Food Trucks Reach Cuban Town After Protest

CUBA · PROTEST

According to an independent journalist, two trucks of food reached El Cobre a day after residents marched for a detained aid organiser; Cuban authorities have said nothing.

Activist Yoel Alejandro Pérez Serrano was arrested on Saturday 7 November 2026 in El Cobre, Santiago de Cuba province, according to exiled opposition leader José Daniel Ferrer. Residents marched for his release the same day, and by Sunday 8 November food trucks had reached the town, according to independent journalist Yosmany Mayeta Labrada.

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Key Facts Who Yoel Alejandro Pérez Serrano, an activist who ran a free-meal project in Guamuta, near El Cobre.

What He was arrested at home, activists say; residents protested, and food trucks arrived the next day.

Where El Cobre, a town in Santiago de Cuba province, home to Cuba’s national shrine.

When Arrest on Saturday 7 November 2026; trucks on Sunday 8 November; status as of Monday 9 November 2026.

What is next His whereabouts and any charge are not public; no release has been reported.

Power Index Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

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What Happened in El Cobre

State Security, Cuba’s political police, also held journalist Yoani Sánchez for about nine hours on Thursday 5 November. Here is what activists and independent journalists say happened in El Cobre.

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Ferrer, who founded the opposition group Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), says special forces and State Security agents raided the activist’s home at about 6 a.m. Independent journalists Yosmany Mayeta Labrada and José Raúl Gallego give the same account of the raid in Guamuta, a rural community of El Cobre.

They say the agents sealed off the neighbourhood, seized phones, food and cooking pots, and arrested him. Ferrer says access to the town was blocked, and a resident told independent reporters that phone signal was cut.

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Mayeta Labrada also said that Pérez Serrano’s wife, a medical student, was detained and that other women were beaten and had phones taken. We could not confirm this independently, and independent reports say some protesters were detained too, in numbers not yet known.

On Saturday, dozens of residents, including mothers with young children, walked through El Cobre with signs and pots. Video shared by Mayeta Labrada shows them chanting “Freedom for Yoel!”

On Sunday, Mayeta Labrada said, a truck loaded with food appeared near El Cobre’s park. He said another truck went to Guamuta, the neighbourhood where Pérez Serrano ran his project.

He summed it up: “In El Cobre, food doesn’t arrive when there’s hunger; it comes when there are protests.” He also said meals in Guamuta now have a price, whereas Pérez Serrano gave them free.

Who Is Yoel Alejandro Pérez Serrano

Pérez Serrano led Salvar Cuba (Save Cuba), a free-meal project in Guamuta that gave at least one meal a day, Monday to Friday, to elderly people, children, the sick and poor families. Some neighbours call him “the mayor of Guamuta”.

He is not new to the story. His public protests go back at least a year.

In November 2025 he confronted President Miguel Díaz-Canel during a visit to El Cobre after Hurricane Melissa, the powerful storm that hit eastern Cuba in late October 2025, saying nobody had come to Guamuta. In July 2026 he staged a protest holding a white sheet reading Freedom, Democracy, Justice and Dignity, and authorities then summoned him.

Gallego said Pérez Serrano sent him videos a week before the arrest, to publish if anything happened to him. Gallego added that State Security had already threatened him over the project.

View over the hills around El Cobre from the grounds of the national shrine, Santiago de Cuba province, taken 11 September 2011. Photo: DnTrotaMundos, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Why the Food Trucks Matter

El Cobre is home to the Shrine of Our Lady of Charity, the national shrine of Cuba’s patron saint, so protests there draw attention. In Mayeta Labrada’s reading, the food answers the protest and not the hunger.

What It Means for US Readers

Cuba faces US sanctions and repeated power cuts, and this case offers a look at how local protests over hunger and detentions are handled in the east. Readers with family on the island, travellers and policy watchers can treat it as a small but concrete example.

See our reports on the power grid failing in two eastern provinces and on Cuba complaints in October. Readers can also follow how Cuba forces a Christian pastor out of Havana and our wider Cuba coverage.

What Is Not Known

Pérez Serrano’s whereabouts and any charges are not public, and as of Monday 9 November 2026 no release has been reported. Cuban authorities have issued no public statement on the arrest.

We also do not know who ran the trucks or what the meals cost beyond what Mayeta Labrada said. The raid account rests on activists and independent journalists, not on official statements.

The next signs to watch are whether authorities say where he is held and whether the trucks keep coming. Either would show how the town and the authorities respond.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Yoel Alejandro Pérez Serrano?

He is an activist who led Salvar Cuba, a free-meal project in Guamuta, near El Cobre. According to opposition leader José Daniel Ferrer, he was arrested on Saturday 7 November 2026.

What happened in El Cobre?

Residents marched on Saturday 7 November 2026 after his arrest, and food trucks appeared on Sunday 8 November, according to independent journalist Yosmany Mayeta Labrada. Cuban authorities have made no public statement.

Is Yoel Alejandro Pérez Serrano free?

We found no report of his release as of Monday 9 November 2026. Authorities have not said where he is held or whether he faces any charge.

Sources: Public statements and video posts of 7 and 8 November 2026 by José Daniel Ferrer, Yosmany Mayeta Labrada and José Raúl Gallego; Cuban authorities have issued no public statement (checked 9 November 2026).