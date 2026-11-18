Every major museum on our list is open on Wednesday 18 November, so the day is yours to plan around Luz and Avenida Paulista.

The best value is the Museu do Ipiranga, which is free on Wednesdays.

Wall Street ended lower and the volatility index jumped, while Brazil and Mexico bucked the trend; the board carries every figure.

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The day in one line: start in Luz for art and language, then drift to Paulista or Ibirapuera.

São Paulo Daily Brief for Wednesday, November 18, 2026. File photo.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 169,817 +0.31% USD/BRL 5.7797 -0.07%

Source: market close, 17 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

No forecast is confirmed for Wednesday 18 November, so check a live forecast before you leave. São Paulo weather changes fast in November.

A light rain layer and a charged phone are cheap insurance.

Our plan works either way: the Luz cluster is mostly indoors, and Ibirapuera is the outdoor fallback.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “US rule would require licences for AI chips to Brazil” Get the brief

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Museu do Ipiranga: free on Wed 18 Nov, otherwise R$30, open Tue-Sun 10am-5pm — Pinacoteca de São Paulo: Luz, open Wed-Mon 10am-6pm, R$40 (free Sat 21 Nov) — Markets: Wall Street fell on Tue 17 Nov and the volatility index rose; see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES — The day for: museum-hopping around Luz, then a late walk in Ibirapuera A good Wednesday to spend on culture, with most doors open and one of them free.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,816.64

+0.31% +8.17% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 53% advancing 8 ▲ advancing 7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.77 -0.16% EUR / BRL 6.33 -0.35% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.78 -1.46% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +1.34% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.10% ENEV3 Energy +1.02% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining +0.74% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples +0.38% ABEV3 Materials -0.20% SUZB3 Financials -0.76% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Disc. -3.10% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,816.64

+0.31%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,388.96

-1.15%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,477.22

-0.46%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,816.64 +0.31% +8.17% 169,295.41 — — — USD/BRL 5.77 -0.16% +8.27% 5.78 5.78 5.76 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.98 -0.09% +33.76% 44.02 44.75 43.90 23,688,600 VALE3 60.34 -0.59% -7.48% 60.70 61.35 60.34 17,081,600 ITUB4 40.89 -0.99% +4.51% 41.30 41.66 40.52 32,247,000 BBDC4 14.41 +1.26% -25.41% 14.23 14.50 14.24 40,276,800 BBAS3 14.62 -2.21% -35.02% 14.95 15.03 14.56 65,832,100 B3SA3 14.65 -1.08% +3.46% 14.81 15.13 14.51 42,491,000 ABEV3 15.93 +0.38% +15.77% 15.87 16.01 15.81 28,604,400 WEGE3 51.15 +1.49% +16.33% 50.40 52.07 50.22 7,540,000 PRIO3 63.96 +2.12% +60.50% 62.63 64.73 62.78 7,096,200 SUZB3 55.39 -0.20% +14.21% 55.50 56.49 55.31 6,107,500 RENT3 29.66 +1.19% -31.29% 29.31 30.34 29.15 8,782,900 AZZA3 15.64 -3.10% -46.14% 16.14 16.47 15.64 3,935,800 CSNA3 3.77 +2.45% -54.85% 3.68 3.94 3.68 23,433,400 GGBR4 24.69 +0.37% +32.03% 24.60 25.06 24.52 6,165,300 ENEV3 26.69 +1.10% +37.65% 26.40 27.04 26.36 8,026,500 Largest moves today AZZA3

15.64

-3.10% CSNA3

3.77

+2.45% BBAS3

14.62

-2.21% PRIO3

63.96

+2.12% WEGE3

51.15

+1.49% BBDC4

14.41

+1.26% RENT3

29.66

+1.19% ENEV3

26.69

+1.10% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.31%, with breadth positive — 8 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 18 Nov 2026 Antalya Climate Summit Faces a Divided Draft Read →

03

What to See & Do

WEDNESDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — THE LUZ CULTURE LOOP Pinacoteca, then the Museu da Língua Portuguesa, in one walkable morning Start at the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz. It opens at 10am and closes at 6pm, and entry is R$40. Walk to the Museu da Língua Portuguesa, also in Luz. It is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 4:30pm, so go before mid-afternoon. Sala São Paulo, nearby, offers guided visits that are free. Ask on arrival for visit times. Take the metro to Luz. A single journey costs R$5.40.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight and entry is free. It is the easiest rain-or-shine fallback for a long walk. If the sky is clear, go late afternoon after the Luz loop.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PAULISTA AND PINHEIROS We name no café or coworking space for this brief. Pick a café near your first stop and ask about wifi before you order. Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista is open Tue-Fri 10am-6pm and is free. It makes a quiet break between meetings.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — FREE WEDNESDAY AT THE IPIRANGA The Museu do Ipiranga in Ipiranga is free on Wednesdays, and otherwise costs R$30. It is open 10am to 5pm. Choose this over the Luz loop if you prefer one big museum to two small ones.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM No concert or fixture is confirmed for the evening. Check venue sites for tonight’s programme. Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street and is always open. Go for the murals and stay for a drink at a nearby bar. Parque Ibirapuera stays open until midnight, but keep to the lit main paths after dark.

ALSO ON TODAY MASP — Avenida Paulista — Tue-Sun 10am-6pm (Tue until 8pm), R$85 (free Tue); the city’s flagship art museum Japan House São Paulo — Avenida Paulista — Tue-Fri 10am-6pm, free; Japanese design and culture Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — free; a converted factory and cultural centre Farol Santander — Centro — Tue-Sun 9am-8pm, R$45; a city viewpoint and exhibitions Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) — Centro — Mon-Sat 6am-6pm, free entry; São Paulo’s best-known food market

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro journey costs R$5.40. Luz is the stop for the Pinacoteca and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa.

Check the Metrô and CPTM apps before you leave.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Try the Mercadão in Centro, open until 6pm, for a market lunch near the Luz loop. We have not verified prices, so ask before you order.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix access, since most museums take both. Check each venue’s payment options before you queue.

Keep your phone out of sight on crowded metro platforms and around Luz after dark.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Free museum visits and Sesc Pompeia’s open programme are easy places to meet people.

08

Game Day

NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

We have no confirmed fixture for Wednesday 18 November, so we name no bars or kickoff times.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

US stocks fell on Tuesday and the volatility index jumped, a sign of nervous investors. The Dow dropped the most of the major US indices.

Latin America was mixed. Brazil and Mexico rose, while Argentina’s Merval fell sharply and Peru and Chile also slipped.

The dollar edged higher against a basket of major currencies, and the 10-year US Treasury yield eased. Gold fell while silver rose.

See Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES for every figure.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD WED 18 — Luz culture loop, or the free Museu do Ipiranga, then Ibirapuera if the weather allows THU 19 — MASP on Avenida Paulista, open 10am-6pm, R$85, then Japan House São Paulo, free FRI 20 — Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia, free; confirm opening hours before you go SAT 21 — Pinacoteca is free on Saturday SUN 22 — Parque Ibirapuera, open 5am-midnight, free, or Japan House São Paulo until 7pm

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: A Stand-Up Night on Alameda Santos.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which museum is free on a Wednesday in São Paulo?

The Museu do Ipiranga in Ipiranga is free on Wednesdays. Otherwise entry costs R$30. It is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.

How much is the metro?

A single journey costs R$5.40. Luz station serves the Pinacoteca and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa.

Which museums are free on a Saturday?

The Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free on Saturdays; it otherwise costs R$40.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.