Brazil’s Supreme Court will now rule on the merits of the new work week law itself, not only on a temporary order, after Justice Flávio Dino changed the procedure on Tuesday, 17 November 2026. His earlier order stays in force, so the 42-hour week with two rest days still starts on Wednesday, 16 December 2026.

Dino is the Supreme Court justice in charge of both challenges, and his decision of 17 November 2026 in cases ADI 8041 and ADI 8042 (direct actions of unconstitutionality) sets the route to a final ruling (Supreme Federal Court, Brazil’s top constitutional court). It matters beyond Brazil because Constitutional Amendment 141/2026, promulgated by Congress on 16 October 2026 (Federal Senate), sets working hours for every employer in Latin America’s largest economy, including foreign-owned firms.

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Rule. The 42-hour week and two rest days still start Wednesday, 16 December 2026.

Next. Congress and outside experts file briefs; the in-person court session has no date.

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Brazil’s work week law now heads for one final Supreme Court judgment. Dino’s temporary transition rules stay in force until then.

The Big Picture

Until now Brazilian law allowed six working days and one rest day, the pattern known as 6×1, under a weekly limit of 44 hours. Congress changed the constitution on Friday, 16 October 2026, to guarantee two paid rest days a week without cutting pay (Federal Senate, 16 October 2026).

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Under the amendment the limit falls to 42 hours on 16 December 2026 and to 40 hours 12 months later. Against today’s 44 hours that is a cut of 2 hours, or about 4.5%, in the first step and 4 hours, or 9.1%, in the second (our calculation).

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Two employer groups sued: the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC), which speaks for shops, services and tourism firms, and the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), which speaks for factories. They argued that fitting 42 hours into five days means days longer than the usual 8 hours, and that there is too little time to renegotiate union deals before the end of the year (summary of the 17 November decision).

Brazil’s National Congress, home of the Senate, in Brasília. Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

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What Dino Decided

On Tuesday, 17 November 2026, Dino ruled that the fast procedure meant only for temporary orders (article 10 of Law 9,868/1999, the law governing such challenges) had run its course. He moved both cases to the full procedure of article 12, so the full court will decide the amendment itself in one in-person session, without repeating steps such as oral arguments.

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, the two houses of Congress, get five days to add to their filings, and outside experts known as amici curiae get five days as well. The Attorney-General’s Office, which defends the government in court, and the Prosecutor-General’s Office, the federal prosecutors’ chief, then get two further days, one after the other.

Dino’s order says the measures from his injunction stay in force until the full court rules. They let employers spread the 42 hours over five days of up to 8 hours 24 minutes, and give unions and employers 90 days from 16 December to renegotiate existing agreements (decision of 17 November).

How the Case Reached This Point

Dino’s injunction went to an online vote of the full court on Friday, 13 November. Three fellow justices, Gilmar Mendes, Cármen Lúcia and Alexandre de Moraes, voted with him before Justice Luiz Fux asked on Saturday, 14 November for the case to move to the in-person plenary.

Court president Edson Fachin sets the date of that session. As of 18 November no date has been announced.

Why It Matters

The dispute is about who pays for shorter hours. Pay stays the same while weekly hours fall by about 4.5% on 16 December, so a shop open seven days must cover the same opening hours with fewer worker-hours, through extra hires, shifts or overtime (our analysis, based on the amendment’s figures).

Foreign-owned stores, restaurants and factories in Brazil face the same rules as local firms. A final ruling that rewrites the transition would change what they must plan for.

The Other Side

The Chamber of Deputies’ legal office asked the court on Friday, 13 November 2026 to overturn six points of Dino’s injunction, arguing that Congress, not the courts, should set such rules (Chamber of Deputies’ legal office, 13 November 2026). Both houses had also asked the court earlier to refuse the injunction, according to the 17 November decision.

What to Watch

The first date is Wednesday, 16 December 2026, when the 42-hour week and the 90-day bargaining window begin, as fixed by Dino’s injunction (the amendment itself says two months after publication). The second is the in-person Supreme Court session, date not confirmed.

For earlier coverage, see our reports on Fux’s request for an in-person session and on Dino’s injunction. Our report on the amendment and the Brazil news hub give the wider background.

What Is Not Known

We do not know when the full court will meet or whether it will keep Dino’s transition rules. We have not read the full decision text, so the filing deadlines rest on two consistent accounts of it.

What It Means for You

Anyone who employs staff in Brazil, or invests in Brazilian retail, restaurant or factory companies, should plan for the 42-hour week from 16 December, because the injunction keeps that date until the full court rules. Travellers may see changed hours or staffing at shops and restaurants after that date.

Sources

Supreme Federal Court, ADI 8041 and ADI 8042, decision of 17 November 2026 (portal.stf.jus.br) · Federal Senate, promulgation of Constitutional Amendment 141/2026, 16 October 2026 (senado.leg.br) · Chamber of Deputies, filing in ADI 8041 and 8042, 13 November 2026

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Justice Dino Decide on 17 November?

He moved two challenges to Brazil’s new work week law to a final ruling on the merits by the full Supreme Court. His earlier injunction stays in force until then.

When Does Brazil’s 42-Hour Week Start?

It starts on Wednesday, 16 December 2026, with two paid rest days a week. The limit falls to 40 hours 12 months later.

What Is the 6×1 Work Schedule?

It means six working days followed by one day off, common in Brazilian retail, restaurants and services. The new amendment guarantees two paid rest days a week instead.

When Will the Full Supreme Court Rule?

No date is set. Court president Edson Fachin schedules the in-person session.