File photo: Brazzaville, the Congolese capital, on the Congo River, with Kinshasa on the far bank.

Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying · Group G

Published Tuesday, Nov. 17, 11:30 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Brazzaville) · Source: Congo coach’s post-match news conference and match reports

Claude Le Roy, a veteran French coach of 78, ended a bad night in Brazzaville, the Congolese capital, by saying he will quit. Congo had just lost 1-0 at home to Comoros, a tiny Indian Ocean island nation, in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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The defeat leaves Congo bottom of its qualifying group, Group G, with two matches to play. Our AFCON 2027 qualifiers hub follows every result.

Key Facts Result: Comoros 1, Congo 0 in Brazzaville on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

Coach: Claude Le Roy, 78, said he will resign after the match.

Group G: Congo are last with 2 points from 4 matches; Comoros have 7.

Next: Congo host Namibia, then visit Cameroon, in the last two rounds.

Prediction markets: Polymarket, a crypto market: Cameroon 90.0% to win Group G (Nov. 17, 11:17 p.m. ET).

This story is part of our coverage of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Mali Qualify for Africa Cup With 2-0 Win

Congo’s coach says he failed, and their hopes of reaching the 2027 finals now depend on other teams.

In plain English The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is the continent’s national-team championship, run by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). In Group G four teams play each other home and away, and only the top two are expected to reach the 2027 finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

A Home Defeat That Hurt

Comoros won 1-0 in Brazzaville on Tuesday, Nov. 17, with Ben-Chayeel Hamada scoring the only goal. The first leg in Moroni, the Comoros capital, had ended 0-0 four days earlier.

Congo, known as the Red Devils, have now taken two points from a possible twelve. They have scored just one goal in four matches.

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Why Le Roy Says He Is Leaving

At his news conference Le Roy took the blame for the run of results. “I failed in the task entrusted to me,” he said, adding that resigning seemed to him “the most honest course.”

He called it the best way to calm the climate around the team. He has coached Cameroon to the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations title and Senegal to the 2002 final, and returned to Congo in June 2026 after a first spell from 2013 to 2015.

File photo: the Congo River bank at Brazzaville, with the Kinshasa skyline across the water.

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-1.17% The session read The Bitcoin eased 0.35%, with breadth negative — 3 of 17 names higher. XRP led, while AVAX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Read →

Where Group G Stands

Cameroon, the group leaders, are reported to have qualified already. Comoros now have seven points and need only one more.

Congo must win both remaining games, at home to Namibia and away to Cameroon, and hope Comoros fail to collect that point; even then, Le Roy said, it would take a miracle. Le Roy’s second spell produced two draws and two defeats in four qualifiers.

No successor has been named.

What It Means for US Readers

For American fans following the road to AFCON 2027, the result nearly closes the door on Congo.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, priced Cameroon at 90.0% to win Group G on Nov. 17 at 11:17 p.m. ET. Comoros stood at 7.0%, Namibia at 3.6% and Congo at about 1%, with about US$12,700 traded; the prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

We found no statement from Fécofoot, the Congolese football federation, on whether Le Roy’s resignation has been accepted or has already taken effect. Reports differ on whether he has left “with immediate effect” or will formally submit it in the coming days.

Who will coach Congo in the last two rounds is also unconfirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Claude Le Roy resigned as Congo coach?

He said after the match that he will present his resignation. We found no statement from the Congolese federation confirming it has taken effect.

What was the score and where was the match played?

Comoros won 1-0 in Brazzaville, Congo’s capital, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. It was the fourth round of Group G.

Can Congo still qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations?

Not by their own results alone. Even with two wins, they need Comoros to slip.

Sources: Claude Le Roy’s post-match news conference, 17 November 2026; match reports and group standings from Congolese and African sports outlets; Polymarket (AFCON 2027 Qualifying: Group G Winner).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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