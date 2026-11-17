Dollar Climbs to 5.78 Reais as Wall Street Slides | Morning Call, Nov 17
Key Facts
- The dollar closed at 5.78 reais, its highest close in 12 months, up 14.91% in 20 sessions.
- Wall Street sold off: the S&P 500 fell 1.92% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 18.70% to 22.91.
- Copom, the central bank’s rate committee, held the Selic benchmark rate at 13.75% on 4 November.
- No major Brazilian release is due today, so the currency, oil and Wall Street set the tone.
- The Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, closed at 169,295, 19.0% below its 9 October peak.
Today’s Focus
Brazil’s currency is the story before the bell. The dollar closed at 5.78 reais, its highest close in 12 months, after rising 14.91% over 20 sessions.
Wall Street’s sell-off added to the pressure on the real, and the dollar index also firmed.
That collides with a central bank that is not in a mood to cut. Copom, the rate-setting committee, held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, ending five straight quarter-point cuts.
The Ibovespa closed 19.0% below its 9 October peak of 209,067, so we expect a cautious start.
What matters today. Watch whether the dollar holds above 5.78 reais: a further leg up would keep foreign sellers active and make a rate cut harder to imagine.
Today’s Economic Events
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|169,295
|-1.83%
|S&P 500 (US)
|7,417
|-1.92%
|USD/BRL
|5.7839
|+2.05%
Source: market close, 16 November 2026.
01 The setup in one read
Brazil goes into Tuesday with its currency at an extreme. The dollar closed at its highest level in 12 months, 18.3% above its 12-month low of 4.89 set on 11 May.
The first pressure is a hostile global tape: the S&P 500 fell 1.92% on the session and the VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped 18.70% to 22.91.
The second is a firmer dollar index and a weak start to the week for emerging markets. Monday’s 1.83% drop in the Ibovespa is the backdrop, not the story. What matters is whether the same forces are still pushing at the open.
The weight of evidence says a weak real and cautious shares reflect a global risk-off tape and a firmer global dollar. Oil is lower, which hurts Petrobras, and the US ten-year yield at 5.138% keeps emerging-market assets under pressure.
Confidence is medium because the drivers overlap and cannot be cleanly separated. The variable to watch is the real: a close back below 5.78 would ease the pressure, while a push towards 6.00 would not.
02 Where Brazil is set to open
|Instrument
|Last close
|Indicated
|Watch today
|USD/BRL (dollar against the real)
|5.7839
|Real under pressure
|5.78 is the 12-month high; 6.00 is the round-number test
|Ibovespa
|169,295
|Cautious
|160,000 and the 12-month low of 154,770 below; 170,000 above
|Selic (benchmark rate)
|13.75%
|Held on 4 November
|Next Copom meeting 8-9 December
|S&P 500
|7,417
|Weak lead from Wall Street
|VIX at 22.91 shows nerves
|US 10-year Treasury yield
|5.138%
|Elevated
|Yield up 24 basis points in five sessions
Read the table from the top: the real sets the tone and the index follows. A weak real raises the cost of imports and inflation, which is why it feeds straight into the interest-rate debate.
The ‘Indicated’ column states the bias rather than a level. The board below the table shows the closing figures.
Exporters such as Vale tend to benefit from a weaker real, while companies with dollar debt or imported costs suffer. That split decides who holds up if the dollar keeps rising. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil Morning Call — Live Board
Brazil Morning Call — Live Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV
169,295.41
-1.83%
+7.84%
172,457.76
—
—
—
USD/BRL
5.78
+0.00%
+9.22%
5.78
5.79
5.78
—
EUR/BRL
6.36
+1.86%
+3.79%
6.25
6.37
6.35
—
SELIC
13.75%
—
—
—
—
—
BRENT
91.80
-0.69%
+42.99%
92.44
92.29
91.25
2,116
WTI
84.97
-0.87%
+41.83%
85.72
85.59
84.73
17,763
IRON ORE
161.91
—
+55.06%
161.91
161.91
1
GOLD
3,874
+0.55%
-4.92%
3,853
3,890
3,846
28,946
SILVER
47.43
+1.38%
-6.31%
46.78
47.92
46.76
12,418
LITHIUM
56.84
-3.27%
-10.81%
58.76
58.05
56.74
205,585
SOY
1,228
-0.08%
+6.11%
1,229
1,231
1,225
13,994
CORN
448.50
-0.06%
+3.16%
448.75
449.50
447.75
27,357
WHEAT
600.50
+2.30%
+10.34%
587.00
602.75
599.00
4,213
COFFEE
274.40
-1.53%
-31.83%
278.65
278.40
270.75
—
SUGAR
18.10
-1.68%
+22.30%
18.41
18.43
18.07
—
ORANGE JUICE
135.75
-0.40%
-12.73%
136.30
139.80
135.45
—
COTTON
81.31
+3.21%
+30.39%
78.78
79.90
78.63
25,897
BEEF
224.38
+1.69%
+1.40%
220.65
224.58
221.83
17,944
CATTLE
333.25
-1.70%
-1.94%
339.02
338.50
335.73
9,343
COCOA
5,200
+1.58%
-1.22%
5,119
5,340
5,161
—
PETR4
44.02
-2.83%
+33.88%
45.30
45.39
43.65
30,506,700
VALE3
60.70
-4.41%
-6.93%
63.50
62.95
60.70
22,600,000
SUZB3
55.50
+1.33%
+14.43%
54.77
55.94
54.50
5,552,900
KLABIN
17.41
+0.12%
-2.74%
17.39
17.62
17.24
5,126,800
SLCE3
17.85
-2.35%
+21.63%
18.28
18.28
17.70
4,216,300
ABEV3
15.87
+0.51%
+15.33%
15.79
15.97
15.69
27,761,200
