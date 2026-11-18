File photo. The Giza pyramids outside Cairo, the best-known tourist sight in Egypt. Photo: Ricardo Liberato, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Companies: Egypt

EFG Holding, the Egyptian group behind the investment bank EFG Hermes, said its third-quarter revenue rose 5% to about US$124 million but its profit fell 15%. The company published the figures on Wednesday 18 November 2026 in its earnings release for the three months to 30 September 2026.

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For US readers, EFG is a bellwether for Egypt’s markets, because its bank runs share sales and bond deals and its shares also trade in London as depositary receipts (certificates representing shares). The results show how a frontier-market financier fares as the Egyptian pound weakens and one-off gains fade.

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Key Facts Who. EFG Holding, an Egyptian financial group listed in Cairo and London.

Revenue. Third-quarter revenue rose 5% to about US$124 million.

Profit. Net profit fell 15% to about US$13.4 million.

Why. Bank NXT, its commercial bank, earned less after a one-off gain a year earlier.

As of. 18 November 2026, 22:00 GMT.

An Egyptian financial group grew its sales in the quarter, yet higher costs and a tough comparison with 2025 cut its profit.

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Big Picture

EFG Holding is an Egyptian financial group whose shares trade on the Egyptian Exchange in Cairo and, as global depositary receipts, on the London Stock Exchange. Its three businesses are EFG Hermes, an investment bank and brokerage, EFG Finance, a lender that includes the instalment-payment app Valu, and Bank NXT, a commercial bank.

The group describes its quarter as “relatively solid” despite “macroeconomic headwinds and heightened geopolitical uncertainty” across the region, in its 18 November 2026 release. The same document says the Egyptian pound depreciated 6% year on year in the third quarter.

File photo: a valley in Egypt’s Eastern Desert.

This article converts pounds to dollars at 53.70 Egyptian pounds per US dollar, the RT market-data rate on 18 November 2026. Pound figures therefore look far larger than their dollar value.

For scale, the group’s total assets stood at EGP 254.1 billion (about US$4.7 billion) at the end of September 2026, according to the release. That is a mid-sized regional financier, not a global bank.

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What We Know

Group revenue rose 5% to EGP 6.65 billion (about US$124 million), against EGP 6.33 billion (about US$118 million) a year earlier, the release shows. Without the 2025 one-off, the company says revenue would have grown 27%.

Net profit after tax and minority interest fell 15% to EGP 720 million (about US$13.4 million), from EGP 846 million (about US$15.8 million) in the third quarter of 2025. Excluding that one-off gain and a one-time staff cost at Bank NXT, the company puts profit at EGP 805 million (about US$15.0 million), up 96%.

Operating costs, including loan-loss provisions, rose 20% to EGP 4.59 billion (about US$86 million), the release says. Costs therefore grew faster than revenue, and net operating profit slipped 18%.

EFG Hermes lifted revenue 36% to EGP 2.87 billion (about US$53 million) and swung to a net profit of EGP 342 million (about US$6.4 million), from a loss of EGP 170 million (about US$3.2 million) a year earlier. The company credits foreign-exchange gains on its holding and treasury book as the largest driver.

EFG Finance grew revenue 26% to EGP 1.94 billion (about US$36 million), while its profit fell 43% as taxes rose 65%. Valu, its buy-now-pay-later arm, grew revenue 62% to EGP 1.24 billion (about US$23 million) and issued EGP 8.54 billion (about US$159 million) of loans, up 51%.

Bank NXT’s revenue fell 31% to EGP 1.84 billion (about US$34 million) because 2025 included income from selling non-core assets. Its own net profit dropped 70% to EGP 442 million (about US$8.2 million), of which EGP 228 million (about US$4.2 million) belongs to the group.

Over the first nine months of 2026, group revenue rose 10% to EGP 19.8 billion (about US$369 million), while net profit fell 11% to EGP 2.53 billion (about US$47 million), the company said on 18 November 2026. The nine-month profit decline is smaller than the quarter’s 15% drop.

Why It Matters

EFG Hermes says its brokers handled US$32.3 billion of client trades in the quarter, and its investment bank was joint global coordinator, or lead organiser, of the listings of MNT-Halan, an Egyptian fintech lender, and Banque du Caire, a state-owned bank. The release says both listed after the quarter closed, so any fees fall after 30 September 2026.

Valu’s growth shows Egyptian shoppers borrowing in instalments at a fast pace, with 993,000 active customers on 30 September 2026, up 14% in a year, the release shows. Lenders and merchants gain from this growth, while households carry the risk of repayment periods that now average 30 months.

The release also shows the risk of a weak currency for a financier. A falling pound helped EFG Hermes book foreign-exchange gains, the release says, while the group’s operating costs rose 20% year on year.

What to Watch

The company says the acquisition of Tamweely, a small-business lender, by the Egyptian payments firm eFinance, which EFG Hermes advised, should close in the fourth quarter of 2026. Closing remains subject to approvals, according to the release.

The date for EFG Holding’s full-year 2026 results is not confirmed. Investors will look for whether Bank NXT’s profit recovers.

The strongest counter-view comes from the company itself, which argues that profit is not as weak as 15% suggests. It says underlying profit rose 96%, and we found no independent analyst or rating agency named in primary documents disputing this.

In Plain English

Global depositary receipt (GDR): a certificate traded in London that represents shares in an Egyptian company.

a certificate traded in London that represents shares in an Egyptian company. Valu: an Egyptian buy-now-pay-later lender that lets shoppers pay in instalments.

an Egyptian buy-now-pay-later lender that lets shoppers pay in instalments. Net profit after tax and minority interest: profit left for EFG Holding’s own shareholders.

What Is Not Known

The release does not say how much of the foreign-exchange gain at EFG Hermes will repeat if the pound stabilises. Nor does it give a profit forecast for the fourth quarter of 2026.

We have not found a dividend decision for 2026. We also could not confirm any market or analyst reaction to the figures on the day.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does EFG Holding do?

EFG Holding owns EFG Hermes, an investment bank and brokerage, EFG Finance, which includes the instalment lender Valu, and Bank NXT, a commercial bank. Its shares trade in Cairo and as London depositary receipts.

Did EFG Holding make or lose money?

It made money. Net profit after tax and minority interest was EGP 720 million (about US$13.4 million) in the third quarter of 2026, down 15% from a year earlier, according to its 18 November 2026 release.

Why did profit fall if revenue rose?

Costs rose 20% while revenue rose 5%, and Bank NXT earned less after a one-off gain in 2025. The company says profit would have risen 96% without the one-off items.

Why should US investors care?

EFG Hermes helps run many of Egypt’s share and bond deals, so its results show how active the market is. Its London-traded depositary receipts also give foreign investors an indirect route into Egypt.

Sources EFG Holding 3Q2026 Earnings Release, 18 November 2026 · Earnings release (PDF) · EFG Holding investor relations · RT market data, USD/EGP, 18 November 2026

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