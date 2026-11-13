Senegal Beat Sudan 4-1 in Cup Qualifier

File photo: Sadio Mané, Senegal's best-known forward, in an earlier Africa Cup of Nations match. He was not named as a scorer on Thursday.

Published Thursday, November 12, 8:15 p.m. ET (2:15 a.m. Lagos, Friday) · Source: Confederation of African Football (CAF) fixtures, match data and Rio Times reporting

Sudan walked into half-time level in Dakar and left with a 4-1 defeat. Senegal scored three goals in 25 second-half minutes to take control of their group.

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The Thursday, November 12 win, at the Stade Léopold Sédar Senghor, was the third game in AFCON 2027 qualifiers (Africa Cup of Nations) for Senegal, the Lions of Teranga. It lifts them to seven points in Group J, the group stage of qualifying for the continent's national-team championship.

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Key Facts Result. Senegal beat Sudan 4-1 in Dakar on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Scorers. Jackson (31st minute), Dia (61st), Mbaye (64th) and substitute Mboup (86th); Abuaagla (45th) for Sudan.

What is at stake. Seven points from three games put Senegal top of Group J; Sudan sit third on three.

Next. Sudan v Senegal on Monday, November 16; the kick-off time is not confirmed.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices Senegal at about 30% to win AFCON 2027 (as of 8:01 p.m. ET, Nov 12). This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Ghana Win Africa Cup Qualifier Over Somalia

In plain English The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is Africa's version of the European Championship. Teams first play qualifying groups of four at home and away, and the 2027 finals will be hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

A Level Game Turns in 25 Minutes

Senegal went ahead in the 31st minute through striker Nicolas Jackson. Sudan answered right on half-time: Mohamed Abuaagla scored in the 45th minute to make it 1-1.

Then the home side took over after the break. Boulaye Dia, a Senegal striker, made it 2-1 in the 61st minute, and forward Ibrahim Mbaye added a third in the 64th.

Substitute Pathé Mboup sealed the win in the 86th minute. It was his senior international debut.

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Where Group J Stands After Three Games

Senegal have seven points from three games and a goal difference of plus four. Mozambique are second on four points with a game in hand, while Sudan are third on three.

Ethiopia, the fourth team, have no points from two games. Each team plays six qualifiers, so three rounds remain, and the final two are in March 2027.

Senegal now travel for the return match on Monday, November 16. A second win would lift them to 10 points, and the kick-off time has not been confirmed.

File photo: Mané in action for Senegal at an earlier Africa Cup of Nations.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders price Senegal at about 30% to win AFCON 2027, as of 8:01 p.m. ET on November 12. Morocco leads at about 33%, and the market has traded about US$22,000 in total.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Senegal are one of Africa's strongest teams, so a smooth qualifying run makes them a likely name at the 2027 finals in East Africa. American fans can follow them weekly, because many of their players work in Europe's top leagues.

The tournament follows the 2026 World Cup, which the United States co-hosted, so interest in African football is high in North America. A slip in Sudan on Monday would keep the group open.

What Is Not Known

The kick-off time and stadium for Monday's return match are not confirmed. We also do not know whether Senegal have mathematically secured a finals place, because three rounds remain.

The attendance and the starting line-ups were not available when we published.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the score between Senegal and Sudan?

Senegal won 4-1 in Dakar on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The match was level at 1-1 at half-time. Jackson, Dia, Mbaye and Mboup scored for Senegal, and Abuaagla replied for Sudan.

When do Senegal and Sudan play again?

The return match is on Monday, November 16, 2026, with Senegal the visitors. The kick-off time and stadium have not been confirmed.

Sources: match data and fixtures for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Confederation of African Football (CAF); Rio Times: DR Congo beat Sierra Leone 3-1; Rio Times reporting.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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