ITUB4
41.30
-2.29%
+5.56%
42.27
42.30
41.04
15,671,600
BBDC4
14.23
-2.00%
-26.35%
14.52
14.52
14.11
37,732,200
BBAS3
14.95
-0.99%
-33.56%
15.10
15.14
14.57
70,779,600
B3SA3
14.81
-0.54%
+4.59%
14.89
14.84
14.53
24,177,300
WEGE3
50.40
-1.77%
+14.62%
51.31
50.82
50.30
5,440,500
PRIO3
62.63
-1.06%
+57.16%
63.30
63.47
62.14
3,707,600
RENT3
29.31
-2.53%
-32.11%
30.07
29.51
28.92
13,462,200
AZZA3
16.14
+1.45%
-44.42%
15.91
16.14
15.79
4,687,800
CSNA3
3.68
-1.08%
-55.93%
3.72
3.78
3.60
27,831,000
GGBR4
24.60
-0.53%
+31.55%
24.73
24.81
24.30
5,208,900
ENEV3
26.40
-1.53%
+36.15%
26.81
26.90
26.19
9,790,700
LREN3
9.58
-1.44%
-36.68%
9.72
9.75
9.50
23,744,900
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 On the radar of B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, today — a quiet Brazilian calendar, so the currency leads
|Item
|When
|Why it matters
|Brazilian data releases
|None
|No major Brazilian release is on today’s calendar
|Colombia GDP growth (Latin America read-across)
|16:00 UTC; consensus 1.6, previous 1.3
|Tests whether the region’s growth holds as the dollar rises
|Brazil foreign exchange flows
|Wed 18 Nov, 17:30 UTC; previous -2.059
|Shows whether dollars are leaving; a negative reading supports the weak real
|Chile GDP growth (two readings)
|Wed 18 Nov, 11:30 UTC; consensus -0.8 and -1.4
|Regional growth check for the copper-linked economy
|US crude stocks change (EIA, the US energy agency)
|Wed 18 Nov, 15:30 UTC; consensus -0.5, previous 4.657
|Oil direction matters for Petrobras and the real
|Corporate earnings and ex-dividends
|None
|None confirmed for today
Yesterday’s Brazilian data was mixed. The IBC-Br activity index, a monthly proxy for GDP, came in at -0.2 against a consensus of -0.29, and the IGP-10 inflation index rose 0.76 against 0.8 expected.
In the US, the New York Empire State manufacturing index fell to 7.8 against 18 expected (RT economic calendar, RT). US export inspections, per the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), were 1,708.296 for soybeans (previous 1,914.145), 391.515 for wheat (previous 275.036) and 865.503 for corn (previous 908.378). None of these numbers changes the story, which is why traders will look at the currency and oil instead. US industrial production for October is due at 14:15 UTC (consensus 0.1% month on month, previous 0.7%; year on year previous 2.25). Dated catalysts arrive tomorrow with foreign exchange flows and the US oil inventories.
04 Copom and the macro backdrop
Copom held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November. Copom’s decision was unanimous and ended a run of five straight 25-basis-point cuts. It meets again on 8-9 December, the last meeting of 2026.
The central bank’s weekly Focus survey of economists is the next gauge of whether rates stay high for longer. A weak real strengthens that case, because it adds to inflation pressure.
05 Corporate stories to watch today
Vale, Petrobras and Banco do Brasil are the stocks where a weak real or lower oil matters most.
Petrobras is the oil-price proxy: the US oil fund USO fell 3.81% on the session, which weighs on the state-run producer. Vale usually gains from a weaker real, since it sells iron ore in dollars.
06 The levels to watch at the open
For the Ibovespa, the nearest support is the round 160,000, then the 12-month low of 154,770 set on 21 November 2025, which is 9.4% below yesterday’s close. Resistance is the round 170,000, and the 9 October peak at 209,067 is far above.
For the dollar, the 12-month high is yesterday’s close of 5.78, so there is no overhead chart level. The round 6.00 is the next psychological test.
For Latin America, a stronger dollar hurts importers and dollar borrowers in Brazil, Chile and Colombia. Commodity exporters such as Vale tend to benefit.
07 What to watch
- The real: A move above 5.78 would deepen the slide; a close below it would give relief.
- Wall Street: A further fall in US stocks would deepen the pressure on the real.
- Oil and Petrobras: US inventory data on Wednesday and the oil price shape the state-run producer.
- Foreign exchange flows: Wednesday’s reading, previous -2.059, shows whether dollars keep leaving.
Background: Vale Falls 4% on Day of China Property Data.
Background: Argentina October Surplus Rises to US$1.2B.
More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where will the Ibovespa open today?
We give no level because futures prices were not confirmed. The bias is cautious after the dollar hit its highest close in 12 months and the Ibovespa fell 1.83% on Monday.
What is the Selic and where is it?
The Selic is the central bank’s benchmark interest rate. Copom held it at 13.75% on 4 November.
When does Copom meet next?
Copom meets on 8-9 December, the last meeting of 2026. It held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November.
Why is the real weak?
Wall Street fell sharply on Monday and the VIX jumped, which pushed investors towards the dollar.
Market data: The Rio Times
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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