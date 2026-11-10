Anyone Who Was in Congo Can’t Fly to the US

File photo, 2022. The Congo River seen from Brazzaville, with the Kinshasa skyline on the far bank. (Photo: Prével EPOTA, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Anyone who has been in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo, called Congo below) in the past 21 days cannot board a commercial flight to the United States, and that includes American citizens. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national public health agency, says the rule exists to keep Ebola, a severe and often deadly virus, out of the country.

Since 3 November 2026 every passenger on an international flight to the US must also sign a statement that they have not been in Congo during the 21 days before boarding. Anyone who refuses to sign is not allowed on the plane.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The rule Travelers who were in Congo within 21 days of their flight cannot board US-bound commercial flights, Americans included.

Who decides The CDC. Its order barring entry of foreign nationals dates from 18 May 2026 and was renewed on 10 November for 30 days.

New form From 3 November, 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, all US-bound flyers must sign a no-Congo-travel statement.

The outbreak The CDC counts 11,021 confirmed Ebola cases and 5,358 deaths worldwide as of 8 November 2026; 10,990 and 5,354 of them are in Congo.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, gives 1.25% to its “Ebola pandemic in 2026?” market, with about US$816,000 traded (10 November, 4:40 p.m. ET).

What the Rule Says

The CDC states that travelers, including Americans, who have been in Congo within 21 days of their flight will not be allowed to board commercial flights with US destinations. US citizens and US nationals (a legal category of people with US status who are not citizens) who have been in Congo should plan to stay outside the United States until 21 days have passed.

A separate CDC order for foreigners, issued on 18 May 2026 and amended on 22 May, suspends the entry of foreign nationals who were in Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in the past 21 days. The agency renewed it on 21 June, 13 July, 12 August, 11 September, 11 October and 10 November, and says the 10 November order stays in effect for 30 days.

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File photo, 2020. The Gombe district of Kinshasa, DR Congo’s capital. (Photo: EdwinAlden.1995, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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How the 21 Days Are Counted

The CDC counts from the day a person leaves Congo, which it calls Day 0. A traveler may board a flight to the US from Day 22, and travel is not allowed on Days 0 to 21.

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Connecting through an airport in Congo also counts as being in the country, even if the person never left the airport or the plane. The CDC applies this to passengers with an intermediate stop in Congo as well.

The Form Every Flyer Now Signs

The CDC issued the attestation order, a legal requirement to sign a statement, on 22 October 2026 and amended it on 28 October to cover everyone on board, crew included. It applies to flights leaving any foreign country for the US at or after 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on 3 November.

Airlines must check the statement at or shortly before boarding and keep a copy for at least 42 days after the flight lands. The order covers US citizens, US nationals and lawful permanent residents (green card holders), and a false statement can bring criminal fines and imprisonment under 18 U.S.C. § 1001, a federal law on false statements.

Exemptions are narrow. They cover air medical transport authorised by the US government and individuals granted a CDC exemption, and the order applies to air travel only, not to land borders or seaports.

In Plain English Ebola A severe, often deadly viral disease that spreads through contact with the body fluids of sick people.

CDC The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US federal public health agency.

Attestation A signed statement; here, a promise that you have not been in Congo in the past 21 days.

Day 0 and Day 22 Day 0 is the day you leave Congo; Day 22 is the first day you may board a US-bound flight.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, gives 1.25% to its “Ebola pandemic in 2026?” market, with about US$816,000 traded as of 10 November, 4:40 p.m. ET. Polymarket sets its own rules for what counts as a pandemic, and these are bets, not forecasts by health authorities.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

The CDC order page states no end date for the attestation order, and the 10 November renewal of the entry suspension runs for 30 days. How long the boarding ban will last is therefore open.

What It Means for You

If you are planning a trip that touches Congo, check the CDC page before booking, because a stop in Kinshasa, the Congolese capital, counts as being in the country. Travelers flying home to the US from any other country should expect to sign the form at or shortly before boarding.

Our guide to the Congo Ebola outbreak and US risk sets out the disease, and our report on the Ebola form for Puerto Rico flights covers the same declaration for that US territory. For the latest numbers see Congo Ebola passes 10,000 cases and our report on the outbreak in eastern Congo.

More: DR Congo news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Americans fly to the US from Congo?

No. The CDC says travelers, including Americans, who were in Congo within 21 days of their flight will not be allowed to board US-bound commercial flights.

How many days must I wait after leaving Congo?

The day you leave is Day 0, and you may board a US-bound flight from Day 22. Time spent in transit at a Congolese airport counts as being in Congo.

Do I have to sign a form on a flight to the US?

Yes, since 3 November 2026 every passenger on an international flight to the US must sign a statement that they have not been in Congo for 21 days. Those who refuse cannot board.

What about Uganda and South Sudan?

Foreign nationals who were in Uganda or South Sudan within 21 days are barred from entering the US. US citizens who were there, but not in Congo, must arrive through designated airports for enhanced screening.

Sources: CDC, order suspending entry of persons from countries with Ebola (continuation issued 10 November 2026); CDC, attestation order for air travelers (issued 22 October, amended 28 October 2026); CDC, Ebola outbreak current situation (10 November 2026); Polymarket (10 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error