Shoppers crowd Rua 25 de Março, São Paulo's best-known street market, in a December file photo from 2012. (Photo: Marcelo Camargo, Agência Brasil, CC BY 3.0 BR, via Wikimedia Commons)

Business: Brazil

On Wednesday 18 November 2026, Brazilian mall owner Multiplan opened a new wing at ParkShopping, a shopping centre in the capital, Brasília. It cost R$320 million (about US$55 million), almost double the R$162.6 million (about US$28 million) announced in October 2024.

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Chief executive Eduardo Peres said Inditex, the Spanish owner of Zara, wants to bring more brands to Brazil because of Bershka, its young fashion label. Multiplan trades on the B3 stock exchange in São Paulo under the ticker MULT3.

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For US readers, the story shows a global retailer using Brazilian malls as an entry point. It also shows a mall owner spending heavily while its shares slip in 2026.

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Key Facts Who. Multiplan, a Brazilian mall owner, and Previ, pension fund of state lender Banco do Brasil, its partner.

What. Multiplan opened ParkShopping’s tenth expansion in Brasília on Wednesday 18 November 2026, ending a seven-project cycle.

Numbers. Cost R$320 million (about US$55 million) against R$162.6 million (about US$28 million) announced in October 2024.

Open. Peres says Inditex brands could open new stores next year; brands and dates are not confirmed.

As of. 18 November 2026, 22:00 GMT.

Multiplan has closed a cycle of seven expansions and paid almost double its first estimate for the Brasília wing. Its chief executive, Eduardo Peres, says Inditex wants to bring more brands to Brazil.

The Big Picture: Why Malls Meet Global Brands

Multiplan, a mall owner covered in our Brazil section, earns rent from shops in malls in cities including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília and Porto Alegre. Its portfolio includes ParkShopping in Brasília, MorumbiShopping in São Paulo and BarraShopping in Rio.

Peres said on 18 November that the ParkShopping wing closes a cycle of seven expansions in three years. Together they add about 50,000 square metres of gross leasable area (ABL in Portuguese, the floor space rented to shops), for about R$2 billion (about US$342 million) including renovations.

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Inditex wants to bring other group brands to Brazil because of the success of Bershka, Peres said on 18 November. Inditex wants to start in Rio de Janeiro and at MorumbiShopping, Multiplan’s São Paulo mall, and new stores could open next year, he said.

Bershka opened its first Brazilian store at MorumbiShopping in March 2026 and its second at BarraShopping, Multiplan’s mall in Rio, in August. The third is due at ParkShopping, as Inditex said in early September, so all three 2026 stores are in Multiplan malls, Peres said.

Peres described the relationship as one without exclusivity, in which Multiplan delivers space on the brand’s timetable. Which brands would follow, and when, has not been confirmed.

A São Paulo shopping centre decorated for Christmas, file photo. (Photo: Anderson Pereira, Creative Commons, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What Happened at ParkShopping

Multiplan inaugurated the tenth expansion of ParkShopping on Wednesday 18 November 2026. The new wing joins the existing mall in Brasília, the Brazilian capital.

Previ, the Banco do Brasil staff pension fund, is Multiplan’s partner in the project. Peres said the expansion was built without a development partner, using a contracted builder.

Peres said the final cost reached R$320 million (about US$55 million), against R$162.6 million (about US$28 million) announced in October 2024. About R$40 million (about US$6.8 million) of the gap came from a decision made on site.

That decision was a connection between the new wing and the parking deck. Peres said a person reached the Deck Park, the mall’s car park deck, but had no access, which prompted the change.

Zara in Rio and Where New Space Comes From

Zara reopened on 11 November 2026 at BarraShopping in Rio de Janeiro. Peres said it is now the largest Zara in Latin America and sold R$8 million (about US$1.4 million) in five days.

Peres also called it the second best-selling Zara in the world. Those sales and rank claims are his own and have not been independently confirmed.

New space comes mainly from tenant turnover, Peres said on 18 November. He named consumer electronics as a segment leaving malls, with chains in difficulty or in court-supervised reorganisation shrinking their areas.

