Dominicans Keep 8,000 Troops on Haiti Border

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DOMINICAN REPUBLIC · HAITI BORDER

Key Facts Troops: The Defense Minister says more than 8,000 soldiers hold the border’s defense lines.

Tour: Two ministers visited Dajabón, Elías Piña, Jimaní and Pedernales on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

Message: Ministers call the border calm, with trade and legal crossings running normally.

Backdrop: Gangs control much of Haiti’s capital; a UN-backed force and Salvadoran troops are fighting them.

The Dominican Republic says more than 8,000 soldiers now hold its Haiti border, as ministers toured the frontier on Wednesday 4 November 2026. Defense Minister Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre called the border “totally calm” after the tour.

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The message matters to US readers because Haiti’s gang crisis drives migration, security risks and travel advice across the Caribbean. The Dominican Republic is a close US partner and shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

What the Ministers Said at the Haiti Border

Fernández Onofre and Presidency Minister José Ignacio Paliza visited the four main crossings, at Dajabón, Elías Piña, Jimaní and Pedernales. They were joined by the commanders of the army, air force, navy and the border security corps.

Fernández Onofre said trade and authorized passenger traffic were running normally under permanent surveillance. He said the nearest gangs are around Mirebalais and Croix-des-Bouquets in Haiti, “not as close to the border as some have claimed.”

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In Plain English, Who Is Who

Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre is a lieutenant general and the Dominican Defense Minister. José Ignacio Paliza is the minister in the president’s office who coordinates government policy.

The Gang Suppression Force is a UN-backed multinational mission fighting armed gangs in Haiti. The Dominican border security corps, known as CESFRONT, patrols the frontier alongside the army.

Why the Haiti Border Is Under Strain

Armed gangs control much of Port-au-Prince, the capital, and gang violence has killed thousands of people in Haiti this year. On 18 October four Salvadoran servicemen in the Gang Suppression Force disappeared after an ambush.

Late in October the Dominican government sent two more battalions to the border, as we reported in Dominicans Send 2 Battalions to Haiti Border. Our latest report on the support Santo Domingo gives El Salvador is Dominican Republic Aids El Salvador in Haiti.

How Many Troops Are on the Border

The Defense Minister put the force at more than 8,000 soldiers along the border’s defense lines after his tour. On 22 October Minister Paliza spoke of more than 10,000 military personnel on the border, and some outlets quoted Fernández Onofre citing more than 11,000 across the first and second lines of defense.

The figures differ, and the government has not explained how they relate. They may count different units, lines of defense or dates.

What Paliza Said About Haiti and El Salvador

Paliza urged the government to be “very prudent” in how it engages in the conflict, warning that wrong steps could prolong it and harm relations. He said the Dominican Republic gives El Salvador logistical, intelligence, military supply and medical support.

He also said the government will act as events require, including closing the border if needed. No closure has been ordered.

What It Means for You

For travelers, the tourist areas of the Dominican Republic are far from the frontier, and the government says normal crossings continue. Anyone planning to go near Dajabón, Jimaní or Pedernales should check State Department travel advice first.

For US investors and companies, the main risk is spill-over from Haiti, such as more migration or a closed border that disrupts trade. For US policy, a stable Dominican border helps Washington manage Haitian migration without a new crisis.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how many of the soldiers are new and how many were already stationed on the border. The government has not published a unit-by-unit breakdown or a plan to scale the force up or down.

It is also not known whether the border will be closed if gang violence spreads. Officials say the frontier is calm today, and no specific trigger for a closure has been announced.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Dominican troops are on the Haiti border?

The Defense Minister says more than 8,000 soldiers hold the border’s defense lines. In late October a minister spoke of more than 10,000 military personnel.

Is the Dominican border with Haiti closed?

No, officials say legal crossings and trade are running normally. The government says it could close the border if events require it.

Why is the Dominican Republic reinforcing the border?

Armed gangs control much of Haiti’s capital and a UN-backed force is fighting them. The Dominican government wants to protect its sovereignty and keep the frontier stable.

Is it safe to travel to the Dominican Republic?

Tourist areas are far from the frontier, and the government says the border is calm. Check State Department travel advice before visiting border towns.

Sources: Dominican Ministry of Defense, statements of Defense Minister Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre after the border tour, 4 November 2026; Dominican Presidency, remarks by Minister José Ignacio Paliza, 4 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief