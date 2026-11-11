Congo’s President Signs Referendum Law

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.58▼ 0.23% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,294▲ 0.60% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.32% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.20% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 0.10% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.46% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.86 ▲ 0.40% WTI 86.20 ▲ 0.19% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.57% GOLD 4,065 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.93 ▲ 3.57% SOY 1,226 ▲ 0.10% CORN 449.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 602.75 ▲ 1.69% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.58 ▼ 0.26% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,294 ▲ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.32% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.20% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 1.36% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 0.10% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.80% BRENT 91.86 ▲ 0.40% WTI 86.20 ▲ 0.19% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.32 ▲ 1.57% GOLD 4,065 ▲ 0.87% SILVER 52.93 ▲ 3.57% SOY 1,226 ▲ 0.10% CORN 449.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 602.75 ▲ 1.69% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
DR Congo Africa

Congo’s President Signs Referendum Law

By · · 5 min read
An aerial view of office towers, red-roofed houses and green trees in Kinshasa, the capital of DR Congo
File photo, 2020. The Gombe district of Kinshasa, DR Congo’s capital, where the ministries and the presidency sit. (Photo: EdwinAlden.1995, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Published Wednesday 11 November 2026 · Source: presidential ordinance, Parliament, Constitutional Court, Polymarket

Key Facts

  • Law: President Félix Tshisekedi signed the Democratic Republic of Congo’s new referendum law, number 26/045, on Monday 9 November.
  • Why it matters: The law lets voters decide on a new constitution, and the opposition fears a third term.
  • Votes: The lower house passed it 346 to 0 on 23 October; the Senate passed it 78 to 0 on 31 October.
  • Not known: No referendum has been called, and Tshisekedi has not said he wants a third term.
  • Prediction markets: Polymarket, a crypto-based betting platform, puts the chance that Tshisekedi leaves office by 31 December at 4.9% (11 November, 2:46 a.m. ET).

The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, has signed a law that makes it much easier to put a new constitution to a national vote. He signed it on Monday 9 November, and it took effect the same day.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Africa story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

It matters far beyond Kinshasa because DR Congo is the world’s largest cobalt producer, a metal that goes into the batteries of electric cars and phones. Opposition parties say the law is a step towards letting Tshisekedi stay in power after his second and last term ends in 2028.

In Plain English: Who Is Who

Tshisekedi has been president since January 2019 and was re-elected in December 2023. The current constitution, written in 2006, limits a president to two five-year terms.

The Constitutional Court is the country’s highest court on constitutional questions. The Union Sacrée (Sacred Union) is the coalition of parties that backs the president.

What the New Law Says

The law replaces a 2005 text that was written only to approve the current constitution. It sets out how any referendum is called, campaigned, voted on and challenged in court, in about fifty articles.

A referendum can be started by the president, by the government, by half of the members of each chamber of Parliament, or by a petition from citizens. Voting is called a civic duty for every registered citizen aged 18 or over.

The law’s statement of reasons leans on Article 5 of the constitution, which says the people hold sovereignty and may use it by referendum. It cites two Constitutional Court rulings, from 15 January 2021 and 28 July 2026, to argue that the state may adopt a new constitution or change any existing provision by referendum “in case of absolute necessity”.

Critics point out that this wording names no exceptions. Article 220 of the current constitution forbids any revision that touches the number or length of presidential terms.

Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto — Live Market Board

Digital assets
Nov 11, 2026 · 05:38

Bitcoin · benchmark
73,653
-0.09%
L 73,264day rangeH 74,029

-28.49% over 12 months

Market breadth · 17 names
47% advancing

8 ▲ advancing9 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
Ethereum
2,055
+0.24%

