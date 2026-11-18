Rio Times Global Economy Briefing

The Big Three Wall Street sells off, and the Dow takes the worst of it The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.64% to 50,759 and the S&P 500 lost 1.03% to 7,341. The VIX, the market’s fear gauge, jumped 11.13% to 25.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.64% to 50,759 and the S&P 500 lost 1.03% to 7,341. The VIX, the market’s fear gauge, jumped 11.13% to 25.46. Prices run hot while factories cool Import prices rose 1.1% against 0.7% expected, but industrial production fell 0.4% against a forecast gain of 0.1%. That mix leaves the Fed little room to ease.

Import prices rose 1.1% against 0.7% expected, but industrial production fell 0.4% against a forecast gain of 0.1%. That mix leaves the Fed little room to ease. A 10-year yield of 5.12% keeps emerging markets under pressure Brazil’s central bank held the Selic at 13.75% in November by unanimous vote. High US yields shrink the cushion that rate-cut hopes depend on.

Brazil’s central bank held the Selic at 13.75% in November by unanimous vote. High US yields shrink the cushion that rate-cut hopes depend on. Prediction markets Polymarket gives 96.7% to another Fed rate hike in 2026 (as of 11:07 p.m. ET, 17 November).

S&P 500 7,341 -1.03% Broad sell-off Dow Jones 50,759 -1.64% Worst of the big three Nasdaq Composite 24,328 -0.74% Falls least US 10-year yield 5.12% -2 bp Eases but stays above 5% US dollar index (DXY) 103.61 +0.06% Slightly firmer VIX 25.46 +11.13% Fear gauge rises Gold (US$/oz) $3,850/oz -0.33% No haven bid US industrial production (Oct, m/m) -0.4% vs +0.1% exp. Factory miss

The overnight global tape and what it means for Latin America. File photo.

United States

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Retail sales, Oct (m/m) 0.2% 0.8% In line with consensus; slowing Retail sales control group 0.6% 0.5% Beat 0.4% consensus Industrial production, Oct (m/m) -0.4% 0.7% Miss; 0.1% expected Retail sales, Oct (y/y) 6.82% 6.57% Faster than September Industrial production, Oct (y/y) 2.15% 2.14% Little changed Capacity utilisation 76.4% 76.8% Miss; 76.8% expected Import prices, Oct (m/m) 1.1% 1.1% Hot; 0.7% expected Export prices, Oct (m/m) 1.1% 2.4% Hot; 0.5% expected NAHB housing market index (US home builders’ survey) 25 29 Miss; 29 expected

Europe & United Kingdom

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Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Germany ZEW economic sentiment, Nov 35.6 28.1 Beat 29 consensus Germany ZEW current conditions, Nov -33.2 -35.9 Beat -35 consensus; still deeply negative UK unemployment rate, Sep 4.6% 4.7% Beat 4.7% consensus UK payrolls change (tax authority HMRC data), Oct -34,000 20,000 Payrolls fell on the month Eurozone ZEW economic sentiment, Nov 26.5 18.5 Sharp improvement

Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Colombia GDP, Q3 (q/q) -0.8% 1.2% Big miss; 1.6% expected Chile GDP, first measure Due today -0.2 Consensus -0.8 Chile GDP, second measure Due today 0 Consensus -1.4 Japan trade balance, Oct -¥476.5bn (about US$3.0bn) -¥556.5bn Smaller deficit than the -¥956bn consensus Japan core inflation rate Due Friday 2.1% Prior reading 2.1%

Instrument Level Session S&P 500 (US) 7,341 -1.03% Ibovespa (Brazil) 169,817 +0.31% USD/BRL 5.7797 -0.07%

Source: market close, 17 November 2026.

Today’s Economic Calendar — Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Time Country Event Consensus Prior 11:30 CL GDP Growth Rate -0.8 -0.2 11:30 CL GDP Growth Rate -1.4 0 12:00 US MBA 15-Year Mortgage Effective Rate — 6.88 12:00 US MBA 5/1 ARM Effective Rate — 6.7 12:00 US MBA Mortgage Market Index — 204.6 12:00 US MBA 5/1 ARM Points — 1.14 12:00 US MBA 15-Year Mortgage Points — 0.97 12:00 US MBA Purchase Index — 141.2 12:00 US MBA Mortgage Applications — 6.2 12:00 US MBA 15-Year Mortgage Contract Rate — 6.64 12:00 US MBA 5/1 ARM Contract Rate — 6.28 12:00 US MBA Mortgage Refinance Index — 540.7 12:00 US MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate — 7.21 13:30 US Building Permits — -0.2 13:30 US Building Permits 1.377 1.4 13:30 US Housing Starts — -5.2 13:30 US Housing Starts 1.245 1.221 07:00 GB Services Inflation 3.8 3.7 15:30 US EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change — 0.106 15:00 CO Imports FOB — 30.9

Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board S&P 500 · benchmark 7,341 -1.03% Market breadth · 14 names 29% advancing 4 ▲ advancing 10 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs EUR / USD 1.0967 -0.32% US 10-yr 5.1030 -0.35% VIX 24.06 -5.50% Gold 3,771 -2.42% Brent crude 91.76 -1.48% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume SPX 7,341 -1.03% — — — — — NDX 27,002 -0.72% — — — — — DJI 50,759 -1.64% — — — — — RUT 2,702 -1.50% — — — — — US10Y 5.1030 -0.35% — — — — — VIX 24.06 -5.50% — — — — — DAX 26,122 +0.29% — — — — — FTSE 10,651 -0.36% — — — — — CAC 8,217 +0.00% — — — — — STOXX 650.66 -0.01% — — — — — NIKKEI 59,024 +0.28% — — — — — HSI 23,295 -1.93% — — — — — KOSPI 5,067 +1.99% — — — — — CSI300 3,984 +0.18% — — — — — NIFTY 25,220 -0.28% — — — — — TSX 35,315 -1.14% — — — — — GOLD 3,771 -2.42% -7.27% 3,864 3,859 3,760 81,611 SILVER 45.77 -3.21% -9.28% 47.29 47.53 45.51 23,613 Largest moves today VIX 24.06 -5.50% SILVER 45.77 -3.21% GOLD 3,771 -2.42% KOSPI 5,067 +1.99% HSI 23,295 -1.93% DJI 50,759 -1.64% RUT 2,702 -1.50% TSX 35,315 -1.14% The session read The S&P 500 eased 1.03%, with breadth negative — 4 of 14 names higher. KOSPI led, while SILVER lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Malawi Gives No Date for New Fuel Deliveries Read →

01 Wall Street sells off as the fear gauge jumps

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.64% to 50,759, the sharpest drop of the three main indices. The S&P 500 lost 1.03% to 7,341 and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.74% to 24,328.

The VIX jumped 11.13% to 25.46. A reading that high says investors are paying up for protection, not just trimming positions.

This is a three-session slide, not a one-day wobble. The S&P 500 is 3.3% below its 12 November close of 7,592, and the VIX has climbed from 18.7 to 25.46 over the same period.

The dollar index has crept up from 103.17 to 103.61 since 12 November, a sign that money is moving towards safety. Technology fell least, even with a leadership vacuum at its biggest name.

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia chief executive on 12 November, and finance chief Colette Kress is interim CEO, according to Nvidia’s announcement.

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02 Sticky prices, soft factories and a Fed in no hurry

The 10-year Treasury yield eased about 2 basis points to 5.12%, yet it stays above 5%. The dollar index rose 0.06% to 103.61, and gold dipped 0.33% to $3,850/oz.

October retail sales rose 0.2% on the month, exactly as forecast. The control group, which feeds into GDP, rose 0.6% against 0.4% expected, so the consumer is still spending.

Prices are the problem. Import prices rose 1.1% against 0.7% expected, export prices rose 1.1% against 0.5%, and industrial production fell 0.4% against a forecast gain of 0.1%.

