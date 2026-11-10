Democratic Republic of Congo Visa and Residency Rules

DR CONGO · VISA GUIDE

Foreign visitors to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) apply online for a short-stay visa: the government portal lists an ordinary visa at US$250, valid 7 days, plus a US$50 file fee. For Americans the bigger hurdles come first, because the State Department says Do Not Travel and a US rule tied to the Ebola outbreak bars anyone who was in DR Congo within 21 days from boarding a flight to the United States.

This guide covers visa types and costs, work and residence rules, health requirements and where to apply, as of Tuesday, 10 November 2026. Several fees could not be confirmed at an official source, and we say so where that applies.

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Key Facts Visa The online ordinary visa costs US$250 plus a US$50 file fee and lasts 7 days.

Health Yellow fever vaccination is required for every arriving traveler aged 9 months or older.

US rules The US State Department says Do Not Travel; anyone in DR Congo within 21 days cannot board a US-bound flight.

Work A foreign worker needs a work card; the 2019 fee scale runs US$500 to US$2,800.

Not to confuse This guide covers DR Congo (capital Kinshasa), not Congo-Brazzaville across the river.

Getting into DR Congo is a paperwork question. Getting home to the United States is the harder one right now.

In Plain English DGM: the Direction Générale de Migration, DR Congo’s immigration directorate

the Direction Générale de Migration, DR Congo’s immigration directorate Flying visa: the portal’s name (visa volant in French) for a short-stay visa processed online before arrival by air

the portal’s name (visa volant in French) for a short-stay visa processed online before arrival by air CDC: the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America’s public health agency

the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, America’s public health agency Level 4: the State Department’s highest travel advisory, Do Not Travel

the State Department’s highest travel advisory, Do Not Travel Ebola: a severe viral disease; the current outbreak is the Bundibugyo strain, in the east and north-east of DR Congo

Entry Visa Types and Costs

The official e-visa portal, run by the Congolese government, lists two flying-visa types. The ordinary one costs US$250 and is valid for 7 days, and every application carries a separate US$50 file fee, the portal’s processing charge.

The second type, called a specific flying visa, costs US$800 and is valid for 30 days. The portal marks it as a professional category, but it does not say who qualifies.

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The portal states that applications are analysed within 72 hours. Adding the file fee, an ordinary visa costs US$300 in total.

E-Visa Status

The e-visa portal at evisa.gouv.cd is live and takes online applications in French, according to the portal itself. Its published price list covers only the two flying-visa types above.

The portal does not list a tourist visa valid for 30 days or a multiple-entry option. Travel websites quote lower and higher prices, but none we found was an official source, so we do not print them.

Work Permit and Residence Card

A foreigner who wants to work in DR Congo needs a work card, a permit whose fee is set by the Ministry of Employment, Labour and Social Welfare (Ministère de l’Emploi, Travail et Prévoyance Sociale). A joint order of that ministry and the Ministry of Finance, which sets government fees, dated 28 November 2019, sets the fee in US$, payable in Congolese francs at the official daily rate.

The fee depends on the employer’s sector and runs from US$500 for activities such as farming and fishing up to US$2,800 for mining. For sole-proprietor businesses, the order also applies to active partners and every foreign worker, whatever their status.

The Gombe district of Kinshasa, DR Congo’s capital, where ministries and the presidency sit, photographed in 2020. Photo: EdwinAlden.1995, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Residence questions go to the DGM. Private consultancy guides say a foreigner must request a temporary residence card within 30 days of arrival, but we could not confirm that rule, its price or its length at the DGM, so treat it as reported, not confirmed.

Security and the US Ebola Flight Rule

The State Department rates DR Congo Level 4, Do Not Travel, and the US government has said its ability to help citizens in person is limited. The advisory cites health, crime, unrest, terrorism and kidnapping among its reasons.

The CDC runs a separate Ebola travel notice for the Bundibugyo outbreak. It says avoid all travel to Ituri and Nord-Kivu provinces in the east except for humanitarian aid or emergency response, reconsider nonessential travel to Haut-Uélé and Tshopo, and use enhanced precautions in the rest of the country.

Anyone, including US citizens, who was in DR Congo within 21 days of a flight is not allowed to board a commercial flight to the United States, the CDC says. US citizens should plan to spend 21 days outside DR Congo before they fly home; see our Ebola explainer for the outbreak.

Yellow Fever Certificate and Health Rules

The CDC says yellow fever vaccination is required for all arriving travelers aged 9 months or older. Because it is a condition of entry, carry your vaccination record on the plane.

The CDC also recommends typhoid vaccine for most travelers and hepatitis A vaccine for those not yet vaccinated, plus malaria pills. It flags active cholera transmission and a polio notice, and advises checking routine vaccines.

Where to Apply

Start with the e-visa portal at evisa.gouv.cd for the flying visas. Immigration questions, including stays beyond the visa’s 7 days, go to the DGM.

Congolese embassies and consulates abroad handle other visa requests, but we could not confirm their current fees. Confirm the price and the rules with the mission that serves you before you pay.

What It Means for US Readers

An American can apply for the portal visa, but the US government itself advises against the trip, and the 21-day flight rule means any visit adds three weeks away from the United States before you can fly home. Ask your employer and insurer about evacuation cover before you book.

Business travelers in mining and trade should price the work card by sector and expect the visa to be only the first fee. Our DR Congo economy guide and politics guide explain who decides.

Do not mix up the two Congos. Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville) has its own entry rules, covered in our US visitor guide and two-Congos explainer.

What Is Not Known

The State Department’s Level 4 rating was confirmed through two consistent public reports, not through the advisory page itself, and the date of its latest update is unconfirmed. The official fees for embassy-issued visas, the DGM residence card and the work card since 2019 are also not confirmed.

It is not known when the flight restriction will end, or whether the portal will add tourist or multiple-entry visas. Check the portal and the CDC notice before you travel.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Americans need a visa for DR Congo?

Yes, foreign visitors apply for a visa before travel. The government portal at evisa.gouv.cd lists an ordinary visa at US$250 plus a US$50 file fee, valid 7 days.

Is there a DR Congo e-visa?

Yes. The government portal at evisa.gouv.cd takes online applications for two flying-visa types and says it analyses them within 72 hours.

Do I need a yellow fever vaccine for DR Congo?

Yes, the CDC says the vaccine is required for all arriving travelers aged 9 months or older. Carry your vaccination record.

Can I fly to the US after visiting DR Congo?

Not right away. The CDC says anyone who was in DR Congo within 21 days cannot board a commercial flight to the United States, US citizens included.

Sources: DR Congo government e-visa portal, price list read 10 November 2026; US CDC, Travelers’ Health: Democratic Republic of the Congo; US CDC, Ebola travel notice for Ituri and Nord-Kivu; Interministerial order of 28 November 2019 on labour ministry fees.