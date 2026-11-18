Brazil’s Real Stays Weak at 5.78 per Dollar | Morning Call, Nov 18
Key Facts
- The central bank has stopped cutting: Copom held the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, at 13.75% on 4 November.
- A weak real makes cuts harder: the dollar is 14.95% higher over 20 sessions, near its 12-month high.
- The fiscal bill is the domestic story: the Senate passed it; the Câmara, the lower house, votes next.
- Wall Street handed Brazil a nervous start: the S&P 500 fell 1.03%, and the VIX fear gauge rose 11.13%.
- Today’s calendar is thin: foreign-exchange flows at 14:30 BRT are the only confirmed Brazilian release.
- Prediction markets: Polymarket gives 82.0% to no Selic change on 8–9 December (as of 11:07 p.m. ET, 17 November).
Today’s Focus
Brazil wakes up to a simple tension: investors want lower interest rates, but the currency will not let the central bank give them. The Selic, the rate that sets the price of money across the economy, was held at 13.75% on 4 November, and a weak real makes the next cut harder to imagine.
The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, stands at 169,817, which is 18.8% below its 9 October peak and down 17.19% over 20 sessions. The dollar trades at 5.78 reais, close to its 12-month high of the same level.
Our own price history offers a thin comfort. After six earlier falls of this size, the Ibovespa was higher 20 sessions later in four cases, with a median gain of 5.4% and a worst case of a further 13.9% loss; history is not a forecast.
What matters today. Watch the real around 5.78 and the Câmara’s handling of the fiscal bill, because together they decide whether the Selic stays at 13.75% into December.
Today’s Economic Events
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|169,817
|+0.31%
|S&P 500 (US)
|7,341
|-1.03%
|USD/BRL
|5.7797
|-0.07%
Source: market close, 17 November 2026.
01 The setup in one read
Think of B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, as a driver stuck between two pedals: the brake of a weak currency and the accelerator of cheap stocks. Today’s open depends on which one the news presses.
The brake is the real, which has lost ground for four weeks, and a central bank that has just stopped cutting rates. The accelerator is a market that has already fallen a long way and a fiscal bill that, for all its limits, moved forward.
Yesterday’s close gets one line: the Ibovespa edged up while the S&P 500 fell, so Brazil begins the day slightly apart from Wall Street. The overnight tone from New York is the more important fact.
The weight of evidence points to a hesitant start: Wall Street closed lower, the VIX jumped, and the real is stretched near its 12-month high. Against that, the Ibovespa has risen for one session and has fallen far enough that history leans towards a bounce rather than a collapse.
We do not show a futures-implied open, so treat the direction as a lean, not a call. The prediction-market odds for the December meeting are below. The variable to watch is the real against the 5.78 mark.
02 Where Brazil is set to open
|Instrument
|Last close
|Indicated
|Watch today
|Ibovespa
|169,817
|No confirmed futures quote; cautious lean after Wall Street’s fall
|170,000 resistance; 160,000 support
|USD/BRL (dollar in reais)
|5.78
|No confirmed quote; firm dollar abroad (DXY +0.06%)
|5.78 high, then 6.00
|Selic (benchmark rate)
|13.75%, held 4 November
|Pause priced; no cut expected
|Weekly Focus survey of economists
|S&P 500 (overnight cue)
|7,341
|−1.03% on the session, a weak signal for risk
|VIX at 25.46 and Nvidia reaction
The table reads as a cautious open rather than a rout. We could not find a confirmed indication for the index or the dollar, so the Indicated column describes direction only.
