DR CONGO · EBOLA RESPONSE

Congo’s mines minister, Louis Watum Kabamba, handed over a US$1.1 million cheque for the Ebola response on Tuesday 17 November 2026, saying it came from the mining sector. Dr Jean-Jacques Muyembe, a Congolese virologist, received it for the response coordination.

The money goes to the body that runs the response to what Congolese authorities call the country’s 17th Ebola outbreak, which has killed thousands of people. An earlier gift came in early September, when Chinese-capital mining companies gave US$1 million; our latest report is on the outbreak passing 11,000 cases.

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Key Facts What US$1.1 million cheque handed to the body running Congo’s Ebola response.

Who Mines Minister Louis Watum Kabamba gave it; Dr Jean-Jacques Muyembe received it for the response.

When Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Outbreak 11,376 confirmed cases (to 15 November) and 5,568 related deaths (to 14 November 2026).

As of 18 November 2026, 12:45 GMT

A government minister says the mining sector has put US$1.1 million into the fight against an outbreak that has killed thousands.

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What Was Handed Over

The minister gave the cheque to the Ebola incident management system, known by its French initials SGI MVE 17, which runs the response to that outbreak. Members of parliament and senators from the Grande Orientale, the minister’s home region in north-eastern Congo, and staff of the minister’s office attended the ceremony.

Watum stressed solidarity and collective commitment against the epidemic. Muyembe welcomed the support, and a representative of the Grande Orientale thanked the minister on behalf of that community.

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The gift is presented as part of a national mobilisation launched by Congo’s President Félix Tshisekedi and coordinated by Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka. Watum comes from that region, whose people are also facing the outbreak.

File photo: an open pit mine near Kolwezi, DR Congo. It is not linked to the donation.

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In Plain English Mines minister: the government member who oversees Congo’s mining sector.

the government member who oversees Congo’s mining sector. SGI MVE 17: the incident management system that coordinates the response to the 17th Ebola outbreak.

the incident management system that coordinates the response to the 17th Ebola outbreak. Bundibugyo virus: a species of Ebola virus, different from the Zaire species behind earlier large outbreaks.

Why It Matters

Mining is central to Congo’s economy: the US Geological Survey (USGS), the US government’s science agency, estimates the country mined about 73% of the world’s cobalt in 2025, with 230,000 tonnes in its table against a rounded world total of 310,000. Cobalt is a battery metal, so Congo’s mining regions matter to US buyers far beyond the outbreak zone.

The gift is a clear signal from the sector, but it is small against the outbreak. Divided by the 11,376 confirmed cases counted by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the European Union’s health agency, as of 15 November 2026, it works out to about US$97 per case.

That arithmetic shows size, not need, because the accounts of the ceremony give no budget for the response. We cannot say what share of the cost the money covers.

The earlier gift followed a call by Watum on 19 August 2026 for mining-sector partners to help. Chinese-capital mining companies grouped in the USMCC, their union in Congo, handed over US$1 million in early September 2026.

The Outbreak in Brief

The 17th outbreak is caused by Bundibugyo virus, a species of Ebola, and began in 2026. ECDC reported 11,376 confirmed cases and 5,568 related deaths in its update of 16 November 2026, with case data to 15 November and death data to 14 November.

Our report on under-five Ebola cases gives figures for the youngest patients. Our coverage of attacks in the Ebola zone describes the security situation around the response.

What Is Not Known

The accounts of the ceremony do not name the mining companies behind the US$1.1 million, or say whether it is new money or partly the earlier gift. They also do not say how the response will spend it.

We found no statement from the Ebola coordination on how it will be used. The case count changes daily, so the figures here are those of the ECDC update of 16 November.

What It Means for You

Travellers to or from Congo should follow official health advice while the outbreak is active. Our DR Congo explainer covers the wider political and economic background.

The gift does not change Congo’s mining rules, which our report on cobalt and copper export quotas explains. Which companies paid is not yet public.

More: DR Congo news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Congo’s mining sector give to the Ebola response?

Mines Minister Louis Watum Kabamba handed over US$1.1 million on Tuesday 17 November 2026, saying it came from the mining sector. Dr Jean-Jacques Muyembe received it for the response coordination.

Is this the first mining gift for Ebola?

Not the first reported. Chinese-capital mining companies grouped in the USMCC, their union in Congo, handed over US$1 million in early September 2026, after an appeal by the same minister.

How big is the outbreak?

ECDC counted 11,376 confirmed cases and 5,568 related deaths in its update of 16 November 2026. Congolese authorities call it the country’s 17th outbreak.

Which mining companies paid?

Accounts of the ceremony do not name them. We found no list from the ministry.

Sources: US Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026, cobalt; European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, update of 16 Nov 2026; ceremony of 17 Nov 2026 at which Mines Minister Louis Watum Kabamba handed the cheque to the Ebola incident management system (SGI MVE 17).