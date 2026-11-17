Key Facts The dollar closed at 5.78 reais, its highest close in 12 months , up 14.91% in 20 sessions.

, up 14.91% in 20 sessions. Wall Street sold off: the S&P 500 fell 1.92% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 18.70% to 22.91.

the S&P 500 fell 1.92% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 18.70% to 22.91. Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the Selic benchmark rate at 13.75% on 4 November.

on 4 November. No major Brazilian release is due today , so the currency, oil and Wall Street set the tone.

, so the currency, oil and Wall Street set the tone. The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, closed at 169,295, 19.0% below its 9 October peak.

Today’s Focus Brazil’s currency is the story before the bell. The dollar closed at 5.78 reais, its highest close in 12 months, after rising 14.91% over 20 sessions. Wall Street’s sell-off added to the pressure on the real, and the dollar index also firmed. That collides with a central bank that is not in a mood to cut. Copom, the rate-setting committee, held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, ending five straight quarter-point cuts. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The Ibovespa closed 19.0% below its 9 October peak of 209,067, so we expect a cautious start. What matters today. Watch whether the dollar holds above 5.78 reais: a further leg up would keep foreign sellers active and make a rate cut harder to imagine.

Brazil’s financial morning call: markets at the start of the trading day.

Today’s Economic Events Colombia — GDP Growth Rate NSA (Q3 2026, YOY): previous 3.5 Colombia — GDP Growth Rate (Q3 2026, QOQ): consensus 1.6, previous 1.3 Japan — Tertiary Industry Index NSA (Sep. 2026, YOY): previous -4.1 Germany — ZEW Current Conditions (Nov. 2026): consensus -35, previous -35.9 Germany — ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (Nov. 2026): consensus 29, previous 28.1 Canada — Housing Starts (Oct. 2026): consensus 238, previous 248.9 United States — Export Prices (Oct. 2026, MOM): consensus 0.5, previous 2.2 United States — Import Prices (Oct. 2026, YOY): previous 8.1 United States — Retail Sales Ex Gas/Autos (Oct. 2026, MOM): previous 0.2 Canada — Investment in Foreign Securities (Sep. 2026): previous 23.9

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 169,295 -1.83% S&P 500 (US) 7,417 -1.92% USD/BRL 5.7839 +2.05%

Source: market close, 16 November 2026.

01 The setup in one read

Brazil goes into Tuesday with its currency at an extreme. The dollar closed at its highest level in 12 months, 18.3% above its 12-month low of 4.89 set on 11 May.

The first pressure is a hostile global tape: the S&P 500 fell 1.92% on the session and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped 18.70% to 22.91.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The second is a firmer dollar index and a weak start to the week for emerging markets. Monday’s 1.83% drop in the Ibovespa is the backdrop, not the story. What matters is whether the same forces are still pushing at the open.

Assessment — Global risk-off steers open MEDIUM The weight of evidence says a weak real and cautious shares reflect a global risk-off tape and a firmer global dollar. Oil is lower, which hurts Petrobras, and the US ten-year yield at 5.138% keeps emerging-market assets under pressure. Confidence is medium because the drivers overlap and cannot be cleanly separated. The variable to watch is the real: a close back below 5.78 would ease the pressure, while a push towards 6.00 would not.

02 Where Brazil is set to open

Instrument Last close Indicated Watch today USD/BRL (dollar against the real) 5.7839 Real under pressure 5.78 is the 12-month high; 6.00 is the round-number test Ibovespa 169,295 Cautious 160,000 and the 12-month low of 154,770 below; 170,000 above Selic (benchmark rate) 13.75% Held on 4 November Next Copom meeting 8-9 December S&P 500 7,417 Weak lead from Wall Street VIX at 22.91 shows nerves US 10-year Treasury yield 5.138% Elevated Yield up 24 basis points in five sessions

Read the table from the top: the real sets the tone and the index follows. A weak real raises the cost of imports and inflation, which is why it feeds straight into the interest-rate debate.

The ‘Indicated’ column states the bias rather than a level. The board below the table shows the closing figures.

