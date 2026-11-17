DR CONGO · EBOLA RESPONSE

Actualite.cd, a Congolese news site, reported on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that more than 50 people drove an Ebola response team out of the Nganya neighbourhood of Durba, a town in Haut-Uélé province, north-east Congo. Ebola is a deadly viral disease that spreads through contact with the body fluids of the sick and the dead.

The outlet says the team, known locally as the “riposte” (the Ebola response), came with the Red Cross, a relief organisation, to disinfect the home of a bereaved family. Our report on deadly armed attacks in Ituri province deals with a different kind of violence.

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Key Facts Where Nganya neighbourhood, Durba town, Haut-Uélé province in north-east Congo.

Reported Per witnesses, 50-plus people drove an Ebola team out with stones and machetes.

Reported harm Vehicle reportedly sabotaged; the first accounts mention no death.

Status Not independently confirmed; we found no official statement as of 17 November 2026.

A Congolese news site says a crowd forced an Ebola team out of Durba. Residents told it nobody had explained the response.

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What the Outlet Reports

According to Actualite.cd, more than 50 people, “according to witnesses on the spot”, drove the team out with stones and machetes. Its vehicle was sabotaged.

A team member, speaking anonymously, told the outlet (our translation from French): “If we had stayed, they would have killed us.” The outlet says no death was reported in the first accounts.

File photo: health workers in protective gear at an Ebola training session. Not from Durba.

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Why Residents Are Angry, as Told to the Outlet

Residents of Nganya told the outlet they were never given explanations, and one who asked not to be named said nobody explains what is put in their homes. The same resident said nobody says where the sick are taken, or when the Ebola treatment centre (CTE) will be ready.

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The outlet says the Bavière polyclinic and the Mgr Julien Andavo hospital, two health facilities in Durba, were closed by official order. It says patients at Julien Andavo, who are not there for Ebola, refuse to leave.

It reports that 14 Bavière health workers tested positive and are cared for by colleagues, and had not received medicines. Dr Patrick, a doctor in Durba, is quoted as saying the Durba treatment centre is still a building site.

What Is Not Known

We do not know whether anyone was hurt beyond the first accounts, or whether the count of 14 is accurate. We found no second source and no official comment from provincial health authorities or the national Ebola response as of Tuesday 17 November.

What It Means for You

If the account is right, response work in Durba is disrupted, which matters to residents, health workers, travellers and aid donors. See our earlier reports on an attempt to burn an Ebola centre in Beni and Ebola deaths among children.

More: DR Congo news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Durba, according to Actualite.cd?

The outlet says more than 50 people drove an Ebola response team out of Nganya with stones and machetes. It says the team’s vehicle was sabotaged and that no death was reported in the first accounts.

Has the account been confirmed?

Not by us. We found no official comment on the incident from provincial health authorities or the national Ebola response as of Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Sources: Actualite.cd, 17 Nov 2026 (Haut-Uélé: à Nganya (Durba), la riposte contre Ebola attaquée à coups de pierres et de machettes).