The dollar is the pressure point: it closed at its 12-month high of 5.78, so a clean close back below that level would ease the strain, while a move towards the round number of 6.00 would sharpen it. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live Board
Brazil Morning Call — Live Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV
169,816.64
+0.31%
+8.17%
169,295.41
—
—
—
USD/BRL
5.77
-0.16%
+8.27%
5.78
5.78
5.76
—
EUR/BRL
6.33
-0.35%
+2.57%
6.35
6.35
6.33
—
SELIC
13.75%
—
—
—
—
—
BRENT
91.76
-1.48%
+41.41%
93.14
93.47
91.45
3,483
WTI
84.26
-2.03%
+38.72%
86.01
85.95
83.76
7,242
IRON ORE
161.91
—
+55.22%
161.91
161.91
1
GOLD
3,771
-2.42%
-7.27%
3,864
3,859
3,760
81,611
SILVER
45.77
-3.21%
-9.28%
47.29
47.53
45.51
23,613
LITHIUM
56.42
-0.74%
-9.76%
56.84
57.22
56.18
205,375
SOY
1,223
-0.24%
+5.98%
1,226
1,230
1,220
12,330
CORN
445.00
-0.39%
+1.89%
446.75
447.75
444.50
10,454
WHEAT
604.50
+1.55%
+10.61%
595.25
611.75
602.50
5,877
COFFEE
279.95
-0.27%
-32.60%
280.70
282.25
273.55
—
SUGAR
18.17
+0.39%
+23.61%
18.10
18.33
17.97
—
ORANGE JUICE
133.75
-1.76%
-15.46%
136.15
136.75
132.40
—
COTTON
81.30
+5.58%
+29.93%
77.00
79.90
78.63
20,617
BEEF
222.80
+1.12%
+1.26%
220.32
224.68
222.40
20,850
CATTLE
327.90
-2.81%
-3.78%
337.38
333.20
327.88
10,182
COCOA
5,184
+2.82%
-1.48%
5,042
5,262
5,125
—
PETR4
43.98
-0.09%
+33.76%
44.02
44.75
43.90
23,688,600
VALE3
60.34
-0.59%
-7.48%
60.70
61.35
60.34
17,081,600
SUZB3
55.39
-0.20%
+14.21%
55.50
56.49
55.31
6,107,500
KLABIN
17.48
+0.40%
-2.35%
17.41
17.63
17.36
3,176,200
SLCE3
18.06
+1.18%
+23.06%
17.85
18.06
17.75
1,109,100
ABEV3
15.93
+0.38%
+15.77%
15.87
16.01
15.81
28,604,400
ITUB4
40.89
-0.99%
+4.51%
41.30
41.66
40.52
32,247,000
BBDC4
14.41
+1.26%
-25.41%
14.23
14.50
14.24
40,276,800
BBAS3
14.62
-2.21%
-35.02%
14.95
15.03
14.56
65,832,100
B3SA3
14.65
-1.08%
+3.46%
14.81
15.13
14.51
42,491,000
WEGE3
51.15
+1.49%
+16.33%
50.40
52.07
50.22
7,540,000
PRIO3
63.96
+2.12%
+60.50%
62.63
64.73
62.78
7,096,200
RENT3
29.66
+1.19%
-31.29%
29.31
30.34
29.15
8,782,900
AZZA3
15.64
-3.10%
-46.14%
16.14
16.47
15.64
3,935,800
CSNA3
3.77
+2.45%
-54.85%
3.68
3.94
3.68
23,433,400
GGBR4
24.69
+0.37%
+32.03%
24.60
25.06
24.52
6,165,300
ENEV3
26.69
+1.10%
+37.65%
26.40
27.04
26.36
8,026,500
LREN3
9.58
+0.00%
-36.68%
9.58
9.77
9.50
18,114,500
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 On the B3 radar today — FX flows and the fiscal bill’s next step
|Item
|When
|Why it matters
|Brazil foreign-exchange flows
|14:30 BRT (17:30 in Lisbon); previous −2.059
|A negative reading means more dollars left than came in; a repeat would feed the weak-real story
|Fiscal-adjustment bill back in the Câmara
|— (no confirmed time)
|Markets want deficit cuts; a delay or dilution would hurt the real
|Chile GDP (growth)
|08:30 BRT; consensus −0.8 and −1.4 on the two readings
|A regional read on Latin American demand and currencies
|Colombia trade balance
|12:00 BRT; consensus −2,150
|Regional trade signal, little direct B3 effect
|US weekly crude inventories (EIA)
|12:30 BRT
|Oil drives Petrobras; last week’s report showed commercial crude up 4.7 million barrels
|Corporate earnings or ex-dividend dates
|—
|None confirmed for today
Brazil’s own calendar is light, which means politics and the dollar will fill the gap. All times are Brasília time (BRT).
