File photo, 2007. A view across Kinshasa toward the city centre, with the Congo River at left. (Photo: Irene2005, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

FRANCOPHONIE · DR CONGO AND RWANDA

The Francophonie (OIF), a group of French-speaking states and governments, ended its summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Monday 16 November 2026 without choosing a leader. Members agreed on neither a candidate nor a vote, so they extended the term of the current secretary general, Louise Mushikiwabo, Rwanda’s former foreign minister, by twelve months.

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An election is now due during 2027, and Mushikiwabo must first clarify the electoral rules before she leaves. The decision has no direct US stake, but it shows how the Congo–Rwanda conflict now reaches into international bodies far from the battlefield.

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Key Facts Decision Summit leaders extended Louise Mushikiwabo’s term by twelve months on Monday 16 November 2026.

Why Member states reached no consensus on a candidate or on holding a vote.

Next An election is due during 2027, after Mushikiwabo clarifies the electoral rules.

Candidates Mushikiwabo (Rwanda), Juliana Lumumba (DR Congo), Coumba Ba (Mauritania), Dacian Cioloș (Romania).

Terms DR Congo’s foreign minister, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, says Mushikiwabo leaves in twelve months, non-negotiable.

Leaders could not agree on a successor, so the Francophonie bought itself a year. Rwanda and DR Congo, at odds over the war in eastern Congo, sat at the centre of the standoff.

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Why a Vote Became a Standoff

The secretary general is the organisation’s public voice, chosen by the leaders of its member states. Mushikiwabo was elected to the post in 2018.

This time she sought a third term with Rwanda’s backing, while DR Congo put forward Juliana Lumumba. The other candidates were Coumba Ba of Mauritania and Dacian Cioloș, a former prime minister of Romania.

The rivalry follows a long conflict over eastern Congo. DR Congo accuses Rwanda of backing M23, an armed group there, a charge Rwanda denies.

Kigali, the Rwandan capital, in a file photo. Photo: GATETE Pacifique / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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What Each Side Said

The OIF said in its closing statement on 16 November that members reached no consensus on a candidate or on holding a vote. It said Cambodia, the summit chair, proposed the twelve-month extension so that an election could take place in 2027, and the leaders accepted.

DR Congo’s foreign minister, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, said Mushikiwabo will leave in twelve months and called that non-negotiable. Press reports say the deal also bars her from seeking another term, a point the OIF statement does not mention.

Rwanda had backed Mushikiwabo for a third term and called for a vote. The OIF said Mushikiwabo continues in her functions and must clarify the electoral rules before she leaves.

What Happens Next

The extension keeps Mushikiwabo in post for twelve months, and the OIF says the election is to be held during 2027. No date for the election has been announced.

The next summit, the 21st, will be held in Ottawa, Canada, according to the OIF, and its date is not confirmed. Mushikiwabo’s main task before then is to settle the election rules that failed this time.

In Plain English

The Francophonie, formally the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF), links countries and governments that share the French language. Its secretary general runs the secretariat and speaks for the group, but the leaders of member states decide who gets the job.

What It Means for You

There is no direct market, tax or travel consequence for US readers. For anyone following Central Africa, the episode is a measure of how the Congo–Rwanda dispute now shapes diplomacy well beyond the region.

What Is Not Known

Press reports say the deal bars Mushikiwabo from another term, but the OIF’s closing statement does not say so and gives no date for the 2027 election. It is also unclear whether DR Congo or any new candidate will enter the race.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Francophonie decide on 16 November 2026?

It extended Louise Mushikiwabo’s term as secretary general by twelve months because members agreed on neither a candidate nor a vote. An election is due during 2027.

Who is Louise Mushikiwabo?

She is Rwanda’s former foreign minister and was elected to lead the OIF in 2018. She sought a third term this year.

Why were DR Congo and Rwanda at odds over the vote?

Rwanda backed Mushikiwabo for a third term, while DR Congo put forward Juliana Lumumba. The two countries are in a long conflict over eastern Congo.

Sources: Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, closing statement of the 20th Francophonie Summit, Phnom Penh, 16 November 2026 (francophonie.org); remarks by DR Congo’s foreign minister and by Mushikiwabo, 16 November 2026.

Read more: Congo, Rwanda clash over the Francophonie vote · Why Congo and Rwanda are at war, explained · Africa news

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