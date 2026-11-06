Haiti Finds Burned Vehicle of 4 Salvadorans

Port-au-Prince and its bay seen from a hillside in September 2008, a file photo. Photo: U.S. Navy / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Key Facts What. Haitian police found the burned remains of an armoured vehicle that four missing Salvadoran technicians used.

Where and when. Santo, in Croix-des-Bouquets outside Port-au-Prince; police announced it on Tuesday, 3 November 2026.

Who. Haitian police, the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF) and Salvadoran troops; the men vanished on 18 October.

Numbers. More than 2,000 Salvadoran troops are in Haiti; the UN says only about 200 fall under GSF jurisdiction.

Next. GSF mandate expires 31 March 2027; Haiti votes on 18 July 2027, with a second round on 4 October 2027.

This story is part of our coverage of the haiti crisis. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Dominicans Keep 8,000 Troops on Haiti Border Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Dominican Republic story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Police Find the Vehicle

Haitian police said they found the burned remains of an armoured vehicle they believe was used by four missing Salvadoran aviation technicians. Police announced the find on Tuesday, 3 November, in the Santo neighbourhood of Croix-des-Bouquets, outside Port-au-Prince, part of our haiti crisis coverage.

Police were conducting a joint operation with the Gang Suppression Force (GSF), a UN-backed multinational security force, and Salvadoran troops. The four men have still not been found.

The technicians disappeared on 18 October after an attack in the area. El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, has sent troops to Haiti.

The cathedral in Cap-Haïtien, northern Haiti, far from Croix-des-Bouquets (file photo).

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Croix-des-Bouquets (the Dominican Republic) Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Who Commands the Salvadoran Troops

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said this week that only about 200 of the Salvadoran soldiers fall under the GSF's jurisdiction. He added that any security operation must follow international human rights law.

Haiti's Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé said on Tuesday that foreign forces operate under Haitian authority. "The international forces did not come to replace the state. They came to support it, to reinforce our capacity," he said.

Bukele has sent more than 2,000 troops, and on Wednesday, 4 November, he wrote on X, the social network: "Gather your gangs so we can go fight with them." On Tuesday he posted a video he said showed Salvadoran helicopters firing on gangs attacking GSF soldiers.

Salvadoran troops began armed patrols on 30 October. Security analysts question the terms of El Salvador's separate deployment, which the UN says operates outside the GSF framework.

Romain Le Cour, an analyst at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, said the rules of engagement, chain of command, objectives and duration remain opaque.

Civilians Bear the Cost

Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the international medical charity, said 30 people were injured by gunfire and drone explosions in the eight days after 18 October. Its head of mission in Haiti, Davina Hayles, said: "We fear that this armed conflict will claim even more victims."

Vote and Mandate Dates

Haiti has had no elected president since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in 2021. The Provisional Electoral Council, the body that organises elections, moved the first round from 13 December to 18 July 2027, with a second round on 4 October 2027.

Fewer than 1 million people are registered to vote. The UN Security Council extended the GSF mandate on 29 September to 31 March 2027, with China, Pakistan and Russia abstaining.

Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN, said about 1,500 GSF troops were in Haiti, with another 4,000 expected in the coming months.

What It Means for US Readers

Washington co-sponsored the September resolution that renewed the GSF mandate. Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN, described the GSF as an attempt to do something different after seven earlier missions with limited success.

The force was operating at about 30 percent of its intended size as of late September.

What Is Not Known

The fate of the four technicians is unknown. Bukele said four bodies handed over on 24 October were not his men, and a gang leader's claim that they were killed came without evidence.

Reports differ on whether the vehicle was found on 2 or 3 November. It is unclear whether the Salvadoran force is legally inside or outside the GSF framework, since the UN says only about 200 soldiers are covered.

Reports of the troop numbers vary. Whether the July 2027 election date will hold is not known.

We found no named-institute poll and no live prediction-market odds on Haiti.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Haitian police announce on 3 November?

Police said they found the burned remains of an armoured vehicle they believe four missing Salvadoran technicians used. It was in the Santo neighbourhood of Croix-des-Bouquets, outside Port-au-Prince, and the men have not been found.

Are the Salvadoran troops part of the Gang Suppression Force?

The UN says only about 200 of the Salvadoran soldiers fall under the force’s jurisdiction. Haiti’s prime minister says all foreign forces operate under Haitian authority.

When is Haiti’s next election?

The first round is now set for 18 July 2027, with a second round on 4 October 2027. Whether the date will hold is not known.

Sources: Haitian National Police, UN spokesperson's briefing, UN Security Council, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Haitian prime minister's office, Provisional Electoral Council, US Mission to the UN.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →