Every museum on our list is open on Thursday 19 November, so this is a good day to plan around culture.

The day’s pick is the Pinacoteca in Luz, then a free walk through Parque Ibirapuera.

Wall Street ended mixed on Wednesday, and Latin American currencies weakened against the dollar; the board carries the numbers.

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In one line: galleries by day, MAC USP in Ibirapuera until 9pm.

Ibirapuera Park in São Paulo. File photo.





Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 167,538 -1.34% USD/BRL 5.8818 +1.77%

Source: market close, 18 November 2026.

01

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— The day’s event: No dated event confirmed for Thursday 19 November — Venue/time: Pinacoteca de São Paulo, Luz, 10am-6pm, R$40 — Markets: Mixed on Wednesday; see the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) — Weekend/outlook: Pinacoteca is free on Saturday 21 November — The day for: Museums and long park walks A culture day, with the park for the gaps.

02

What to See & Do

THURSDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — MUSEUM DAY Pinacoteca in Luz, then Ibirapuera Start at the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz, open 10am-6pm. Entry is R$40, and it is free on Saturdays. Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista is open 10am-6pm today and is free. It is the easy add-on if you want a second stop. MASP on Avenida Paulista is open 10am-6pm and costs R$85. Entry is free on Tuesdays, so Thursday is the pricier day. Finish at Parque Ibirapuera, open 5am-midnight and free. The metro single fare is R$5.40.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight and costs nothing. Go early or late if you want to run or walk. MAC USP, in the Ibirapuera area, is open until 9pm and is free.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — LUZ & PAULISTA I have no verified café or coworking details today, so I am not naming any. Museum hours above are the only fixed points.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — CENTRO & POMPEIA For something looser, try Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia, open 10am-7pm on weekdays and free. The Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro is open 6am-6pm, with free entry. Farol Santander in Centro is open 9am-8pm and costs R$45.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM No dated event is confirmed for tonight. MAC USP stays open until 9pm and is free. Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free.

ALSO ON TODAY Museu do Ipiranga · Ipiranga · Tue-Sun 10am-5pm, R$30, free on Wednesdays Museu da Língua Portuguesa · Luz · Tue-Sun 9am-4:30pm, R$25 Sala São Paulo · Luz · guided visits are free; concerts are ticketed Beco do Batman · Vila Madalena · open-air street art, always open, free

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,302.02

-0.74% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +6.77% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 13% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 13 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 +0.74% EUR / BRL 6.50 +2.51% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 89.53 -2.63% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities -0.50% ENEV3 Consumer Staples -0.68% ABEV3 Financials -0.77% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining -1.16% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Materials -1.33% SUZB3 Industrials -1.60% WEGE3, RENT3 Energy -2.28% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Disc. -6.46% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,302.02

-0.74%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,154.17

-1.75%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,333.80

-0.28%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,302.02 -0.74% +6.77% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — USD/BRL 5.93 +0.74% +11.35% 5.88 5.93 5.85 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.58 -1.37% +29.86% 43.17 43.60 42.41 24,090,800 VALE3 58.47 -0.90% -9.98% 59.00 59.70 58.25 17,364,800 ITUB4 39.87 -0.80% +3.13% 40.19 40.41 39.69 20,486,000 BBDC4 13.83 -1.78% -26.93% 14.08 14.19 13.82 40,626,300 BBAS3 14.14 +0.14% -34.48% 14.12 14.50 14.02 43,892,000 B3SA3 14.21 -0.63% +2.60% 14.30 14.47 14.17 59,553,300 ABEV3 15.96 -0.68% +19.02% 16.07 16.08 15.85 23,116,900 WEGE3 50.58 -1.56% +15.85% 51.38 52.51 50.53 6,890,300 PRIO3 59.90 -3.18% +51.99% 61.87 62.29 59.59 6,112,800 SUZB3 54.86 -1.33% +13.53% 55.60 55.67 54.03 5,055,500 RENT3 28.97 -1.63% -32.23% 29.45 30.02 28.96 9,513,600 AZZA3 14.76 -6.46% -50.35% 15.78 16.09 14.75 3,254,300 CSNA3 3.52 -3.56% -56.72% 3.65 3.70 3.48 19,933,900 GGBR4 25.84 +0.98% +40.13% 25.59 26.21 25.47 8,477,200 ENEV3 26.00 -0.50% +36.88% 26.13 26.46 25.97 4,808,900 Largest moves today AZZA3

14.76

-6.46% CSNA3

3.52

-3.56% PRIO3

59.90

-3.18% BBDC4

13.83

-1.78% RENT3

28.97

-1.63% WEGE3

50.58

-1.56% PETR4

42.58

-1.37% SUZB3

54.86

-1.33% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.74%, with breadth negative — 2 of 15 names higher. Utilities led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 19 Nov 2026 Brazil Bank Approves US$32B by September Read →

03

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The metro single fare is R$5.40. I have no verified disruption report for the Metrô or CPTM today.

04

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Try the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open until 6pm. Sesc Pompeia is a second option, open until 7pm.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Hegseth signs military pact with Venezuela” Get the brief

Dinner: No verified dinner venues today. Farol Santander in Centro is open until 8pm if you want a view first.

05

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and a little cash, since entry prices are in reais. MASP costs R$85 and the Pinacoteca R$40.

Keep your phone out of sight on crowded metro platforms in Centro, especially at rush hour.

06

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

No verified expat meetups today. Museum visits are an easy way to meet people, especially the free sites such as Japan House and Sesc Pompeia.

07

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Wall Street ended mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq edging up while the Dow and S&P 500 slipped. Latin American stocks mostly fell.

The dollar gained against the real, the peso and the Chilean peso. Gold and silver both fell.

The figures are on the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

08

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD THU 19 · Pinacoteca (Luz) then Ibirapuera; MAC USP open until 9pm FRI 20 · Sesc Pompeia, open 10am-7pm, free SAT 21 · Pinacoteca is free; Sesc Pompeia open 10am-5pm SUN 22 · Japan House São Paulo, 10am-7pm, free MON 23 · Pinacoteca is open 10am-6pm, R$40

Background: Tauste Grocer Opens Big São Paulo Store.

Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026.

09

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

What is the metro fare?

The single-journey fare is R$5.40.

Which museum is free today?

Japan House São Paulo, Sesc Pompeia and MAC USP are free today. The Pinacoteca costs R$40 and MASP costs R$85.

Where can I walk outdoors?

Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight and is free.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.