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Exporters such as Vale tend to benefit from a weaker real, while companies with dollar debt or imported costs suffer. That split decides who holds up if the dollar keeps rising.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil Morning Call — Live Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 33 names 30% advancing 10 ▲ advancing23 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.78 +0.00% EUR / BRL 6.36 +1.86% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.80 -0.69% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +0.73% SUZB3, KLABIN Other +0.03% BRENT, WTI, IRON ORE, GOLD Consumer Disc. +0.01% AZZA3, LREN3 Consumer Staples -0.92% SLCE3, ABEV3 Financials -1.46% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities -1.53% ENEV3 Energy -1.95% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -2.01% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Industrials -2.15% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 169,295.41 -1.83% Ibovespa169,295.41 -1.83% Mexico 71,204.98 -0.84% S&P/BMV IPC71,204.98 -0.84% Chile 10,525.26 -1.27% S&P IPSA10,525.26 -1.27% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% 172,457.76 — — — USD/BRL 5.78 +0.00% +9.22% 5.78 5.79 5.78 — EUR/BRL 6.36 +1.86% +3.79% 6.25 6.37 6.35 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — BRENT 91.80 -0.69% +42.99% 92.44 92.29 91.25 2,116 WTI 84.97 -0.87% +41.83% 85.72 85.59 84.73 17,763 IRON ORE 161.91 — +55.06% 161.91 161.91 1 GOLD 3,874 +0.55% -4.92% 3,853 3,890 3,846 28,946 SILVER 47.43 +1.38% -6.31% 46.78 47.92 46.76 12,418 LITHIUM 56.84 -3.27% -10.81% 58.76 58.05 56.74 205,585 SOY 1,228 -0.08% +6.11% 1,229 1,231 1,225 13,994 CORN 448.50 -0.06% +3.16% 448.75 449.50 447.75 27,357 WHEAT 600.50 +2.30% +10.34% 587.00 602.75 599.00 4,213 COFFEE 274.40 -1.53% -31.83% 278.65 278.40 270.75 — SUGAR 18.10 -1.68% +22.30% 18.41 18.43 18.07 — ORANGE JUICE 135.75 -0.40% -12.73% 136.30 139.80 135.45 — COTTON 81.31 +3.21% +30.39% 78.78 79.90 78.63 25,897 BEEF 224.38 +1.69% +1.40% 220.65 224.58 221.83 17,944 CATTLE 333.25 -1.70% -1.94% 339.02 338.50 335.73 9,343 COCOA 5,200 +1.58% -1.22% 5,119 5,340 5,161 — PETR4 44.02 -2.83% +33.88% 45.30 45.39 43.65 30,506,700 VALE3 60.70 -4.41% -6.93% 63.50 62.95 60.70 22,600,000 SUZB3 55.50 +1.33% +14.43% 54.77 55.94 54.50 5,552,900 KLABIN 17.41 +0.12% -2.74% 17.39 17.62 17.24 5,126,800 SLCE3 17.85 -2.35% +21.63% 18.28 18.28 17.70 4,216,300 ABEV3 15.87 +0.51% +15.33% 15.79 15.97 15.69 27,761,200 ITUB4 41.30 -2.29% +5.56% 42.27 42.30 41.04 15,671,600 BBDC4 14.23 -2.00% -26.35% 14.52 14.52 14.11 37,732,200 BBAS3 14.95 -0.99% -33.56% 15.10 15.14 14.57 70,779,600 B3SA3 14.81 -0.54% +4.59% 14.89 14.84 14.53 24,177,300 WEGE3 50.40 -1.77% +14.62% 51.31 50.82 50.30 5,440,500 PRIO3 62.63 -1.06% +57.16% 63.30 63.47 62.14 3,707,600 RENT3 29.31 -2.53% -32.11% 30.07 29.51 28.92 13,462,200 AZZA3 16.14 +1.45% -44.42% 15.91 16.14 15.79 4,687,800 CSNA3 3.68 -1.08% -55.93% 3.72 3.78 3.60 27,831,000 GGBR4 24.60 -0.53% +31.55% 24.73 24.81 24.30 5,208,900 ENEV3 26.40 -1.53% +36.15% 26.81 26.90 26.19 9,790,700 LREN3 9.58 -1.44% -36.68% 9.72 9.75 9.50 23,744,900 Largest moves today VALE3 60.70 -4.41% LITHIUM 56.84 -3.27% COTTON 81.31 +3.21% PETR4 44.02 -2.83% RENT3 29.31 -2.53% SLCE3 17.85 -2.35% WHEAT 600.50 +2.30% ITUB4 41.30 -2.29% The session read The Ibovespa eased 1.83%, with breadth negative — 10 of 33 names higher. Materials led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 16 Nov 2026 Morgan Stanley Cuts Brazil Stocks to Sell Read →

