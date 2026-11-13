Mexico Stocks End Seven-Day Rally | Mexico Market Report, Nov 12
Key Facts
- Mexico’s main stock index slipped 0.27% to 71,811, ending a seven-day winning streak one day after a record close of 72,006.
- The peso barely moved, with the dollar edging up 0.01% to 18.60 pesos even as the US dollar index rose 0.25% to 103.17.
- US bond yields did the damage, as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.10%, making shares less tempting.
- Arca Continental rose 2.08%, while the budget airline Volaris fell 6.46%.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices no change in the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) December interest-rate decision at 92.0% (US$30,633 traded, 7:41 p.m. ET, 12 November).
Today’s Focus
Mexico’s stock market paused for breath after seven straight gains. The S&P/BMV IPC — the benchmark index of the country’s biggest listed companies — fell 0.27% to 71,811, one day after a record close of 72,006.
The push came from abroad. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury, the rate the US government pays to borrow for a decade, rose to 5.10%.
The peso, by contrast, stood still: the dollar edged up 0.01% to 18.60 pesos. That calm stood out on a day when the dollar rose 1.05% against Brazil’s real and 1.17% against Chile’s peso.
The bigger picture is still friendly. The index is up about 12% over 60 sessions and sits only 0.3% below its 12-month high.
What matters today. A one-day dip of 0.27% after a record run looks like a pause, and the US 10-year yield is the variable that decides whether it stays one.
01 The session in one read
Mexico’s stock market took a breath after seven straight gains. The S&P/BMV IPC fell 0.27% to 71,811, a day after closing at a record 72,006.
The peso simply held its ground, with the dollar up 0.01% at 18.60 pesos. Elsewhere in the region the dollar jumped, so Mexico’s currency looked like the calm corner of the room.
Wall Street set the tone. The S&P 500, the main gauge of large US companies, fell 0.35% to 7,592, and shares of Nvidia, the AI chip maker, dropped 4.3% on the day its chief executive, Jensen Huang, resigned.
The evidence points to an outside shock hitting a market that had run hard: US yields rose to 5.10%, the dollar index gained 0.25% and the S&P 500 fell 0.35%, while Mexico’s own story — a steady peso and shares of everyday-spending names — did not break. The index is up about 7.5% over 20 sessions and 16.4% above its 12-month low, so a small pullback is normal after such a climb, and one down day does not make a trend. The variable to watch is the US 10-year yield: further rises from 5.10% would make a deeper dip more likely.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|S&P/BMV IPC close
|71,811
|−0.27%
|Down from a record close of 72,006 the day before
|Session range
|—
|—
|High and low not confirmed in our scan
|USD/MXN (pesos per US dollar)
|18.60
|+0.01%
|Flat — the peso held its ground
|IPC vs 12-month high
|72,006
|—
|0.3% below the peak set on 11 November
|IPC vs 12-month low
|61,672
|—
|16.4% above the 20 November 2025 low
|Dollar vs 12-month range
|16.89–18.87
|—
|1.4% below the 29 October high, 10.2% above the early-September low
|Key technical level
|72,006
|—
|The record to beat; 70,000 is the round-number floor
Think of the index as a hiker near the summit: it is 0.3% below its 12-month high of 72,006 and 16.4% above its 12-month low of 61,672. It is up about 12% over 60 sessions, so even after this dip the climb is steep.
The peso story is subtler. The dollar is 9.7% higher over 60 sessions, which means the peso has lost ground since September, yet the dollar is down 0.82% over five sessions as the currency has steadied. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market Board
Mexico — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX
71,674.32
-0.46%
+13.64%
72,006.05
72,212
71,603
163,492,928
USD/MXN
18.58
-0.09%
+1.63%
18.60
18.60
18.58
—
WALMEX
54.36
+1.08%
-12.91%
53.78
54.73
53.60
8,376,398
GMEXICO
222.51
-0.17%
+40.62%
222.88
223.50
218.10
3,952,937
FEMSA
244.04
-0.91%
+38.82%
246.29
248.49
242.91
1,552,328
CEMEX
19.62
-1.51%
+3.70%
19.92
20.05
19.42
26,381,561
GFNORTE
212.98
+0.01%
+18.64%
212.96
214.29
211.11
3,490,457
BIMBO
71.71
+0.56%
+14.84%
71.31
72.13
71.04
2,914,548
TELEVISA
8.29
-1.78%
-26.03%
8.44
8.47
8.21
3,615,002
AMX
23.72
-1.37%
+11.44%
24.05
24.32
23.68
30,919,610
GAP
440.50
-1.12%
+11.58%
445.50
450.00
440.10
463,220
ASUR
271.73
+0.01%
-10.92%
271.71
275.39
271.00
110,586
OMA
254.72
-1.88%
+6.14%
259.59
263.29
253.95
1,220,399
KOF
219.39
-2.50%
+34.21%
225.01
225.95
219.39
1,764,817
GRUMA
273.08
+1.55%
-14.88%
268.90
275.99
264.70
356,933
KIMBER
39.28
+0.20%
+9.63%
39.20
39.52
39.05
3,926,149
AMX ADR
25.50
-1.16%
+9.67%
25.80
26.05
25.41
1,533,171
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why it moved — rising US yields and a pause after a hot run
The heaviest cause was the cost of borrowing in the US. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 5.10% (4.98% on Tuesday; the US bond market was shut on Wednesday).