Solana
82.94
-0.38%

Gold
4,065
+0.87%

USD / BRL
5.58
-0.01%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 73,653 -0.09% -28.49% 73,720 74,029 73,264 30,265,438,208
ETH 2,055 +0.24% -39.83% 2,050 2,069 2,042 13,983,201,280
SOL 82.94 -0.38% -46.33% 83.26 83.74 82.41 3,107,515,392
XRP 1.05 -0.10% -55.91% 1.06 1.06 1.05 2,656,685,312
BNB 679.67 +0.01% -29.07% 679.59 683.20 676.41 1,346,827,136
ADA 0.17 +0.53% -68.60% 0.17 0.18 0.17 227,839,152
DOGE 0.07 -0.25% -60.59% 0.07 0.07 0.07 581,207,808
AVAX 8.59 +2.67% -49.49% 8.37 8.62 8.37 352,562,048
LINK 10.31 +0.35% -32.59% 10.28 10.41 10.24 242,181,408
DOT 0.84 -0.38% -72.50% 0.84 0.85 0.83 68,962,872
LTC 50.61 -0.13% -49.20% 50.68 51.17 50.41 202,547,776
BCH 229.17 -0.68% -54.60% 230.74 232.32 228.14 178,103,280
TRX 0.32 -0.10% +6.88% 0.32 0.32 0.32 346,563,360
XLM 0.15 +0.74% -48.24% 0.14 0.15 0.14 115,687,560
HBAR 0.07 -0.38% -63.23% 0.07 0.07 0.07 48,082,636
NEAR 3.60 +0.57% +41.57% 3.58 3.72 3.58 690,627,968
ATOM 1.41 +0.92% -52.02% 1.40 1.41 1.39 26,319,496
AAVE 123.08 -0.32% -40.71% 123.48 125.25 122.22 198,794,448

Largest moves today
AVAX
8.59
+2.67%
ATOM
1.41
+0.92%
XLM
0.15
+0.74%
BCH
229.17
-0.68%
NEAR
3.60
+0.57%
ADA
0.17
+0.53%
SOL
82.94
-0.38%
DOT
0.84
-0.38%

The session read
The Bitcoin eased 0.09%, with breadth negative — 8 of 17 names higher. AVAX led, while BCH lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026
Is Crypto Adoption Growing in Latin America?

Read →

How the Bill Reached the President

Parliament first passed the bill in June, and the Constitutional Court declared it compatible with the constitution on 28 July, subject to reservations on 13 articles. Parliament then reworked the text to meet the court’s reservations before it went to the president.

The National Assembly (the lower house) approved the revised text on Friday 23 October by 346 votes to none with one abstention, and the Senate followed on Saturday 31 October by 78 votes to none. Opposition lawmakers boycotted the debates, and Christian Mwando, who leads the opposition group Ensemble pour la République in the Assembly, called the vote a forced passage and warned that it amounted to a “brutal closing of the door to dialogue”.

The presidential ordinance (the formal decree) signing the law was read out on state television on Tuesday 10 November. Supporters call the law a way to deepen democracy by returning power to the people.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, priced the chance that Tshisekedi is “out as President of the DRC by December 31, 2026” at 4.9% (11 November, 2:46 a.m. ET), with about US$21,600 traded. That market asks about the end of this year, not about the referendum or 2028, so it says only that traders see little risk of an early exit.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the main link is minerals: a change of rules in Kinshasa can affect cobalt and copper supply chains that American carmakers and battery makers rely on. Investors in mining firms working in DR Congo should watch whether political tension spills into the mining provinces.

Travellers should expect possible opposition rallies in Kinshasa and should check the US State Department’s travel advice before going. The east of the country remains a war zone, where the M23 rebel group, which UN experts say Rwanda backs and Rwanda denies, is fighting government forces.

What Is Not Known

No date or question for any referendum has been announced, and nobody has said which articles of the constitution would be changed. Tshisekedi has not declared that he will seek a third term, and the government has not said the law is meant for that purpose.

We also do not know whether the opposition will challenge the law in court or in the streets. Any such challenge would be the next test for the law.

Read our earlier report on the court ruling on the referendum and our latest report on Congo’s peace appeal to Russia. See all our DR Congo coverage for more.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Tshisekedi sign?

He signed law number 26/045 on Monday 9 November. It sets the rules for organising referendums in DR Congo and took effect immediately.

Does the law allow a third term for Tshisekedi?

The law does not mention a third term. Opponents say it could be used to change the constitution, whose Article 220 now bars changes to presidential term limits.

Has a referendum been called?

No. No date or question has been announced, according to the information available on 11 November.

Who can start a referendum?

The president, the government, half of the members of each chamber of Parliament, or citizens by petition. Voters then answer yes or no.

Sources: Law no. 26/045 of 9 November 2026 on the organisation of the referendum, as read on state television on 10 November 2026; Constitutional Court of DR Congo rulings of 15 January 2021 and 28 July 2026; National Assembly vote of 23 October 2026 and Senate vote of 31 October 2026; Polymarket market on Tshisekedi leaving office, 11 November 2026.

The Big Picture

Africa: The New Scramble — why the world’s powers are competing for the continent

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets
Want prediction market reports on your country?
Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations.
Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy.

Africa Intelligence

One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Biya, 93, sets Cameroon's vote for 7 February”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

African politics Central Africa Cobalt constitution DR. Congo Felix Tshisekedi Kinshasa Referendum term limits

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.