03 On the radar of B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, today — a quiet Brazilian calendar, so the currency leads

Item When Why it matters Brazilian data releases None No major Brazilian release is on today’s calendar Colombia GDP growth (Latin America read-across) 16:00 UTC; consensus 1.6, previous 1.3 Tests whether the region’s growth holds as the dollar rises Brazil foreign exchange flows Wed 18 Nov, 17:30 UTC; previous -2.059 Shows whether dollars are leaving; a negative reading supports the weak real Chile GDP growth (two readings) Wed 18 Nov, 11:30 UTC; consensus -0.8 and -1.4 Regional growth check for the copper-linked economy US crude stocks change (EIA, the US energy agency) Wed 18 Nov, 15:30 UTC; consensus -0.5, previous 4.657 Oil direction matters for Petrobras and the real Corporate earnings and ex-dividends None None confirmed for today

Yesterday’s Brazilian data was mixed. The IBC-Br activity index, a monthly proxy for GDP, came in at -0.2 against a consensus of -0.29, and the IGP-10 inflation index rose 0.76 against 0.8 expected.

In the US, the New York Empire State manufacturing index fell to 7.8 against 18 expected (RT economic calendar, RT). US export inspections, per the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), were 1,708.296 for soybeans (previous 1,914.145), 391.515 for wheat (previous 275.036) and 865.503 for corn (previous 908.378). None of these numbers changes the story, which is why traders will look at the currency and oil instead. US industrial production for October is due at 14:15 UTC (consensus 0.1% month on month, previous 0.7%; year on year previous 2.25). Dated catalysts arrive tomorrow with foreign exchange flows and the US oil inventories.

04 Copom and the macro backdrop

Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November. Copom’s decision was unanimous and ended a run of five straight 25-basis-point cuts. It meets again on 8-9 December, the last meeting of 2026.

The central bank’s weekly Focus survey of economists is the next gauge of whether rates stay high for longer. A weak real strengthens that case, because it adds to inflation pressure.

05 Corporate stories to watch today

Vale, Petrobras and Banco do Brasil are the stocks where a weak real or lower oil matters most.

Petrobras is the oil-price proxy: the US oil fund USO fell 3.81% on the session, which weighs on the state-run producer. Vale usually gains from a weaker real, since it sells iron ore in dollars.

06 The levels to watch at the open

For the Ibovespa, the nearest support is the round 160,000, then the 12-month low of 154,770 set on 21 November 2025, which is 9.4% below yesterday’s close. Resistance is the round 170,000, and the 9 October peak at 209,067 is far above.

For the dollar, the 12-month high is yesterday’s close of 5.78, so there is no overhead chart level. The round 6.00 is the next psychological test.

For Latin America, a stronger dollar hurts importers and dollar borrowers in Brazil, Chile and Colombia. Commodity exporters such as Vale tend to benefit.

07 What to watch

The real: A move above 5.78 would deepen the slide; a close below it would give relief.

A move above 5.78 would deepen the slide; a close below it would give relief. Wall Street: A further fall in US stocks would deepen the pressure on the real.

A further fall in US stocks would deepen the pressure on the real. Oil and Petrobras: US inventory data on Wednesday and the oil price shape the state-run producer.

US inventory data on Wednesday and the oil price shape the state-run producer. Foreign exchange flows: Wednesday’s reading, previous -2.059, shows whether dollars keep leaving.

Background: Vale Falls 4% on Day of China Property Data.

Background: Argentina October Surplus Rises to US$1.2B.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where will the Ibovespa open today?

We give no level because futures prices were not confirmed. The bias is cautious after the dollar hit its highest close in 12 months and the Ibovespa fell 1.83% on Monday.

What is the Selic and where is it?

The Selic is the central bank’s benchmark interest rate. Copom held it at 13.75% on 4 November.

When does Copom meet next?

Copom meets on 8-9 December, the last meeting of 2026. It held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November.

Why is the real weak?

Wall Street fell sharply on Monday and the VIX jumped, which pushed investors towards the dollar.

Market data: The Rio Times

Daily series ← Previous session: November 16, 2026

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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