On Monday 16 November 2026, Klabin, one of Brazil’s biggest paper and packaging makers, told investors it had signed a loan of up to US$100 million with BBVA, a large Spanish bank. The money is meant for environmental projects, and Klabin says the loan matures in six years, with repayments starting in the third year.

It is the second dollar loan Klabin has announced in a week, after a US$150 million deal with Canada’s export credit agency on 9 November. Together the two loans add up to as much as US$250 million of new foreign financing.

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Cost Up to SOFR (the dollar benchmark rate) plus 1.93% a year, six-year maturity.

Plan Money goes to green projects Klabin calls eligible; principal is repaid in four instalments from year three.

Not known The disbursement date, how much will be drawn, and which green projects get funded.

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Klabin has added a six-year dollar loan from BBVA to a Canadian one signed a week earlier, as it works to bring down debt that is still 3.3 times its yearly adjusted EBITDA (operating earnings).

The Bigger Picture

Klabin has been lowering its debt since late 2024, according to the research desk of Banco do Brasil, a state-controlled bank. Its net debt fell from a peak of 4.5 times earnings in reais in the fourth quarter of 2024 (3.9 times in dollar terms) to 3.3 times in dollar terms in the third quarter of 2026.

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Net debt at 30 September 2026 was R$24.0 billion (about US$4.2 billion at R$5.78 per US$, the RT market data market-data rate of 17 November), roughly flat on the previous quarter. Gross debt was R$33.5 billion (about US$5.8 billion) against R$9.5 billion (about US$1.6 billion) in cash, the same analysis of Klabin’s third-quarter results shows.

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Klabin’s own notice calls the BBVA deal part of its continuing debt management. The company makes pulp, paper and cardboard packaging and sells part of its output abroad, so dollar borrowing suits its income.

The loan is an export prepayment, in which a bank advances cash against future export sales and the company repays from those sales. Klabin used the same label for the BBVA deal in its notice.

File photo: Klabin products at the Puma Unit in Ortigueira, Paraná, July 2020. Photo: Simplus Menegati, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What the BBVA Loan Says

Klabin published the terms in a notice to the market (comunicado ao mercado), the formal filing listed companies in Brazil use to tell investors about material events. The cost is quoted as up to SOFR plus 1.93% a year, all in, meaning a margin of 1.93 percentage points above the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, the main benchmark for dollar loans.

Repayment of principal starts in the third year and ends in the sixth, in four instalments. The money is earmarked for Eligible Green Projects, a label for which no project list was published.

Klabin did not say in the notice which projects qualify or whether the full US$100 million will be drawn. The words up to mean the bank has set a ceiling, not that the whole amount has arrived.

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How It Compares With the Canadian Loan

On 9 November 2026 Klabin signed a US$150 million term loan, a bank loan with a fixed repayment schedule, with Export Development Canada, the Canadian government’s export credit agency. That loan costs an average of SOFR plus 1.77% all in, with principal repaid in the sixth and seventh years.

The BBVA loan costs up to SOFR plus 1.93%, against an average of 1.77% on the Canadian loan, but starts repaying earlier. Reports on Klabin’s notice about the Canadian loan name no use for the money.

Both loans are in US dollars and priced off SOFR, which ties part of Klabin’s interest bill to US rates. Together they add up to as much as US$250 million of new dollar financing within a week.

What It Means for You

Klabin’s units, a bundle of its common and preferred shares, trade in São Paulo under the ticker KLBN11, so US investors reach the company mainly through Brazil’s B3 exchange, where prices are quoted in reais. A stronger real helps a company with real-denominated costs but trims what its dollar sales earn, which Banco do Brasil’s analysts named as one pressure on third-quarter margins.

Our Klabin company profile and the second-quarter results story carry the earlier numbers, and the Brazil hub follows the wider market. This is reporting, not investment advice.

The Cautious View

Banco do Brasil’s research desk noted that Klabin’s leverage rose slightly in the third quarter, to 3.3 times from 3.2 times, which interrupted a run of quarterly declines. The same desk said that price increases for pulp announced for October were not yet confirmed as implemented.

Klabin reported a third-quarter net profit of R$393 million (about US$68 million), 18% lower than a year earlier, according to the company’s results as published in late October. New borrowing does not by itself raise earnings.

What Is Not Known

Klabin has not said when the BBVA money will be paid out or how much of the US$100 million it will draw. Until those details are published, the US$100 million is a ceiling, not a confirmed amount drawn.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Klabin borrowed from BBVA?

Klabin signed an export prepayment loan of up to US$100 million with BBVA on 16 November 2026. The word up to sets a ceiling, and the company has not said how much it will draw.

What does SOFR plus 1.93% mean?

SOFR, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, is the benchmark rate for dollar loans published daily by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Klabin pays that rate plus up to 1.93 percentage points a year, all in.

What will the money be used for?

Klabin says the proceeds will go to Eligible Green Projects. It has not listed which projects qualify.

When must Klabin repay the BBVA loan?

The final maturity is six years away. Principal is repaid in four instalments, in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth years.

Sources: Klabin S.A. notice to the market of 16 November 2026 (export prepayment with BBVA) and notice of 9 November 2026 (Export Development Canada term loan); Klabin third-quarter 2026 results, late October 2026, as analysed by InvesTalk, Banco do Brasil’s investor research portal; exchange rate: RT market data, a market-data provider, 17 November 2026.

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