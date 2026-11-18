Real Plan Author Urges Brazil to Cut Rates
Brazil: Interest Rates
André Lara Resende, a Brazilian economist who co-designed the 1994 Real Plan that ended hyperinflation, is urging Brazil’s central bank to cut interest rates. His argument puts him against central bank governor Gabriel Galípolo, whose rate-setting committee held the benchmark Selic rate at 13.75% on Wednesday 4 November 2026.
For US investors holding Brazilian bonds or the real, the dispute is about how long one of the world’s highest real interest rates will stay in place. See our Brazil coverage for more.
Key Facts
- Who. André Lara Resende, Real Plan co-designer, versus central bank governor Gabriel Galípolo.
- What. Resende wants lower rates; the central bank’s committee held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto prediction platform, gives 82% to no change in December (US$110,904 traded; 18 November, 02:27 GMT).
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 18 November 2026, 12:00 GMT
A celebrated architect of Brazil’s anti-inflation plan says high rates are the problem; the central bank says they are the cure.
The Big Picture
Brazil’s Selic rate, the central bank’s benchmark, was 15.00% from 19 June 2025 until the committee began cutting in 2026, according to the central bank’s own rate series. The committee, called Copom, held at 13.75% on 4 November 2026, ending a run of five cuts of 0.25 percentage points.
What Resende Argues
Resende, who has long criticised Brazil’s high rates, says lower rates would ease the cost of public debt and support investment and growth. He proposes that the central bank set a band for the Selic rather than a single target.
His view is his own and was not confirmed with him for this article. The central bank has not changed course in response.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+0.31%
169,816.64
+0.31%
71,365.93
+0.23%
10,477.22
-0.46%
2,848,945
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2,452.46
-0.02%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|169,816.64
|+0.31%
|+8.17%
|169,295.41
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.77
|-0.16%
|+8.27%
|5.78
|5.78
|5.76
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|43.98
|-0.09%
|+33.76%
|44.02
|44.75
|43.90
|23,688,600
|VALE3
|60.34
|-0.59%
|-7.48%
|60.70
|61.35
|60.34
|17,081,600
|ITUB4
|40.89
|-0.99%
|+4.51%
|41.30
|41.66
|40.52
|32,247,000
|BBDC4
|14.41
|+1.26%
|-25.41%
|14.23
|14.50
|14.24
|40,276,800
|BBAS3
|14.62
|-2.21%
|-35.02%
|14.95
|15.03
|14.56
|65,832,100
|B3SA3
|14.65
|-1.08%
|+3.46%
|14.81
|15.13
|14.51
|42,491,000
|ABEV3
|15.93
|+0.38%
|+15.77%
|15.87
|16.01
|15.81
|28,604,400
|WEGE3
|51.15
|+1.49%
|+16.33%
|50.40
|52.07
|50.22
|7,540,000
|PRIO3
|63.96
|+2.12%
|+60.50%
|62.63
|64.73
|62.78
|7,096,200
|SUZB3
|55.39
|-0.20%
|+14.21%
|55.50
|56.49
|55.31
|6,107,500
|RENT3
|29.66
|+1.19%
|-31.29%
|29.31
|30.34
|29.15
|8,782,900
|AZZA3
|15.64
|-3.10%
|-46.14%
|16.14
|16.47
|15.64
|3,935,800
|CSNA3
|3.77
|+2.45%
|-54.85%
|3.68
|3.94
|3.68
|23,433,400
|GGBR4
|24.69
|+0.37%
|+32.03%
|24.60
|25.06
|24.52
|6,165,300
|ENEV3
|26.69
|+1.10%
|+37.65%
|26.40
|27.04
|26.36
|8,026,500
15.64
-3.10%
3.77
+2.45%
14.62
-2.21%
63.96
+2.12%
51.15
+1.49%
14.41
+1.26%
29.66
+1.19%
26.69
+1.10%
Why It Matters
With the Selic at 13.75% and inflation at 4.63% in the 12 months to October, according to the central bank’s series built from the statistics office IBGE data, the gap is about 9.1 percentage points (our calculation). That is a large return for foreign investors in Brazilian bonds and a heavy cost for Brazilian borrowers and the government.
The central bank’s weekly Focus survey of market economists put the median forecast for the end-2026 Selic at 13.75% on 13 November. That is the counter-view in practice: the committee led by Galípolo held rates, and markets expect no move this year.
What Is Not Known
We could not confirm whether Galípolo has answered Resende publicly. We also did not confirm the date of the December Copom meeting at the central bank’s calendar.
What to Watch
Brazil’s statistics office IBGE is due to publish November inflation on Friday 11 December 2026. The next Copom decision follows in December; the date is not confirmed.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, Bank of Brazil decision in December: no change 82.0%, 25 bps cut 6.2%, 50+ bps cut 4.1%, 25 bps rise 2.8%, 50+ bps rise 2.1%; US$110,904 traded; read 18 November 2026, 02:27 GMT.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is André Lara Resende?
He is a Brazilian economist and a co-designer of the 1994 Real Plan, which ended the country’s hyperinflation. He has long argued for lower interest rates.
What is the Selic rate?
It is Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, set by the central bank’s Copom committee. It stands at 13.75% a year after a hold on 4 November 2026.
Does the central bank agree with Resende?
Its committee held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November 2026, so it has not moved in his direction. Markets surveyed by the bank expect the same rate at the end of 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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