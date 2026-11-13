Mexico Stocks End Seven-Day Rally | Mexico Market Report, Nov 12

Key Facts Mexico’s main stock index slipped 0.27% to 71,811 , ending a seven-day winning streak one day after a record close of 72,006.

, ending a seven-day winning streak one day after a record close of 72,006. The peso barely moved , with the dollar edging up 0.01% to 18.60 pesos even as the US dollar index rose 0.25% to 103.17.

, with the dollar edging up 0.01% to 18.60 pesos even as the US dollar index rose 0.25% to 103.17. US bond yields did the damage , as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.10%, making shares less tempting.

, as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 5.10%, making shares less tempting. Arca Continental rose 2.08% , while the budget airline Volaris fell 6.46%.

, while the budget airline Volaris fell 6.46%. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices no change in the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) December interest-rate decision at 92.0% (US$30,633 traded, 7:41 p.m. ET, 12 November).

Today’s Focus Mexico’s stock market paused for breath after seven straight gains. The S&P/BMV IPC — the benchmark index of the country’s biggest listed companies — fell 0.27% to 71,811, one day after a record close of 72,006. The push came from abroad. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury, the rate the US government pays to borrow for a decade, rose to 5.10%. The peso, by contrast, stood still: the dollar edged up 0.01% to 18.60 pesos. That calm stood out on a day when the dollar rose 1.05% against Brazil’s real and 1.17% against Chile’s peso. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The bigger picture is still friendly. The index is up about 12% over 60 sessions and sits only 0.3% below its 12-month high. What matters today. A one-day dip of 0.27% after a record run looks like a pause, and the US 10-year yield is the variable that decides whether it stays one.

Mexico’s IPC and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Mexico’s stock market took a breath after seven straight gains. The S&P/BMV IPC fell 0.27% to 71,811, a day after closing at a record 72,006.

The peso simply held its ground, with the dollar up 0.01% at 18.60 pesos. Elsewhere in the region the dollar jumped, so Mexico’s currency looked like the calm corner of the room.

Wall Street set the tone. The S&P 500, the main gauge of large US companies, fell 0.35% to 7,592, and shares of Nvidia, the AI chip maker, dropped 4.3% on the day its chief executive, Jensen Huang, resigned.

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Assessment — A pause, not yet a turning point MEDIUM The evidence points to an outside shock hitting a market that had run hard: US yields rose to 5.10%, the dollar index gained 0.25% and the S&P 500 fell 0.35%, while Mexico’s own story — a steady peso and shares of everyday-spending names — did not break. The index is up about 7.5% over 20 sessions and 16.4% above its 12-month low, so a small pullback is normal after such a climb, and one down day does not make a trend. The variable to watch is the US 10-year yield: further rises from 5.10% would make a deeper dip more likely.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P/BMV IPC close 71,811 −0.27% Down from a record close of 72,006 the day before Session range — — High and low not confirmed in our scan USD/MXN (pesos per US dollar) 18.60 +0.01% Flat — the peso held its ground IPC vs 12-month high 72,006 — 0.3% below the peak set on 11 November IPC vs 12-month low 61,672 — 16.4% above the 20 November 2025 low Dollar vs 12-month range 16.89–18.87 — 1.4% below the 29 October high, 10.2% above the early-September low Key technical level 72,006 — The record to beat; 70,000 is the round-number floor

Think of the index as a hiker near the summit: it is 0.3% below its 12-month high of 72,006 and 16.4% above its 12-month low of 61,672. It is up about 12% over 60 sessions, so even after this dip the climb is steep.

The peso story is subtler. The dollar is 9.7% higher over 60 sessions, which means the peso has lost ground since September, yet the dollar is down 0.82% over five sessions as the currency has steadied.

Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 71,674.32 -0.46% L 71,603day rangeH 72,212 +13.64% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 40% advancing 6 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 18.58 -0.09% Brent crude 95.57 +3.03% Gold 3,889 -2.79% Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +0.01% GFNORTE Consumer Staples 0.00% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Mining -0.17% GMEXICO Industrials -1.00% GAP, ASUR, OMA Other -1.16% AMX ADR Materials -1.51% CEMEX Telecom -1.58% TELEVISA, AMX Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 171,324.31 -0.43% Ibovespa171,324.31 -0.43% Mexico 71,674.32 -0.46% S&P/BMV IPC71,674.32 -0.46% Chile 10,625.27 +0.69% S&P IPSA10,625.27 +0.69% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.93 -1.35% MSCI COLCAP2,452.93 -1.35% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 71,674.32 -0.46% +13.64% 72,006.05 72,212 71,603 163,492,928 USD/MXN 18.58 -0.09% +1.63% 18.60 18.60 18.58 — WALMEX 54.36 +1.08% -12.91% 53.78 54.73 53.60 8,376,398 GMEXICO 222.51 -0.17% +40.62% 222.88 223.50 218.10 3,952,937 FEMSA 244.04 -0.91% +38.82% 246.29 248.49 242.91 1,552,328 CEMEX 19.62 -1.51% +3.70% 19.92 20.05 19.42 26,381,561 GFNORTE 212.98 +0.01% +18.64% 212.96 214.29 211.11 3,490,457 BIMBO 71.71 +0.56% +14.84% 71.31 72.13 71.04 2,914,548 TELEVISA 8.29 -1.78% -26.03% 8.44 8.47 8.21 3,615,002 AMX 23.72 -1.37% +11.44% 24.05 24.32 23.68 30,919,610 GAP 440.50 -1.12% +11.58% 445.50 450.00 440.10 463,220 ASUR 271.73 +0.01% -10.92% 271.71 275.39 271.00 110,586 OMA 254.72 -1.88% +6.14% 259.59 263.29 253.95 1,220,399 KOF 219.39 -2.50% +34.21% 225.01 225.95 219.39 1,764,817 GRUMA 273.08 +1.55% -14.88% 268.90 275.99 264.70 356,933 KIMBER 39.28 +0.20% +9.63% 39.20 39.52 39.05 3,926,149 AMX ADR 25.50 -1.16% +9.67% 25.80 26.05 25.41 1,533,171 Largest moves today KOF 219.39 -2.50% OMA 254.72 -1.88% TELEVISA 8.29 -1.78% GRUMA 273.08 +1.55% CEMEX 19.62 -1.51% AMX 23.72 -1.37% AMX ADR 25.50 -1.16% GAP 440.50 -1.12% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC eased 0.46%, with breadth negative — 6 of 15 names higher. Financials led, while Telecom lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 12 Nov 2026 Asia Intelligence Brief Read →

