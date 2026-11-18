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CHILE · POLITICS

Chile’s agriculture minister, Jaime Campos, said, in remarks reported on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, that “personally” he has nothing to apologise for after a radio remark that a senator accused him of making light of a farm disaster. In the interview, reported on 11 November, he had said Chileans might “eat fruit like crazy and at cheap prices” because part of the fruit that bad weather stops Chile from exporting would be sold at home, La Tercera, a Chilean daily newspaper, reported.

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Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz had already apologised for the government in the Senate on Monday, 16 November. Campos is travelling in China with President José Antonio Kast, and the row touches a sector that Chile’s agricultural policy and statistics office, ODEPA, valued at US$9.46 billion in fruit exports in the 2024/25 season (provisional, subject to adjustment).

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Key Facts Who Jaime Campos, agriculture minister in President José Antonio Kast’s government.

What In a radio interview reported 11 November he said unexported fruit would sell cheaply at home.

Reaction Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz apologised for the government in the Senate on 16 November.

Defence Reported 18 November: Campos says he personally has “nothing to apologise for”.

Harvest Campos puts cherry volumes at about 100 million boxes, down from 140 million.

A remark about cheap fruit that the finance minister called ironic has drawn an apology from one minister and a refusal from another, while farmers count the cost of a bad season.

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What Campos Said and What He Says Now

In a radio interview on Radio Infinita, a Chilean station, Campos said fruit exports could fall because of bad weather. He added: “this year we are going to eat fruit like crazy and at cheap prices, because part of what we won’t be able to export will be sold on the domestic market”, as El Dínamo, a Chilean news site, recorded the Spanish original.

Quiroz told the Senate Finance Committee: “No corresponde haberse referido de esa manera, de modo irónico, a una situación tan compleja” (it was not right to refer to it ironically, to a situation this complex). Campos, in remarks reported on 18 November, asked in what way he had been untruthful and to whom he had been disrespectful, and answered: “To no one.”

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He repeated that supply and demand “operates in an unrestricted way” in domestic farm markets. He also said a loss of exports is likely given the weather and that “the first to regret it will be this Minister of Agriculture”, according to La Tercera.

File photo. Lake Colbún in the Maule region of Chile. Photo: ElPabloRN / Wikimedia Commons (CC0).

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Why the Remark Struck a Nerve

Senator Paulina Vodanovic, who leads the Socialist Party, one of Chile’s main left-wing parties, accused Campos in the Senate of “celebrating the misfortune and tragedy” in farming areas. She speaks for the Maule region, a fruit-growing area south of Santiago.

The Ministry of Agriculture declared an agricultural emergency in 14 communes (local districts) of Maule on 28 October, CNN Chile, a Chilean news channel, reported. The reported causes were rain, hail, wind and storms.

In Plain English ODEPA: Chile’s Office of Agrarian Studies and Policies, the agriculture ministry’s policy and statistics office. Agricultural emergency: an official declaration that lets the state assess crop damage and target help. Maule: a central Chilean region of fruit orchards, south of Santiago.

The Big Picture: A Bad Cherry Season

Cherries are the crop at the centre of the dispute. In the 2025/26 season Chile exported a preliminary 113.8 million boxes, and China took 98.9 million of them, an 87% share down from 92%, the Cherry Committee of the industry body Frutas de Chile said, according to Fresh Fruit Portal, a produce trade site.

For this season Campos’s working figure is about 100 million boxes against an initial forecast of 140 million, a drop of nearly 29%, CNN Chile reports from his radio interview. Antonio Walker, president of the National Agricultural Society (SNA), a farm lobby, put the crop nearer 115 million boxes, 18% below forecast, on 28 October, the news site Pauta reported.

A truckers’ strike over fuel costs began on Tuesday, 10 November, and Walker warned that it put fruit exports at risk in the middle of the cherry harvest, according to the trade site Portal Fruticola. We could not confirm here whether the strike has ended; the wider baseline is the ODEPA bulletin of 22 September 2025, which counted US$9.46 billion of fruit exports in 2024/25.

What Is Not Known

No official national estimate of the crop loss in US$ or hectares was available from the ministry, ODEPA or the farm inspection service (SAG) when we checked on 18 November. Campos’s 100 million boxes is his working estimate, and the SNA’s 115 million is a lobby projection.

It is also unclear whether fruit left at home will in fact be cheap, and whether the president will comment. We could not confirm from the data we could read what share of this crop reaches the United States.

What It Means for You

For importers and investors who follow Chilean agriculture, the figure to watch is the official size of the harvest loss, which is still missing. No sanction or resignation has been reported as of 18 November.

Our report on Kast’s meeting with Xi Jinping covers the China leg of the tour that Campos joined, and our earlier trade report shows how large cherry exports loom in Chile’s sales abroad. More is on our Chile page and in our daily Chile market report.

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Sources

Official and data: ODEPA, fruit bulletin, 22 September 2025. Reports: La Tercera, 18 November 2026; El Dínamo, 17 November 2026; CNN Chile; CNN Chile, Maule emergency; Pauta, 28 October 2026; Portal Fruticola, 10 November 2026; Fresh Fruit Portal, 19 February 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Jaime Campos?

He is Chile’s Minister of Agriculture in the government of President José Antonio Kast. La Tercera reports that he is accompanying Kast on a tour of China.

What did Campos say about fruit?

In a radio interview reported on 11 November he said that fruit Chile could not export would be sold at home, so Chileans would eat fruit “like crazy” at cheap prices. The Finance Minister later called the ironic tone inappropriate.

Did the government apologise?

Yes. Finance Minister Jorge Quiroz apologised on behalf of the government in the Senate on 16 November. Campos said on 18 November that he personally has nothing to apologise for.

How big is the cherry crop loss?

There is no official figure yet. Campos cites about 100 million boxes against 140 million forecast, while the farm lobby SNA expects about 115 million.