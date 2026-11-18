Brazil: Markets

Goldman Sachs, the US investment bank, cut its view on Brazilian shares to neutral on Tuesday 17 November 2026. It moved from a more positive stance to what it calls marketweight, meaning no longer favouring Brazil over other markets.

The bank sees little room for interest rate cuts in 2027, according to press accounts of its note. For US investors in Brazil funds and ADRs (US-listed receipts of Brazilian shares), high rates keep money in bonds and make borrowing costly for companies, as covered in our Brazil news.

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Key Facts Who. Goldman Sachs, the US investment bank, which cut its Brazilian stock rating.

What. Brazilian equities moved to marketweight (neutral) on rate and growth worries.

When. Note dated Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 18 November 2026, 03:00 GMT

A neutral rating means Goldman no longer pushes clients to own more Brazilian shares than a global benchmark does, and rates are a big reason.

What Goldman Changed

Goldman Sachs lowered Brazilian equities to marketweight in a note dated 17 November 2026, according to press accounts of the note. The reasons given were little room for rate cuts in 2027, a slowing economy and the risk that analysts trim company profit forecasts.

File photo. Banco Central do Brasil headquarters.

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The Rate Backdrop

Brazil’s central bank has held its benchmark Selic rate at 13.75% since 17 September 2026, down from a peak of 15.00% set on 19 June 2025, according to the bank’s own rate series. At about 5.78 reais per US dollar (18 November), such yields still pay far more than US cash.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The central bank’s weekly Focus survey of 144 economists on 13 November put the median Selic at 12.75% at the end of 2027, and median 2027 inflation at 5.0%. That is above the bank’s own target, which limits how fast it can cut.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,816.64

+0.31% +8.17% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 53% advancing 8 ▲ advancing 7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.77 -0.16% EUR / BRL 6.33 -0.35% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.49 -1.77% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +1.34% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.10% ENEV3 Energy +1.02% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining +0.74% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples +0.38% ABEV3 Materials -0.20% SUZB3 Financials -0.76% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Disc. -3.10% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,816.64

+0.31%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,365.93

+0.23%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,477.22

-0.46%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% 169,295.41 — — — USD/BRL 5.77 -0.16% +8.27% 5.78 5.78 5.76 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.98 -0.09% +33.76% 44.02 44.75 43.90 23,688,600 VALE3 60.34 -0.59% -7.48% 60.70 61.35 60.34 17,081,600 ITUB4 40.89 -0.99% +4.51% 41.30 41.66 40.52 32,247,000 BBDC4 14.41 +1.26% -25.41% 14.23 14.50 14.24 40,276,800 BBAS3 14.62 -2.21% -35.02% 14.95 15.03 14.56 65,832,100 B3SA3 14.65 -1.08% +3.46% 14.81 15.13 14.51 42,491,000 ABEV3 15.93 +0.38% +15.77% 15.87 16.01 15.81 28,604,400 WEGE3 51.15 +1.49% +16.33% 50.40 52.07 50.22 7,540,000 PRIO3 63.96 +2.12% +60.50% 62.63 64.73 62.78 7,096,200 SUZB3 55.39 -0.20% +14.21% 55.50 56.49 55.31 6,107,500 RENT3 29.66 +1.19% -31.29% 29.31 30.34 29.15 8,782,900 AZZA3 15.64 -3.10% -46.14% 16.14 16.47 15.64 3,935,800 CSNA3 3.77 +2.45% -54.85% 3.68 3.94 3.68 23,433,400 GGBR4 24.69 +0.37% +32.03% 24.60 25.06 24.52 6,165,300 ENEV3 26.69 +1.10% +37.65% 26.40 27.04 26.36 8,026,500 Largest moves today AZZA3

15.64

-3.10% CSNA3

3.77

+2.45% BBAS3

14.62

-2.21% PRIO3

63.96

+2.12% WEGE3

51.15

+1.49% BBDC4

14.41

+1.26% RENT3

29.66

+1.19% ENEV3

26.69

+1.10% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.31%, with breadth positive — 8 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Brazil Index to Admit Firms Listed Abroad Read →

What Is Not Known

We could not obtain Goldman’s original note, so the wording and any index target rest on press accounts. No Goldman Ibovespa target was confirmed.

The date of the next Copom meeting, the central bank committee that sets the Selic, was not confirmed on the bank’s site at the time of writing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does marketweight mean?

It means a bank advises holding a market at the same share as the global benchmark. It is neutral, neither a buy nor a sell call.

Where is Brazil’s interest rate?

The Selic stands at 13.75%, set by Brazil’s central bank and unchanged since 17 September 2026, according to the bank’s series.