03 Why it moved — rising US yields and a pause after a hot run

The heaviest cause was the cost of borrowing in the US. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 5.10% (4.98% on Tuesday; the US bond market was shut on Wednesday).

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The second cause is simple profit-taking. The index is up about 7.5% over 20 sessions and closed at a record the day before, so some investors sold to lock in gains (confidence: medium).

The third is Wall Street’s wobble and a firmer dollar. The S&P 500 fell 0.35%, the VIX — a gauge of how much swing investors expect, often called the fear gauge — rose 6.92% to 18.7, and the dollar index gained 0.25% to 103.17.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Arca Continental (AC) 242.64 pesos (about US$13.04) +2.08% Coca-Cola bottler; rose on the day Volaris (VOLARA) 15.06 pesos (about US$0.81) −6.46% Budget airline; fell on the day

Arca Continental, the Coca-Cola bottler, rose 2.08% to 242.64 pesos (about US$13.04). The budget airline Volaris fell 6.46% to 15.06 pesos (about US$0.81).

Oil, tracked by the USO fund, rose 3.25%. US government data from the Energy Information Administration (eia.gov) showed commercial crude stocks up 4.7 million barrels to 414.4 million in the week to 6 November.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change S&P/BMV IPC Mexico −0.27% Ibovespa Brazil −0.43% IPSA Chile +0.69% Merval Argentina — COLCAP Colombia — BVL Peru —

The live market board above carries the full closes. Mexico’s fall was mild: Brazil’s Ibovespa lost 0.43% and only Chile’s IPSA rose, up 0.69%. We show a dash where we could not verify the day’s close.

Currencies told a similar story. The dollar rose 1.05% against Brazil’s real to 5.6413 and 1.17% against Chile’s peso to 994.3, while Colombia’s peso traded near 3,300 per dollar.

06 The technical picture

On the index, the first test is the record: 72,006 is the 12-month high, 0.3% above the close. A close above it opens the way to the round number of 75,000, while 70,000 is the nearest round-number floor.

On the peso, the dollar’s ceiling is 18.87, the 12-month high set on 29 October, which is 1.4% above the current rate. Round-number markers sit at 18.50 on the way down and 19.00 on the way up.

Does the dip stop? It probably stops if US yields stop rising and 70,000 holds.

07 What to watch

US 10-year yield: Whether it keeps rising from 5.10% decides if Mexican shares face more pressure.

Whether it keeps rising from 5.10% decides if Mexican shares face more pressure. The 72,006 record: A close above it would confirm the uptrend; a slide toward 70,000 would suggest a deeper pause.

A close above it would confirm the uptrend; a slide toward 70,000 would suggest a deeper pause. US producer prices: US wholesale inflation is due on Friday 13 November at 13:30 Lisbon time.

US wholesale inflation is due on Friday 13 November at 13:30 Lisbon time. The peso at 18.50 and 18.87: A dollar break above 18.87 would signal renewed peso weakness; a drop toward 18.50 would extend the recent calm.

Background: Mexico Stocks Hit Record High as Peso Holds.

Background: Mexico Stocks Hold Flat as Peso Weakens 0.5%.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) December decision, with US$30,633 traded as of 7:41 p.m. ET, 12 November 2026. It prices no change at 92.0%, a 0.25-point cut at 7.5%, a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.4%, a 0.25-point rise at 0.1% and a 0.5-point or larger rise at 0.1%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, to hold its benchmark rate in December.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Mexico’s stock market close in the latest session?

The S&P/BMV IPC fell 0.27% to 71,811, ending a seven-day winning streak. It remains 0.3% below its 12-month high of 72,006.

Why did Mexican shares fall?

Mainly because US bond yields jumped, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising to 5.10%. Profit-taking after a strong run and a weaker Wall Street added to the pressure.

What happened to the Mexican peso?

It was essentially unchanged: the dollar edged up 0.01% to 18.60 pesos. The dollar is 1.4% below its 12-month high of 18.87.

What is the S&P/BMV IPC?

It is the main index of Mexico’s largest companies listed on the Mexican stock exchange, the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores. It includes firms such as América Móvil, Femsa, Banorte, Walmex and Cemex.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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