arrested him in 2019 and held him until 2023. He and other former regime figures left prison in the chaos at the start of the war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and he later reappeared rallying support for the army.

Why It Matters Now

Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has faced accusations of letting Islamists of the former regime back into public life during the war against the RSF. He has also reportedly come under pressure from the United States, Saudi Arabia and Egypt to distance himself from them.

Shortly before his arrest, Haroun gave a long podcast interview in which he backed Burhan. Why the army acted against a political ally is not explained; this is our analysis, not an official statement.

In Plain English

The NCP is the former ruling party of Sudan. The ICC is a court in The Hague, in the Netherlands, that tries war crimes, and Sudan has never handed Haroun over to it.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the case links the Sudan war to Washington’s policy on Islamist groups and to sanctions diplomacy. Washington offered a reward of up to US$5 million for Haroun’s arrest in 2024, so any transfer to The Hague would be a sign of how far the army will go.

Humanitarian and travel conditions in Sudan are not changed by this single arrest. For the wider picture, see our reports on the army’s claimed gains in Kordofan, Australia’s sanctions on Sudan’s rival generals and our Sudan coverage.

What Is Not Known

No charge, court or detention site has been confirmed, and neither the army nor the government has commented publicly. It is also not known whether the arrest signals a wider move against Islamists or a one-off dispute.

Whether Haroun will be handed to the ICC is not known. We will update this report when the army, the government or the NCP say more.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ahmed Haroun?

He is the head of Sudan’s former ruling National Congress Party and a close ally of ousted ruler Omar al-Bashir. The ICC wants him for alleged crimes in Darfur.

Why was Ahmed Haroun arrested?

No reason is public. A security official said it followed “legal procedures”, while party officials demand his release.

Will Haroun go to the ICC?

Nothing announced so far points to a transfer. Sudan has never handed him over, and the army has not said what will happen to him.

Sources: Statements of a Sudanese security official and of NCP officials, 8 November 2026; International Criminal Court Darfur case page, https://www.icc-cpi.int/darfur.


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