Thursday’s jobless claims, forecast at 197,000 against 200,000 prior, will show whether the labour market is cracking. The 10-year yield is about 23 basis points higher than its 4.89% close on 4 November.

That raises borrowing costs worldwide because investors can earn more in US bonds, which is why emerging markets such as Brazil feel it first. Rising prices argue against rate cuts, while weaker factory output argues for them, so the Fed is stuck between the two.

Until one of those signals gives way, markets are likely to stay jumpy.

03 Brazil and Latin America: higher for longer, again

A US 10-year yield of 5.12% and a firm dollar make life harder for emerging markets. Brazil is the clearest case, because it needs foreign capital while it fights its own inflation.

Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November by unanimous vote and ended its calibration cycle. It projects inflation, measured by the IPCA consumer price index, of 5.6% this year and 4.7% in 2027.

A high US yield narrows the cushion that Brazilian carry offers foreign investors. That limits how fast Copom can cut when it next meets on 8 and 9 December.

Colombia’s economy shrank 0.8% on the quarter in the third quarter, against a consensus for growth of 1.6%. Chile publishes its own GDP data today, with consensus at -0.8 and -1.4 across its two measures.

US crude stocks rose by 4.7 million barrels to 414.4 million in the week to 6 November, according to the EIA (https://www.eia.gov/petroleum/supply/weekly/). Gasoline stocks rose 1.8 million to 210.8 million barrels, and distillates rose 4.1 million to 103.3 million, which is soft demand news for oil exporters.

Europe offers a small counterweight. German ZEW sentiment, a monthly survey of investors and analysts, rose to 35.6 against 29 expected, though current conditions remain deeply negative at -33.2.

What to watch today and this week

Thursday: US initial jobless claims (consensus 197,000, prior 200,000), the Philly Fed CAPEX index (prior 34.9), the Kansas Fed manufacturing index (prior 16) and the 10-year TIPS auction. Argentina’s trade balance (consensus 2,050, prior 2,976) and Peru’s current account (prior 2.7% of GDP) also land.

US initial jobless claims (consensus 197,000, prior 200,000), the Philly Fed CAPEX index (prior 34.9), the Kansas Fed manufacturing index (prior 16) and the 10-year TIPS auction. Argentina’s trade balance (consensus 2,050, prior 2,976) and Peru’s current account (prior 2.7% of GDP) also land. Friday: Japan’s core inflation rate hits Asian screens (prior 2.1%). A reading above that would add to the global case for higher yields.

Japan’s core inflation rate hits Asian screens (prior 2.1%). A reading above that would add to the global case for higher yields. Next week: US markets close on Thursday 26 November for Thanksgiving, so volume thins and moves can exaggerate.

US markets close on Thursday 26 November for Thanksgiving, so volume thins and moves can exaggerate. Ongoing: The search for a permanent Nvidia chief executive, US inflation versus a cooling factory sector, and Copom’s next meeting on 8 and 9 December.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, the contract on whether the US Federal Reserve raises rates again in 2026 trades at 96.7%, and the contract on the number of hikes puts two quarter-point rises at 91.5%. About US$2.1 million has been traded on the first contract (11:07 p.m. ET, 17 November 2026).

These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did US stocks fall?

The Dow fell 1.64%, the S&P 500 1.03% and the Nasdaq 0.74%. The falls came alongside hot import and export prices and a drop in US factory output.

What does the VIX at 25.46 mean?

The VIX rose 11.13% to 25.46. It measures the cost of insuring against S&P 500 swings, so a higher reading signals more nervous investors.

Why does the US 10-year yield matter for Brazil?

At 5.12%, it raises the return investors can earn without leaving the United States. That draws money away from emerging markets and pressures the real.

What is the Selic now?

Copom held it at 13.75% on 4 November by unanimous vote. The next meeting is on 8 and 9 December.

What is happening at Nvidia?

Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive on 12 November, according to Nvidia’s announcement. Finance chief Colette Kress is interim CEO.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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