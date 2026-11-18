Brazil: Interest Rates

André Lara Resende, a Brazilian economist who co-designed the 1994 Real Plan that ended hyperinflation, is urging Brazil’s central bank to cut interest rates. His argument puts him against central bank governor Gabriel Galípolo, whose rate-setting committee held the benchmark Selic rate at 13.75% on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

For US investors holding Brazilian bonds or the real, the dispute is about how long one of the world’s highest real interest rates will stay in place. See our Brazil coverage for more.

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Key Facts Who. André Lara Resende, Real Plan co-designer, versus central bank governor Gabriel Galípolo.

What. Resende wants lower rates; the central bank’s committee held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto prediction platform, gives 82% to no change in December (US$110,904 traded; 18 November, 02:27 GMT).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

A celebrated architect of Brazil’s anti-inflation plan says high rates are the problem; the central bank says they are the cure.

The Big Picture

Brazil’s Selic rate, the central bank’s benchmark, was 15.00% from 19 June 2025 until the committee began cutting in 2026, according to the central bank’s own rate series. The committee, called Copom, held at 13.75% on 4 November 2026, ending a run of five cuts of 0.25 percentage points.

File photo. Central Bank of Brazil tower in Brasília. Photo: Agência Senado, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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What Resende Argues

Resende, who has long criticised Brazil’s high rates, says lower rates would ease the cost of public debt and support investment and growth. He proposes that the central bank set a band for the Selic rather than a single target.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

His view is his own and was not confirmed with him for this article. The central bank has not changed course in response.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,816.64

+0.31% +8.17% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 53% advancing 8 ▲ advancing 7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.77 -0.16% EUR / BRL 6.33 -0.35% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.49 -1.77% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +1.34% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.10% ENEV3 Energy +1.02% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining +0.74% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples +0.38% ABEV3 Materials -0.20% SUZB3 Financials -0.76% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Disc. -3.10% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,816.64

+0.31%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,365.93

+0.23%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,477.22

-0.46%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% 169,295.41 — — — USD/BRL 5.77 -0.16% +8.27% 5.78 5.78 5.76 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.98 -0.09% +33.76% 44.02 44.75 43.90 23,688,600 VALE3 60.34 -0.59% -7.48% 60.70 61.35 60.34 17,081,600 ITUB4 40.89 -0.99% +4.51% 41.30 41.66 40.52 32,247,000 BBDC4 14.41 +1.26% -25.41% 14.23 14.50 14.24 40,276,800 BBAS3 14.62 -2.21% -35.02% 14.95 15.03 14.56 65,832,100 B3SA3 14.65 -1.08% +3.46% 14.81 15.13 14.51 42,491,000 ABEV3 15.93 +0.38% +15.77% 15.87 16.01 15.81 28,604,400 WEGE3 51.15 +1.49% +16.33% 50.40 52.07 50.22 7,540,000 PRIO3 63.96 +2.12% +60.50% 62.63 64.73 62.78 7,096,200 SUZB3 55.39 -0.20% +14.21% 55.50 56.49 55.31 6,107,500 RENT3 29.66 +1.19% -31.29% 29.31 30.34 29.15 8,782,900 AZZA3 15.64 -3.10% -46.14% 16.14 16.47 15.64 3,935,800 CSNA3 3.77 +2.45% -54.85% 3.68 3.94 3.68 23,433,400 GGBR4 24.69 +0.37% +32.03% 24.60 25.06 24.52 6,165,300 ENEV3 26.69 +1.10% +37.65% 26.40 27.04 26.36 8,026,500 Largest moves today AZZA3

15.64

-3.10% CSNA3

3.77

+2.45% BBAS3

14.62

-2.21% PRIO3

63.96

+2.12% WEGE3

51.15

+1.49% BBDC4

14.41

+1.26% RENT3

29.66

+1.19% ENEV3

26.69

+1.10% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.31%, with breadth positive — 8 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Brazil Index to Admit Firms Listed Abroad Read →

Why It Matters

With the Selic at 13.75% and inflation at 4.63% in the 12 months to October, according to the central bank’s series built from the statistics office IBGE data, the gap is about 9.1 percentage points (our calculation). That is a large return for foreign investors in Brazilian bonds and a heavy cost for Brazilian borrowers and the government.

The central bank’s weekly Focus survey of market economists put the median forecast for the end-2026 Selic at 13.75% on 13 November. That is the counter-view in practice: the committee led by Galípolo held rates, and markets expect no move this year.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm whether Galípolo has answered Resende publicly. We also did not confirm the date of the December Copom meeting at the central bank’s calendar.

What to Watch

Brazil’s statistics office IBGE is due to publish November inflation on Friday 11 December 2026. The next Copom decision follows in December; the date is not confirmed.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, Bank of Brazil decision in December: no change 82.0%, 25 bps cut 6.2%, 50+ bps cut 4.1%, 25 bps rise 2.8%, 50+ bps rise 2.1%; US$110,904 traded; read 18 November 2026, 02:27 GMT. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is André Lara Resende?

He is a Brazilian economist and a co-designer of the 1994 Real Plan, which ended the country’s hyperinflation. He has long argued for lower interest rates.

What is the Selic rate?

It is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, set by the central bank’s Copom committee. It stands at 13.75% a year after a hold on 4 November 2026.

Does the central bank agree with Resende?

Its committee held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November 2026, so it has not moved in his direction. Markets surveyed by the bank expect the same rate at the end of 2026.