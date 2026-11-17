KENYA · BANKING RESULTS

Equity Group Holdings, a Nairobi-listed bank holding company, said in its results statement on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that profit after tax rose 32% to KES (Kenyan shillings) 71.5 billion (about US$550 million). That compares with KES 54.1 billion (about US$417 million) in the same nine months of 2025.

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Units outside Kenya supply 42% of the group’s banking profit, the group’s results statement says. Its chief executive, James Mwangi, says the result reflects a multi-year transformation.

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For a US reader, this is a Kenyan lender growing earnings faster than its lending. Profit rose 32% while net loans (loans after provisions) rose 17%, the statement shows.

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Key Facts What Equity Group Holdings, a Nairobi-listed bank, nine-month profit after tax up 32% to US$550 million.

When Nine months to 30 September 2026, compared with the same months of 2025.

Income Total income up 23% to about US$1.48 billion; fees, trading and insurance income up 34%.

Risk Loans not repaid on time fell to 9.3% of the loan book from 12.1%.

Abroad Units outside Kenya produced 42% of banking profit and held 54% of deposits.

A Kenyan bank group grew profit faster than income while its overseas units carried a large share of the load. The nine-month figures also show fewer bad loans and a larger share of fee income.

The Big Picture

The group’s half-year 2026 results showed profit after tax of KES 45.5 billion (about US$350 million), up 32% from KES 34.6 billion (about US$266 million). Subtracting that from the nine-month figure, our arithmetic puts July to September 2026 alone at KES 26.0 billion (about US$200 million).

Mwangi said in the statement that the group “remains confident in the resilience of the regional economies in which it operates”. The group labels the period “Q3 2026”, but the figures are cumulative for nine months.

The mix of income points to earnings that depend less on Kenyan lending, though Kenya is still the largest earner. Non-funded income, meaning fees, trading and insurance rather than interest, reached 44% of total income against 40.1% a year earlier.

File photo. The Nairobi skyline seen from Uhuru Park, with the Kenyatta International Convention Centre tower at left, taken on 8 February 2014. Photo: Ephymbaya / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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Where the Profit Came From

Total income rose 23% to KES 192 billion (about US$1.48 billion), from KES 156.2 billion (about US$1.20 billion) a year earlier. Net interest income, the gap between what the bank earns on loans and pays on deposits, rose 15% to KES 107.7 billion (about US$829 million).

Non-funded income grew faster, up 34% to KES 84.3 billion (about US$649 million) from KES 62.7 billion (about US$483 million). Profit before tax rose 37% to KES 89.8 billion (about US$692 million).

The cost-to-income ratio, the share of income spent on running the bank, improved to 47.9% from 50.6%. Return on average equity, profit relative to shareholders’ money, stood at 27.2%.

Kenya and the Regional Units

Equity Bank Kenya earned KES 40.7 billion (about US$313 million) after tax, up 31% from KES 31.1 billion (about US$239 million). Its return on average equity was about 35%.

Equity BCDC, the group’s unit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, earned KES 18.5 billion (about US$142 million), up 34%, the largest regional contribution. Equity Rwanda earned KES 4.4 billion (about US$34 million), up 10%, and Equity Tanzania KES 2.4 billion (about US$18 million), up 60%.

Equity Bank Kenya’s KES 40.7 billion equals about 57% of the group’s KES 71.5 billion, our arithmetic, so Kenya remains the largest single earner. Subsidiaries outside Kenya produced 42% of banking profit and 50% of banking revenue.

They also hold 54% of deposits and 55% of loans. The balance sheet grew 18% to KES 2.15 trillion (about US$16.6 billion), with customer deposits up 19% and net loans up 17%.

Equity Insurance Group, the group’s insurance arm, wrote gross premiums of KES 10 billion (about US$77 million), up 52%.

In Plain English Non-funded income: money a bank earns from fees, trading and insurance, not from interest.

Non-performing loans: loans that borrowers are not repaying on time.

Cost-to-income ratio: how much of each dollar of income goes on running costs.

Profit after tax: what is left once the tax bill is paid.

Why It Matters

Income from fees, trading and insurance does not depend on interest rates the way loan income does, so a rising share can steady a bank’s earnings. The group said on 17 November 2026 that this income was 44% of the total.

Bad loans are the other test of a lender’s health. The non-performing loan ratio fell to 9.3% from 12.1%, so the quality of the loan book improved over the year.

What It Means for You

No dividend figure is in the results statement, so income investors have no payout number yet. A US reader with exposure to African banks can see that this group’s profit now rests less on Kenyan lending.

Read the group as Kenya plus Congo, Rwanda and Tanzania, since the units abroad supply 42% of banking profit. The release does not compare Equity with other Kenyan banks.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Follow Kenya’s listed companies and economy there.

What Is Not Known

The figures are taken from the group’s results statement of 17 November 2026. No dividend figure and no outlook figure for full-year profit are in the results statement.

It offers no comparison with the wider Kenyan banking industry. Mwangi said Kenya is expected to grow by 4.5% to 5%, which is his statement, not an official forecast.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much profit did Equity Group make in nine months?

Equity Group Holdings reported profit after tax of KES 71.5 billion (about US$550 million) for the nine months to 30 September 2026. That is 32% above the KES 54.1 billion (about US$417 million) of the same period in 2025.

What drove the rise in profit?

Total income rose 23% and costs took a smaller share of it, with the cost-to-income ratio falling to 47.9% from 50.6%. Income from fees, trading and insurance grew 34%, faster than interest income at 15%.

How much of the business is outside Kenya?

Subsidiaries outside Kenya produced 42% of banking profit and 50% of banking revenue, the group said on 17 November 2026. They also hold 54% of deposits and 55% of loans.

Has the bad loan ratio improved?

Yes, the ratio of loans not being repaid on time fell to 9.3% from 12.1% a year earlier. It is still high, though the group says 71% of those loans are covered.

Sources: Equity Group Holdings, results statement for the nine months to 30 September 2026, published 17 November 2026; Equity Group Holdings, half-year 2026 results, equitygroupholdings.com. Exchange rate used: KES 129.86 per US$ (market data, 17 November 2026).





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