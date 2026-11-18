Foreign Policy: Argentina

Argentina declined to back a United Nations resolution on ending violence against women and girls, abstaining alongside the United States, in a vote that Argentine media reported on Wednesday, 18 November 2026. The reported tally in the General Assembly’s Third Committee, which handles human-rights questions, was 175 votes in favour, one against and six abstentions.

The vote puts the government of President Javier Milei on the same side as Washington and a small group of countries. For US readers, it shows how closely Buenos Aires follows the Trump administration on UN texts.

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Key Facts Vote. Reported tally in committee: 175 yes, one no (Somalia), six abstentions.

Abstainers. Argentina, the United States, Russia, Belarus, Cameroon and Burkina Faso abstained.

Sponsors. France and the Netherlands are among the 13 sponsors of the text.

Next. Committee texts normally go to the full Assembly for formal adoption; no date is confirmed.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Argentina says it opposes violence against women but would not back this text, a choice that fits its close alignment with Washington under President Milei.

What Happened at the UN

The resolution, titled “Intensification of efforts to prevent and eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls”, was sponsored by 13 countries, including France and the Netherlands. In the reported tally, 175 countries backed it, Somalia opposed it and Argentina, the United States, Russia, Belarus, Cameroon and Burkina Faso abstained.

The Third Committee is one of the General Assembly’s main committees, handling social, humanitarian and cultural questions, and every member state has one vote there. Texts it approves normally go to the full Assembly for formal adoption, and the date for that step is not confirmed.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Argentine officials have said they oppose violence against women and girls but objected to parts of the text. The specific provisions behind the abstention have not been detailed in the reports we could confirm.

File photo of the Obelisco monument in Buenos Aires.

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Big Picture: Argentina’s Pattern at the UN

This is not the first time Argentina has stood almost alone on a gender text. In November 2024, Argentina cast the only no vote in a General Assembly committee on a resolution about violence against women and girls in digital spaces, which was approved 170 to 1 with 13 abstentions.

On 25 March 2026, Argentina, the United States and Israel were the only three countries to vote against a Ghana-led General Assembly resolution that named the transatlantic slave trade the gravest crime against humanity. That text passed with 123 votes in favour and 52 abstentions.

Both the 2024 vote and the March 2026 vote concerned texts that most UN members backed. In each case Argentina chose to stand with a very small group.

Since taking office in December 2023, Milei has built Argentina’s foreign policy around alignment with the United States and Israel. This week’s vote adds to a run of UN votes in which Buenos Aires sided with a small minority.

In Plain English

An abstention at the United Nations means a country neither supports nor opposes a text. It is counted separately from yes and no votes, so it does not block a resolution.

General Assembly resolutions are not binding in the way a Security Council decision is. They record the view of member states and shape national debates, laws and funding.

What It Means for You

For investors in Argentina, a UN abstention moves no market by itself, but it signals how tightly the Milei government ties its diplomacy to Washington. Investors will watch whether that closeness shapes policy beyond UN votes.

For US readers, Argentina’s choice matches the US position on this text, which makes it a clear sign of alignment rather than a clash of interests. The votes of Russia and Belarus on the same side show why such pairings draw attention.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is the formal adoption of the text by the full General Assembly, with a date not confirmed. The second is any formal statement explaining its vote that Argentina’s delegation publishes through the UN.

The UN publishes voting records for each committee text. Those records will confirm the tally and show how each country voted.

What Is Not Known

The UN’s own record of the committee vote was not reachable when this article was written, so the tally follows figures reported by Argentine media on 18 November. The provisions Argentina objected to, and the reaction of Argentina’s opposition parties, are not confirmed here.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Argentina do at the UN?

Argentina abstained on a resolution to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls. The text passed 175 to 1 in the General Assembly’s Third Committee, with six abstentions.

Who else abstained?

The United States, Russia, Belarus, Cameroon and Burkina Faso abstained too. Somalia cast the only vote against.

Is the resolution final?

Not yet. Texts approved in the Third Committee normally go to the full General Assembly for formal adoption.

Has Argentina done this before?

Yes. In November 2024 it cast the only no vote on a UN committee text about digital violence against women and girls.

Sources: United Nations press and voting records (press.un.org); UN General Assembly Third Committee (un.org/en/ga/third); UN press release on the March 2026 General Assembly vote (press.un.org).