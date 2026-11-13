Congo Attack Toll Hits 66 in Ebola Zone

File photo. The lakeside city of Bukavu in eastern Congo. The image is a general view of the region and does not show the attack or its victims.

Security: DR Congo

Published Thursday, 12 November, 7:20 p.m. ET · Source: Africa CDC, World Health Organization, Congolese government data

A week after gunmen came out of the night into a small town in eastern Congo, the number of dead has doubled. The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that 66 civilians were killed in the attack on Cantine-Aloya, including three health workers, and Africa CDC, the public health agency of the African Union, repeated the figure on Thursday.

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The raid is blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group linked to Islamic State, and struck the town in North Kivu, a province in Congo’s far east, on the night of 5 to 6 November. We reported a local count of at least 33 dead on 6 November, so the new figure is twice as high.

Key Facts •Toll. WHO says 66 killed in Cantine-Aloya on 5–6 November 2026, three of them health workers, up from 33. •Blamed. The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group linked to Islamic State. •Ebola. WHO says over 1,000 contacts of patients are lost to follow-up, and three confirmed cases are unaccounted for. •Open. No Congolese army or government death count has been published.

Why Did the Toll Double?

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, gave the figure of 66 dead, three of them health workers, in remarks to member states on Wednesday 11 November. Wessam Mankoula, an emergency official at Africa CDC, repeated it at a press briefing on Thursday 12 November, Reuters, the international news agency, reported.

In the first days only 33 bodies had been recovered, most with gunshot wounds, and a local administrator said a full count was impossible because heavy rain slowed the army and investigators. The final count is twice the early one.

The WHO text says three health facilities were also looted and burned. We found no matching count from the Congolese army or government.

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What Does It Do to the Ebola Fight?

The attackers burned a health post, and patients at a nearby hospital ran into the dark. The head doctor of the local hospital, Christian Kakule Vulembera, told Reuters that one confirmed and five suspected Ebola cases fled, and other accounts give higher numbers.

The WHO says more than 1,000 contacts, people who may have caught the virus from a patient, are now lost to follow-up. Three confirmed cases remain unaccounted for.

On Wednesday 11 November Tedros called the attack “both a major humanitarian emergency and a significant setback to the response.” He said insecurity is now “one of the greatest obstacles” to the response.

A Pattern, Not an Accident

Mankoula said Africa CDC counts four armed attacks, 16 assaults on responders and 11 health facilities burned or otherwise targeted. Attacks have grown deadlier since late September, he said.

Our earlier reports show the same drift, including armed men trying to burn an Ebola centre in Beni on 9 November. The outbreak, declared on 15 May, has infected 11,114 people and killed 5,433, according to Congolese government data, which we covered in our case count report.

In Plain English

The ADF has killed civilians in eastern Congo for more than two decades and is treated by Washington as an Islamic State affiliate. Africa CDC is the African Union’s continental health body, and North Kivu is a province in Congo’s far east, bordering Uganda and Rwanda.

What It Means for US Readers

Our assessment: the longer contact tracing stays broken, the longer the outbreak runs, and the longer travel limits tied to it are likely to stay. Washington’s flight bar for anyone who was in Congo in the past 21 days, which we reported on 10 November, is one of them.

Aid groups and health workers on the ground bear the cost first. Travellers and companies with staff in the region should expect further disruption to movement and supply routes around Beni.

What Is Not Known

We found no Congolese army or government count of the dead. It is also unclear how many Ebola patients fled, and how many of the lost contacts have since been found.

The next signals to watch are the health ministry’s updated Ebola totals and any Africa CDC statement that tracing has resumed around Beni.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Cantine-Aloya attack?

The WHO says 66 people died, including three health workers. Early local counts stood at 33.

Why does the attack matter for the Ebola outbreak?

Patients fled and contacts were lost, so more than 1,000 people are now lost to follow-up. Without tracing, the virus can spread unseen.

Sources: World Health Organization, remarks by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, 11 November 2026; Africa CDC briefing as reported by Reuters, 12 November 2026; Reuters, 8 November 2026; Congolese government outbreak data via Reuters, 12 November 2026.

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