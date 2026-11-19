São Paulo Daily Brief — Thursday, November 19, 2026
Every museum on our list is open on Thursday 19 November, so this is a good day to plan around culture.
The day’s pick is the Pinacoteca in Luz, then a free walk through Parque Ibirapuera.
Wall Street ended mixed on Wednesday, and Latin American currencies weakened against the dollar; the board carries the numbers.
In one line: galleries by day, MAC USP in Ibirapuera until 9pm.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|167,538
|-1.34%
|USD/BRL
|5.8818
|+1.77%
Source: market close, 18 November 2026.
01
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A culture day, with the park for the gaps.
02
What to See & Do
THURSDAY IN SÃO PAULO
Pinacoteca in Luz, then Ibirapuera
Start at the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz, open 10am-6pm. Entry is R$40, and it is free on Saturdays.
Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista is open 10am-6pm today and is free. It is the easy add-on if you want a second stop.
MASP on Avenida Paulista is open 10am-6pm and costs R$85. Entry is free on Tuesdays, so Thursday is the pricier day.
Finish at Parque Ibirapuera, open 5am-midnight and free. The metro single fare is R$5.40.
Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight and costs nothing. Go early or late if you want to run or walk.
MAC USP, in the Ibirapuera area, is open until 9pm and is free.
I have no verified café or coworking details today, so I am not naming any. Museum hours above are the only fixed points.
For something looser, try Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia, open 10am-7pm on weekdays and free. The Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro is open 6am-6pm, with free entry.
Farol Santander in Centro is open 9am-8pm and costs R$45.
No dated event is confirmed for tonight. MAC USP stays open until 9pm and is free.
Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free.
Museu do Ipiranga · Ipiranga · Tue-Sun 10am-5pm, R$30, free on Wednesdays
Museu da Língua Portuguesa · Luz · Tue-Sun 9am-4:30pm, R$25
Sala São Paulo · Luz · guided visits are free; concerts are ticketed
Beco do Batman · Vila Madalena · open-air street art, always open, free
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.74%
166,302.02
-0.74%
69,154.17
-1.75%
10,333.80
-0.28%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|166,302.02
|-0.74%
|+6.77%
|167,537.95
|168,498
|165,833
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.93
|+0.74%
|+11.35%
|5.88
|5.93
|5.85
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|42.58
|-1.37%
|+29.86%
|43.17
|43.60
|42.41
|24,090,800
|VALE3
|58.47
|-0.90%
|-9.98%
|59.00
|59.70
|58.25
|17,364,800
|ITUB4
|39.87
|-0.80%
|+3.13%
|40.19
|40.41
|39.69
|20,486,000
|BBDC4
|13.83
|-1.78%
|-26.93%
|14.08
|14.19
|13.82
|40,626,300
|BBAS3
|14.14
|+0.14%
|-34.48%
|14.12
|14.50
|14.02
|43,892,000
|B3SA3
|14.21
|-0.63%
|+2.60%
|14.30
|14.47
|14.17
|59,553,300
|ABEV3
|15.96
|-0.68%
|+19.02%
|16.07
|16.08
|15.85
|23,116,900
|WEGE3
|50.58
|-1.56%
|+15.85%
|51.38
|52.51
|50.53
|6,890,300
|PRIO3
|59.90
|-3.18%
|+51.99%
|61.87
|62.29
|59.59
|6,112,800
|SUZB3
|54.86
|-1.33%
|+13.53%
|55.60
|55.67
|54.03
|5,055,500
|RENT3
|28.97
|-1.63%
|-32.23%
|29.45
|30.02
|28.96
|9,513,600
|AZZA3
|14.76
|-6.46%
|-50.35%
|15.78
|16.09
|14.75
|3,254,300
|CSNA3
|3.52
|-3.56%
|-56.72%
|3.65
|3.70
|3.48
|19,933,900
|GGBR4
|25.84
|+0.98%
|+40.13%
|25.59
|26.21
|25.47
|8,477,200
|ENEV3
|26.00
|-0.50%
|+36.88%
|26.13
|26.46
|25.97
|4,808,900
14.76
-6.46%
3.52
-3.56%
59.90
-3.18%
13.83
-1.78%
28.97
-1.63%
50.58
-1.56%
42.58
-1.37%
54.86
-1.33%
03
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The metro single fare is R$5.40. I have no verified disruption report for the Metrô or CPTM today.
04
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: Try the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open until 6pm. Sesc Pompeia is a second option, open until 7pm.
Dinner: No verified dinner venues today. Farol Santander in Centro is open until 8pm if you want a view first.
05
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and a little cash, since entry prices are in reais. MASP costs R$85 and the Pinacoteca R$40.
Keep your phone out of sight on crowded metro platforms in Centro, especially at rush hour.
06
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
No verified expat meetups today. Museum visits are an easy way to meet people, especially the free sites such as Japan House and Sesc Pompeia.
07
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Wall Street ended mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq edging up while the Dow and S&P 500 slipped. Latin American stocks mostly fell.
The dollar gained against the real, the peso and the Chilean peso. Gold and silver both fell.
The figures are on the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).
08
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
THU 19 · Pinacoteca (Luz) then Ibirapuera; MAC USP open until 9pm
FRI 20 · Sesc Pompeia, open 10am-7pm, free
SAT 21 · Pinacoteca is free; Sesc Pompeia open 10am-5pm
SUN 22 · Japan House São Paulo, 10am-7pm, free
MON 23 · Pinacoteca is open 10am-6pm, R$40
Background: Tauste Grocer Opens Big São Paulo Store.
Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026.
09
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
What is the metro fare?
The single-journey fare is R$5.40.
Which museum is free today?
Japan House São Paulo, Sesc Pompeia and MAC USP are free today. The Pinacoteca costs R$40 and MASP costs R$85.
Where can I walk outdoors?
Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight and is free.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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