Darfur Locality Says 721 Families Arrived
Africa: Sudan
Key Facts
- Who. The Tina locality emergency rooms council, a local emergency council in North Darfur state.
- What. It says 721 newly displaced families arrived between 25 October and 5 November 2026.
- Where. Tina, a locality, or administrative district, in North Darfur on the border with Chad.
- Status. The figure is the council’s own and unconfirmed, and no armed party is named.
- As of. 13 November 2026.
A local emergency council in North Darfur says 721 newly displaced families reached the locality of Tina between 25 October and 5 November 2026. It calls conditions “extremely difficult” and appeals for urgent help.
The Tina locality emergency rooms council says 721 newly displaced families reached Tina, on the border with Chad, between 25 October and 5 November 2026. Radio Dabanga, a news service covering Sudan, reported the council’s statement on 12 November 2026, and we have found no second report of it.
The council says the families were spread over 10 reception sites. The families came from several areas of North Darfur state, it says.
The council calls conditions “extremely difficult”, citing limited local resources, weak response capacity and rising costs of food, water and shelter materials. It also cites continuing ground attacks and drone strikes on inhabited areas, including water sources, health facilities and markets, but names no party responsible.
The council appealed to the United Nations, its agencies and international organisations for shelter materials, food, safe drinking water, health care and protection. It asked that food baskets go first to families that lost their income and to households with children, women, older people or people with disabilities.
What Is Not Known
The figure comes from the council alone, and we found no UN agency figure for Tina for the same period. The statement does not say who carried out the attacks.
For wider context, see our reports on the Sudanese army’s air war in Darfur and on Sudan’s fuel shortage and hunger risk, and our explainer on the war. Together they give the background.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where is Tina?
Tina is a locality in North Darfur state on the border with Chad. Radio Dabanga, a news service covering Sudan, reported the council’s statement on 12 November 2026.
How many new families does the council report?
The council reports 721 newly displaced families between 25 October and 5 November 2026. The figure is the council’s own and has not been independently confirmed.
Sources: Radio Dabanga report of 12 November 2026 on the statement of the Tina locality emergency rooms council; not independently confirmed.
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