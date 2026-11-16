Health: Congo

About seven in 10 children under five with confirmed Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have died, Africa CDC, the African Union’s public health agency, said on Sunday 15 November 2026. The statement came six months into an outbreak of Bundibugyo virus disease, a disease in the Ebola family.

UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, put the figure at nearly 72% in a fact sheet dated Friday 13 November 2026. Both figures describe deaths among confirmed cases, not all children in the country.

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Our earlier report on Congo Ebola cases passing 11,000 covers the wider toll. No case outside Africa appears in either statement, though Africa CDC reports recent imported cases in Kenya and Nigeria.

Key Facts Children. Seven in 10 confirmed under-five cases have died; UNICEF’s separate figure is nearly 72%.

Share. Children under five are 14% of confirmed cases but 21% of deaths.

Toll. More than 11,000 cases and 5,400 deaths in 67 health zones (local health districts) across eight provinces.

Hospital. One in three under-fives admitted to a treatment centre dies within 24 hours.

Violence. More than 80 attacks on health care have hit the response since the outbreak was declared.

Six months into the Congo outbreak, two agencies say about seven in 10 confirmed cases among children under five have ended in death.

What Happened

Africa CDC said on Sunday 15 November 2026 that seven in 10 children under five with confirmed Ebola have died. It issued the joint statement from Addis Ababa, Geneva, Kinshasa, New York and Rome.

The agency said more than 11,000 cases and 5,400 deaths have been reported since the outbreak started. It added that 67 health zones in eight provinces are affected, with about 400 to 500 new cases a week.

Africa CDC said children make up over a quarter of confirmed cases and about one third of deaths. It also said community deaths, meaning deaths outside treatment, account for two thirds of confirmed deaths.

The agency reported recent imported cases in Kenya and Nigeria. The World Health Organization (WHO), the UN health agency, directs the technical response, and Africa CDC and WHO co-lead a joint incident management team.

Kinshasa skyline across the Congo River, seen from Brazzaville, 2022. Photo: Prével Epota, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Attacks on Health Workers

Africa CDC said an armed attack on the town of Cantine-Aloya killed 66 civilians, including three health workers. The attack also looted three health facilities.

The agency said more than 1,000 contacts, people exposed to patients, were lost to follow-up and three confirmed cases remain unaccounted for. It added that a second attack on the town was reported on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

Its statement says: “A halt in hostilities is urgently needed to protect communities and health workers.” Africa CDC said there have been more than 80 attacks on health care since the outbreak was declared, while nearly 100 partners operate in affected areas.

In Plain English Bundibugyo virus disease. A disease in the Ebola family, called Ebola for short in the statements. Confirmed case. An infection verified by a laboratory test. Community death. A death outside an Ebola treatment centre, as Africa CDC uses the term.

Why It Matters

UNICEF said on Friday 13 November 2026 that children under five are 14% of confirmed cases but 21% of deaths. It put the share of infected children under five who have died at nearly 72%.

Africa CDC’s “seven in 10” and UNICEF’s 72% are close, but they come from different statements. UNICEF gives no data cut-off for its under-five percentages, so the two are not one measurement.

UNICEF said about 80% of child deaths happen outside Ebola treatment centres. It also said one in three under-fives admitted to a centre dies within 24 hours.

UNICEF said that as of Wednesday 4 November 2026 there were 2,959 confirmed cases in children under 18, or 28% of all confirmed cases. Those cases include 1,737 child deaths, or 35% of all deaths.

UNICEF also said more than 2,280 children have been orphaned or separated from families since the outbreak began. Its child figures come from confirmed cases with age data.

What Is Not Known

The statements do not give the exact denominators behind the under-five rates, and UNICEF gives no data cut-off for them or for its 80% figure. It is also not known how many young children never reached a test or a clinic.

Nobody can yet say when the outbreak will turn. Africa CDC reported about 400 to 500 new cases a week in its statement of 15 November 2026.

What It Means for You

No case outside Africa is mentioned in the Africa CDC or UNICEF statements. Africa CDC does report recent imported cases in Kenya and Nigeria, and most of those affected are Congolese families and health workers.

Readers planning travel to the region can follow the official health advisories of their own government and the WHO. We give no medical or travel advice beyond that.

Africa CDC’s call for a halt in hostilities is its clearest sign of what the response needs. The weekly case count and the access of health teams are the figures that will show whether it works.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did seven in 10 of all children in Congo die?

No, the figure covers deaths among confirmed Ebola cases in children under five, as Africa CDC said on 15 November 2026. It does not describe all children in the country.

How do the Africa CDC and UNICEF figures differ?

Africa CDC said seven in 10 on 15 November 2026, while UNICEF’s fact sheet of 13 November 2026 says nearly 72%. They are close but come from different statements.

Where do most child deaths happen?

UNICEF said on 13 November 2026 that about 80% of child deaths happen outside Ebola treatment centres. It also said one in three under-fives admitted to a centre dies within 24 hours.

What disease is behind the outbreak?

Africa CDC calls it Bundibugyo virus disease, a disease in the Ebola family. Its statement of 15 November 2026 says the outbreak is six months old, with more than 11,000 cases and 5,400 deaths.

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