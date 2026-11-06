Haiti Finds Burned Vehicle of 4 Salvadorans

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.01% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.73% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.41% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.81▲ 2.79% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 70,968.43 ▼ 0.17% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.73% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.41% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Dominican Republic Latin America

Haiti Finds Burned Vehicle of 4 Salvadorans

By · November 6, 2026 · 4 min read
Hillside houses of Port-au-Prince under a cloudy sky with the bay and distant mountains behind
Port-au-Prince and its bay seen from a hillside in September 2008, a file photo. Photo: U.S. Navy / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Key Facts

  • What. Haitian police found the burned remains of an armoured vehicle that four missing Salvadoran technicians used.
  • Where and when. Santo, in Croix-des-Bouquets outside Port-au-Prince; police announced it on Tuesday, 3 November 2026.
  • Who. Haitian police, the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF) and Salvadoran troops; the men vanished on 18 October.
  • Numbers. More than 2,000 Salvadoran troops are in Haiti; the UN says only about 200 fall under GSF jurisdiction.
  • Next. GSF mandate expires 31 March 2027; Haiti votes on 18 July 2027, with a second round on 4 October 2027.

This story is part of our coverage of the haiti crisis. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.

Latest: Dominicans Keep 8,000 Troops on Haiti Border

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Dominican Republic story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Police Find the Vehicle

Haitian police said they found the burned remains of an armoured vehicle they believe was used by four missing Salvadoran aviation technicians. Police announced the find on Tuesday, 3 November, in the Santo neighbourhood of Croix-des-Bouquets, outside Port-au-Prince, part of our haiti crisis coverage.

Police were conducting a joint operation with the Gang Suppression Force (GSF), a UN-backed multinational security force, and Salvadoran troops. The four men have still not been found.

The technicians disappeared on 18 October after an attack in the area. El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, has sent troops to Haiti.

Cap-Haïtien cathedral, Haiti
The cathedral in Cap-Haïtien, northern Haiti, far from Croix-des-Bouquets (file photo).

Who Commands the Salvadoran Troops

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said this week that only about 200 of the Salvadoran soldiers fall under the GSF's jurisdiction. He added that any security operation must follow international human rights law.

Haiti's Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé said on Tuesday that foreign forces operate under Haitian authority. "The international forces did not come to replace the state. They came to support it, to reinforce our capacity," he said.

Bukele has sent more than 2,000 troops, and on Wednesday, 4 November, he wrote on X, the social network: "Gather your gangs so we can go fight with them." On Tuesday he posted a video he said showed Salvadoran helicopters firing on gangs attacking GSF soldiers.

Salvadoran troops began armed patrols on 30 October. Security analysts question the terms of El Salvador's separate deployment, which the UN says operates outside the GSF framework.

Romain Le Cour, an analyst at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, said the rules of engagement, chain of command, objectives and duration remain opaque.

Civilians Bear the Cost

Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the international medical charity, said 30 people were injured by gunfire and drone explosions in the eight days after 18 October. Its head of mission in Haiti, Davina Hayles, said: "We fear that this armed conflict will claim even more victims."

Vote and Mandate Dates

Haiti has had no elected president since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in 2021. The Provisional Electoral Council, the body that organises elections, moved the first round from 13 December to 18 July 2027, with a second round on 4 October 2027.

Fewer than 1 million people are registered to vote. The UN Security Council extended the GSF mandate on 29 September to 31 March 2027, with China, Pakistan and Russia abstaining.

Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN, said about 1,500 GSF troops were in Haiti, with another 4,000 expected in the coming months.

What It Means for US Readers

Washington co-sponsored the September resolution that renewed the GSF mandate. Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN, described the GSF as an attempt to do something different after seven earlier missions with limited success.

The force was operating at about 30 percent of its intended size as of late September.

What Is Not Known

The fate of the four technicians is unknown. Bukele said four bodies handed over on 24 October were not his men, and a gang leader's claim that they were killed came without evidence.

Reports differ on whether the vehicle was found on 2 or 3 November. It is unclear whether the Salvadoran force is legally inside or outside the GSF framework, since the UN says only about 200 soldiers are covered.

Reports of the troop numbers vary. Whether the July 2027 election date will hold is not known.

We found no named-institute poll and no live prediction-market odds on Haiti.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Haitian police announce on 3 November?

Police said they found the burned remains of an armoured vehicle they believe four missing Salvadoran technicians used. It was in the Santo neighbourhood of Croix-des-Bouquets, outside Port-au-Prince, and the men have not been found.

Are the Salvadoran troops part of the Gang Suppression Force?

The UN says only about 200 of the Salvadoran soldiers fall under the force’s jurisdiction. Haiti’s prime minister says all foreign forces operate under Haitian authority.

When is Haiti’s next election?

The first round is now set for 18 July 2027, with a second round on 4 October 2027. Whether the date will hold is not known.

Sources: Haitian National Police, UN spokesperson's briefing, UN Security Council, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Haitian prime minister's office, Provisional Electoral Council, US Mission to the UN.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Haiti

Haiti in crisis: all our coverage and explainers →
RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Paraguay's president tried to quit. Congress said no”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
Caribbean security Croix-des-Bouquets El Salvador Gang Suppression Force Haiti Haiti elections Nayib Bukele Port-au-Prince

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.