Oil matters because Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, tracks crude prices. The [US Energy Information Administration](https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/supply/weekly/) reported a rise in commercial crude stocks to 414.4 million barrels in the week to 6 November.
04 Copom and the macro backdrop
Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, unanimously, ending five straight quarter-point cuts that began from 15%. The [central bank’s Copom page](https://www.bcb.gov.br/controleinflacao/copom) carries the minutes and the calendar, with the final 2026 meeting on 8–9 December.
The wager is therefore on a long pause, and traders on Polymarket, a prediction market, put the chance of no change in December at 82.0%. The Focus survey, the central bank’s weekly poll of economists, is the best public gauge of what is expected next.
The fiscal bill matters for the same reason. Local analysts judged it a correct but insufficient step, and the real’s weakness shows that investors agree.
Abroad, the US 10-year Treasury yield sits at 5.12%, up 13 basis points in five sessions, which pulls money towards US bonds and away from emerging markets. US data released on 17 November added to the picture: Retail Sales rose 0.2% on the month and 6.82% on the year (previous 6.57%); Retail Sales Ex Autos rose 0.6% (consensus 0.4%, previous 1.1%); Retail Sales Ex Gas/Autos rose 0.5% (previous 0.5%); the Retail Sales Control Group, which feeds into GDP, rose 0.6% (consensus 0.4%, previous 0.5%); and Industrial Production fell 0.4% on the month but rose 2.15% on the year (previous 2.14%). Today at 12:30 BRT the EIA reports its Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change, for the Oklahoma storage hub (previous +0.106 million barrels), with the national crude stocks change expected at -0.477 million. Source: RT economic calendar (RT).
05 Corporate stories to watch today
Vale (VALE3) sells iron ore in dollars, so a weaker real tends to help its earnings. Petrobras (PETR4), the state-controlled oil company, follows oil prices; Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) is sensitive to the real and to farm credit.
06 The levels to watch at the open
For the Ibovespa, resistance sits at 170,000 and support at 160,000, with the 12-month low of 154,770 (21 November 2025) below that. The index is 9.7% above that low.
For the dollar, the 12-month high of 5.78 is the line, with 6.00 the next round-number test and the 12-month low of 4.89 far below.
After six earlier 15% dollar surges, the currency was higher 20 sessions later in three cases, with a median change of −0.8%; again, history is not a forecast. Latin America’s other currencies, such as the Mexican peso and Chilean peso, firmed on the last session, so Brazil’s weakness looks home-grown.
07 What to watch
- The real at 5.78: A close back below it eases pressure on the Selic; a push towards 6.00 would harden the central bank’s stance.
- Fiscal bill in the Câmara: Whether the lower house passes the Senate text intact decides how much deficit relief investors see.
- 14:30 BRT FX flows: Another net outflow would confirm that dollars are leaving Brazil.
- Weekly Focus survey and 8–9 December Copom: These show whether economists still expect a pause or are starting to talk of a rise.
Background: Wheat Fund Rises 1.7% as Soy, Corn Edge Up.
Background: Oil Fund Rises 0.15% as Ecopetrol Hits Low.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, the contract on Brazil’s December rate decision shows no change at 82.0%, a 25-basis-point cut at 6.1%, a cut of 50 basis points or more at 4.0%, a 25-basis-point rise at 2.8% and a rise of 50 basis points or more at 2.1%. About US$110,979 has been traded on that contract (11:07 p.m. ET, 17 November 2026).
These prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Selic rate today?
The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, stands at 13.75% after Copom held it unanimously on 4 November, ending five straight quarter-point cuts.
When is the next Copom meeting?
The next and last meeting of 2026 is on 8–9 December; Polymarket traders put the chance of no change at 82.0% (11:07 p.m. ET, 17 November).
Why does the real’s weakness matter for interest rates?
A weaker real raises import prices and inflation, which makes the central bank more reluctant to cut rates.
What does Brazil’s data calendar hold today?
The only confirmed domestic release is foreign-exchange flows at 14:30 BRT; no earnings or ex-dividend dates were confirmed for B3 today.
Market data: The Rio Times
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.
Read More from The Rio Times