The second cause is simple profit-taking. The index is up about 7.5% over 20 sessions and closed at a record the day before, so some investors sold to lock in gains (confidence: medium).
The third is Wall Street’s wobble and a firmer dollar. The S&P 500 fell 0.35%, the VIX — a gauge of how much swing investors expect, often called the fear gauge — rose 6.92% to 18.7, and the dollar index gained 0.25% to 103.17.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|Arca Continental (AC)
|242.64 pesos (about US$13.04)
|+2.08%
|Coca-Cola bottler; rose on the day
|Volaris (VOLARA)
|15.06 pesos (about US$0.81)
|−6.46%
|Budget airline; fell on the day
Arca Continental, the Coca-Cola bottler, rose 2.08% to 242.64 pesos (about US$13.04). The budget airline Volaris fell 6.46% to 15.06 pesos (about US$0.81).
Oil, tracked by the USO fund, rose 3.25%. US government data from the Energy Information Administration (eia.gov) showed commercial crude stocks up 4.7 million barrels to 414.4 million in the week to 6 November.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|S&P/BMV IPC
|Mexico
|−0.27%
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|−0.43%
|IPSA
|Chile
|+0.69%
|Merval
|Argentina
|—
|COLCAP
|Colombia
|—
|BVL
|Peru
|—
The live market board above carries the full closes. Mexico’s fall was mild: Brazil’s Ibovespa lost 0.43% and only Chile’s IPSA rose, up 0.69%. We show a dash where we could not verify the day’s close.
Currencies told a similar story. The dollar rose 1.05% against Brazil’s real to 5.6413 and 1.17% against Chile’s peso to 994.3, while Colombia’s peso traded near 3,300 per dollar.
06 The technical picture
On the index, the first test is the record: 72,006 is the 12-month high, 0.3% above the close. A close above it opens the way to the round number of 75,000, while 70,000 is the nearest round-number floor.
On the peso, the dollar’s ceiling is 18.87, the 12-month high set on 29 October, which is 1.4% above the current rate. Round-number markers sit at 18.50 on the way down and 19.00 on the way up.
Does the dip stop? It probably stops if US yields stop rising and 70,000 holds.
07 What to watch
- US 10-year yield: Whether it keeps rising from 5.10% decides if Mexican shares face more pressure.
- The 72,006 record: A close above it would confirm the uptrend; a slide toward 70,000 would suggest a deeper pause.
- US producer prices: US wholesale inflation is due on Friday 13 November at 13:30 Lisbon time.
- The peso at 18.50 and 18.87: A dollar break above 18.87 would signal renewed peso weakness; a drop toward 18.50 would extend the recent calm.
Background: Mexico Stocks Hit Record High as Peso Holds.
Background: Mexico Stocks Hold Flat as Peso Weakens 0.5%.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) December decision, with US$30,633 traded as of 7:41 p.m. ET, 12 November 2026. It prices no change at 92.0%, a 0.25-point cut at 7.5%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.4%, a 0.25-point rise at 0.1% and a 0.5-point or larger rise at 0.1%.
These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, to hold its benchmark rate in December.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Mexico’s stock market close in the latest session?
The S&P/BMV IPC fell 0.27% to 71,811, ending a seven-day winning streak. It remains 0.3% below its 12-month high of 72,006.
Why did Mexican shares fall?
Mainly because US bond yields jumped, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising to 5.10%. Profit-taking after a strong run and a weaker Wall Street added to the pressure.
What happened to the Mexican peso?
It was essentially unchanged: the dollar edged up 0.01% to 18.60 pesos. The dollar is 1.4% below its 12-month high of 18.87.
What is the S&P/BMV IPC?
It is the main index of Mexico’s largest companies listed on the Mexican stock exchange, the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores. It includes firms such as América Móvil, Femsa, Banorte, Walmex and Cemex.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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