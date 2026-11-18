Goldman Cuts Brazil Stocks to Neutral
Brazil: Markets
Goldman Sachs, the US investment bank, cut its view on Brazilian shares to neutral on Tuesday 17 November 2026. It moved from a more positive stance to what it calls marketweight, meaning no longer favouring Brazil over other markets.
The bank sees little room for interest rate cuts in 2027, according to press accounts of its note. For US investors in Brazil funds and ADRs (US-listed receipts of Brazilian shares), high rates keep money in bonds and make borrowing costly for companies, as covered in our Brazil news.
Key Facts
- Who. Goldman Sachs, the US investment bank, which cut its Brazilian stock rating.
- What. Brazilian equities moved to marketweight (neutral) on rate and growth worries.
- When. Note dated Tuesday 17 November 2026.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 18 November 2026, 03:00 GMT
A neutral rating means Goldman no longer pushes clients to own more Brazilian shares than a global benchmark does, and rates are a big reason.
What Goldman Changed
Goldman Sachs lowered Brazilian equities to marketweight in a note dated 17 November 2026, according to press accounts of the note. The reasons given were little room for rate cuts in 2027, a slowing economy and the risk that analysts trim company profit forecasts.
The Rate Backdrop
Brazil’s central bank has held its benchmark Selic rate at 13.75% since 17 September 2026, down from a peak of 15.00% set on 19 June 2025, according to the bank’s own rate series. At about 5.78 reais per US dollar (18 November), such yields still pay far more than US cash.
The central bank’s weekly Focus survey of 144 economists on 13 November put the median Selic at 12.75% at the end of 2027, and median 2027 inflation at 5.0%. That is above the bank’s own target, which limits how fast it can cut.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
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Brazil — Live Market Board
+0.31%
169,816.64
+0.31%
71,365.93
+0.23%
10,477.22
-0.46%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
-0.02%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|169,816.64
|+0.31%
|+8.17%
|169,295.41
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.77
|-0.16%
|+8.27%
|5.78
|5.78
|5.76
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|43.98
|-0.09%
|+33.76%
|44.02
|44.75
|43.90
|23,688,600
|VALE3
|60.34
|-0.59%
|-7.48%
|60.70
|61.35
|60.34
|17,081,600
|ITUB4
|40.89
|-0.99%
|+4.51%
|41.30
|41.66
|40.52
|32,247,000
|BBDC4
|14.41
|+1.26%
|-25.41%
|14.23
|14.50
|14.24
|40,276,800
|BBAS3
|14.62
|-2.21%
|-35.02%
|14.95
|15.03
|14.56
|65,832,100
|B3SA3
|14.65
|-1.08%
|+3.46%
|14.81
|15.13
|14.51
|42,491,000
|ABEV3
|15.93
|+0.38%
|+15.77%
|15.87
|16.01
|15.81
|28,604,400
|WEGE3
|51.15
|+1.49%
|+16.33%
|50.40
|52.07
|50.22
|7,540,000
|PRIO3
|63.96
|+2.12%
|+60.50%
|62.63
|64.73
|62.78
|7,096,200
|SUZB3
|55.39
|-0.20%
|+14.21%
|55.50
|56.49
|55.31
|6,107,500
|RENT3
|29.66
|+1.19%
|-31.29%
|29.31
|30.34
|29.15
|8,782,900
|AZZA3
|15.64
|-3.10%
|-46.14%
|16.14
|16.47
|15.64
|3,935,800
|CSNA3
|3.77
|+2.45%
|-54.85%
|3.68
|3.94
|3.68
|23,433,400
|GGBR4
|24.69
|+0.37%
|+32.03%
|24.60
|25.06
|24.52
|6,165,300
|ENEV3
|26.69
|+1.10%
|+37.65%
|26.40
|27.04
|26.36
|8,026,500
15.64
-3.10%
3.77
+2.45%
14.62
-2.21%
63.96
+2.12%
51.15
+1.49%
14.41
+1.26%
29.66
+1.19%
26.69
+1.10%
What Is Not Known
We could not obtain Goldman’s original note, so the wording and any index target rest on press accounts. No Goldman Ibovespa target was confirmed.
The date of the next Copom meeting, the central bank committee that sets the Selic, was not confirmed on the bank’s site at the time of writing.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does marketweight mean?
It means a bank advises holding a market at the same share as the global benchmark. It is neutral, neither a buy nor a sell call.
Where is Brazil’s interest rate?
The Selic stands at 13.75%, set by Brazil’s central bank and unchanged since 17 September 2026, according to the bank’s series.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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