His words were “Sai um, nascem outros”, meaning one goes out and others are born. Our earlier report on retail stress at Brazilian retailers such as Casas Bahia and Magalu shows the pressure on some of those chains.

Why It Matters

Each expansion adds rentable space that Multiplan must fill, so its profit depends on healthy tenants and new brands arriving. The ParkShopping bill of R$320 million (about US$55 million) was almost twice the R$162.6 million (about US$28 million) first announced.

Third-quarter 2026 net profit was R$383.2 million (about US$65.5 million), up 73.3%, and 12-month profit passed R$1.5 billion (about US$256 million) for the first time. Part of the jump came from selling a 9.33% stake in ParkShoppingBarigüi, a mall in Curitiba, for R$250 million (about US$43 million), though property EBITDA (operating profit from rents, excluding property sales) still rose 8.6%.

Shares were down 4.6% in 2026 until the end of October, according to BB Investimentos, a bank research desk. Peres admitted the discomfort on 18 November but said he does not follow the share price.

For US investors, a global group choosing Multiplan’s malls three times in 2026 gives one data point on Brazilian shoppers. Our September retail sales report gives the national backdrop.

What Comes Next for Multiplan

Peres named São Caetano and Jundiaí, both in São Paulo state, as places for future expansions. He prefers to consolidate for now, because a new retail corridor takes time to enter customers’ habits.

He is also waiting for the new economic team of the re-elected government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He said he is watching consumer mood too, with households and companies more indebted.

About 11,000 square metres can still be added at ParkShopping. Peres sees an office building there, joining the two ParkShopping Corporate office towers, rather than more mall space.

Acquisitions of third-party malls are not ruled out, and Peres said nothing is off the menu. Multiplan does not plan to sell new stakes in its malls.

Recent stake sales balanced debt after the buyback of about R$2 billion (about US$342 million) of shares from Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers in late 2024. Our earlier report covers the sale of a 9.33% stake in ParkShoppingBarigui.

In Plain English

B3: Brazil’s main stock exchange, in São Paulo.

Brazil’s main stock exchange, in São Paulo. ABL: gross leasable area, the floor space a mall rents to shops.

gross leasable area, the floor space a mall rents to shops. Previ: the pension fund for Banco do Brasil staff, Multiplan’s partner.

the pension fund for Banco do Brasil staff, Multiplan’s partner. Bershka: a young fashion label owned by Inditex, which also owns Zara.

a young fashion label owned by Inditex, which also owns Zara. Tenant turnover: shops leaving a mall and others taking their space.

What Is Not Known

The Zara sales figure and the second-best-selling rank are Peres’s own claims. His statements on Inditex, tenant turnover and future projects come from his remarks at the inauguration and are not independently confirmed. Dates for further Inditex openings are not confirmed, only that new stores could open next year.

Which Inditex brands would come and the opening-day sales are not confirmed. Multiplan’s next results date is also not confirmed.

We have no breakdown of the cost increase beyond the R$40 million (about US$6.8 million) connection. Peres’s comments are the only account of the gap.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Multiplan open in Brasília on 18 November?

Multiplan opened the tenth expansion of ParkShopping, a new wing of the mall. It cost R$320 million (about US$55 million), against R$162.6 million (about US$28 million) announced in October 2024.

Is Zara’s owner planning more Brazilian stores?

Peres said Inditex wants to bring other brands to Brazil, starting in Rio and São Paulo, and new stores could open next year. Brands and dates are not confirmed.

Why did the ParkShopping expansion cost more?

Peres said about R$40 million (about US$6.8 million) of the gap came from a connection between the new wing and the parking deck. We have no breakdown of the rest.

How is Multiplan doing financially?

Multiplan reported third-quarter 2026 net profit of R$383.2 million (about US$65.5 million), up 73.3%, helped by a stake sale. Its shares were down 4.6% in 2026 until the end of October, according to BB Investimentos.

Sources Multiplan statements by chief executive Eduardo Peres on 18 November 2026; Inditex statement of early September 2026; Multiplan opening statement of 18 November 2026; Multiplan third-quarter 2026 results.

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