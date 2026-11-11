Sudan’s Burhan Names Bashir Aide as Adviser

Cargo ships and quayside cranes at dusk in the harbour of Port Sudan, on the Red Sea coast of Eastern Sudan (file photo, via Wikimedia Commons, CC0).

SUDAN · POLITICS

Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has brought a former aide of ousted president Omar al-Bashir back into government, Sudanese news reports said on Wednesday. He named Musa Mohamed Ahmed an adviser with the rank of federal minister and put him in charge of a development fund for Eastern Sudan.

The decree is dated Tuesday 10 November 2026, according to those reports of Wednesday 11 November. Eastern Sudan holds the country’s Red Sea coast, including Port Sudan, and borders Eritrea.

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Key Facts Who Musa Mohamed Ahmed, a former assistant to ousted president Omar al-Bashir, is the new adviser.

What Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan named him adviser to the Sovereignty Council, the ruling body, with federal-minister rank.

Job He takes charge of the Eastern Sudan Development and Reconstruction Fund, a body of a 2006 peace deal.

When The decree is dated Tuesday 10 November 2026 and was reported on Wednesday 11 November.

Also Kassala, an eastern state, also got a new governor, according to the same reports.

What Happened

Burhan chairs the Sovereignty Council, the ruling body of Sudan’s army-led authorities. His decree makes Musa Mohamed Ahmed an adviser to the council at the rank of federal minister.

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The decree also puts him in charge of the Eastern Sudan Development and Reconstruction Fund. The fund is one of the tools of the 2006 Eastern Sudan peace agreement and serves the Red Sea, Kassala and Gedaref states.

A separate decision reported the same day relieved Al-Sadiq al-Azraq, a retired general, as governor of Kassala state. In his place Burhan appointed Lieutenant General Rashad Abdelhamid, reported to be the Inspector General of the Armed Forces.

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Who Is Musa Mohamed Ahmed

Musa Mohamed Ahmed led the Beja Congress, a political movement of the Beja, a Muslim pastoralist people of Eastern Sudan, and headed the Eastern Front, an alliance of eastern armed groups. In 2006 he signed the Eastern Sudan peace agreement in Asmara, the capital of neighbouring Eritrea.

He later served for years as an assistant to Bashir, who was ousted in 2019. The new post gives a figure from the Bashir era a federal-level role again.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the appointment is a sign of how Sudan’s army-led authorities plan to manage the east, which borders Eritrea and the Red Sea. It is a political signal and has no direct market effect.

The practical test is whether the fund delivers projects in the three eastern states. Watch for an official statement on its budget and for the first decisions of the new Kassala governor.

Related: Sudan news in English, Burhan’s letter to President Trump, Australia’s sanctions on Sudan’s generals and Burhan’s visits to Asmara.

What Is Not Known

We found no official decree text or statement, so the account rests on Sudanese news reports. Whether the Kassala changes answer demands from Mohamed al-Amin Tirik, paramount chief of the Hadendawa, a large Beja community, is reported by one outlet and is not confirmed.

How much the fund has delivered since 2006 is not documented here. That makes it hard to judge what the new adviser can change.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Musa Mohamed Ahmed?

He is a former head of the Beja Congress and of the Eastern Front, and a former assistant to ousted president Omar al-Bashir. He signed the 2006 Eastern Sudan peace agreement in Asmara.

What Will He Do in the New Post?

He is an adviser to the Sovereignty Council with federal-minister rank. He is in charge of the Eastern Sudan Development and Reconstruction Fund.

When Was He Appointed?

Burhan’s decree is dated Tuesday 10 November 2026, according to Sudanese news reports. They were published on Wednesday 11 November.

Sources: Sudanese news reports of 11 November 2026 on the Sovereignty Council decree of 10 November; text of the 2006 Eastern Sudan peace agreement.

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