Overnight global markets briefing: Dow falls 1.11%, gold drops 2.85%, the 10-year yield sits at 5.08% and Fed hike bets shape Brazil's outlook.

Wall Street and the New York Stock Exchange. File photo.

Rio Times Global Economy Briefing

The Big Three The Dow sheds 1.11% while the Nasdaq edges up 0.42% The split between the indices shows investors rotating rather than fleeing. The S&P 500 closed at 7,324, down 0.23%.

The split between the indices shows investors rotating rather than fleeing. The S&P 500 closed at 7,324, down 0.23%. Gold drops 2.85% to US$3,740/oz as the dollar firms The US dollar index rose 0.44% to 103.945, and hawkish Fed signals raise the cost of holding a metal that pays no interest. The 10-year Treasury yield stands at 5.08%.

The US dollar index rose 0.44% to 103.945, and hawkish Fed signals raise the cost of holding a metal that pays no interest. The 10-year Treasury yield stands at 5.08%. Fed minutes keep a December rate rise on the table Almost all officials judged further tightening likely to be appropriate, according to the Federal Reserve’s minutes of the 27 to 28 October meeting. For Brazil, that limits how far the central bank can ease from its 13.75% Selic.

S&P 500 7,324 -0.23% Third straight daily fall Dow Jones 50,198 -1.11% Cyclicals and value stocks lag Nasdaq Composite 24,430 +0.42% Tech holds up Gold (US$/oz) US$3,740 -2.85% Hit by dollar and yields US 10-year yield 5.08% -0.78% Eases a little, still very high US dollar index 103.945 +0.44% Bid on Fed hike talk VIX 24.56 -3.53% Fear gauge cools, stays elevated EIA crude stocks 417.8m bbl +3.4m Build against a small draw expected

United States

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Pending home sales (Oct, m/m) -4.7% -7.2% Worse than the -2.0% consensus Building permits (Oct, millions) 1.295 1.400 Missed 1.377 consensus EIA crude stocks (week to 13 Nov, millions of barrels) +3.38 +4.657 Build against -0.477 expected EIA Cushing (Oklahoma storage hub) crude stocks change (millions of barrels) -1.209 +0.106 Draw at the delivery hub EIA gasoline stocks (millions of barrels) +5.192 +1.799 Well above 1.7 consensus 20-year bond auction (yield / bid-to-cover) 5.459% / 2.63 5.469% / 2.73 Slightly softer demand

Europe & United Kingdom

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Global Economy Briefing story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Germany producer prices (Fri, first reading) Due Fri 1.9 Consensus 0.9 Germany producer prices (Fri, second reading) Due Fri 6.7 Consensus 7.2 UK Inflation Rate (Oct, y/y) 3.6% 3.5% Up from 3.5% in September UK Services Inflation (Oct, y/y) 3.7% 3.7% Unchanged from September Euro Zone Inflation Rate (Oct, y/y) 4.0% 3.8% In line with 4.0% consensus Euro Zone Core Inflation Rate (Oct, y/y; m/m 0.3% vs 0.2% prior) 2.6% 2.5% Up from 2.5% in September Euro Zone HICP ex-tobacco, revised (Oct, index) 104.78 104.3 Revised reading

Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict Chile GDP Q3 (y/y) -1.1% -0.2% Missed -0.8% consensus Chile GDP Q3 (q/q) -1.8% 0.0% Missed -1.4% consensus Colombia trade balance (Sep, US$ million) -2,268 -2,760 Gap narrower, but wider than -2,150 forecast Brazil foreign exchange flows (week to 9 Nov) 1.293 -2.059 Turns positive Japan core inflation (due Thu night) Due 2.1% Consensus 2.3% China loan prime rate 1Y / 5Y (Fri) Due 3.0% / 3.5% Hold widely expected

Instrument Level Session S&P 500 (US) 7,324 -0.23% Ibovespa (Brazil) 167,538 -1.34% USD/BRL 5.8818 +1.77%

Source: market close, 18 November 2026.

Today’s Economic Calendar — Thursday, November 19, 2026

Time Country Event Consensus Prior 13:30 US USDA Beef Gross Export Sales — 12.2 13:30 US USDA Pork Gross Export Sales — 41.5 13:30 US USDA Upland Cotton Gross Export Sales — 162.3 13:30 US USDA Soybean Meal Net Export Sales Next Year — -0.2 13:30 US Philly Fed CAPEX Index — 34.9 13:30 US Initial Jobless Claims 197 200 13:30 US USDA Corn Net Export Sales Next Year — 594.4 13:30 US USDA Corn Gross Export Sales — 2922.3 13:30 US USDA Soybean Meal Net Export Sales — 360.9 13:30 US Philly Fed Business Conditions — 33 13:30 US Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index 20 20.9 13:30 US USDA Wheat Gross Export Sales — 198.7 13:30 US USDA Upland Cotton Net Export Sales — 157.3 13:30 US Continuing Jobless Claims 1710 1697 13:30 US Philly Fed New Orders — 4.3 13:30 US United States-ExportSales-Soybn Oil Exp Sls Nxt Yr Net * — 0 13:30 US USDA Wheat Net Export Sales Next Year — 0 13:30 US Jobless Claims 4-week Average — 195.25

Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Global Markets — Live Board S&P 500 · benchmark 7,230 -1.28% Market breadth · 15 names 27% advancing 4 ▲ advancing 11 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs EUR / USD 1.0981 +0.03% US 10-yr 5.0580 -0.16% VIX 27.89 +13.56% Gold 3,679 -1.69% Brent crude 89.53 -2.63% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume SPX 7,230 -1.28% — — — — — NDX 26,773 -1.26% — — — — — DJI 49,405 -1.58% — — — — — RUT 2,668 -1.69% — — — — — US10Y 5.0580 -0.16% — — — — — VIX 27.89 +13.56% — — — — — DAX 25,464 -1.06% — — — — — FTSE 10,453 -0.93% — — — — — CAC 8,081 -0.81% — — — — — STOXX 638.41 -0.88% — — — — — NIKKEI 59,444 +0.71% — — — — — HSI 22,842 -2.84% — — — — — KOSPI 5,138 +1.39% — — — — — CSI300 3,985 +0.03% — — — — — NIFTY 25,514 +0.50% — — — — — TSX 34,162 -1.20% — — — — — GOLD 3,679 -1.69% -9.90% 3,742 3,760 3,668 178,112 SILVER 44.28 -1.60% -12.82% 45.00 45.79 43.96 62,095 Largest moves today VIX 27.89 +13.56% HSI 22,842 -2.84% RUT 2,668 -1.69% GOLD 3,679 -1.69% SILVER 44.28 -1.60% DJI 49,405 -1.58% KOSPI 5,138 +1.39% SPX 7,230 -1.28% The session read The S&P 500 eased 1.28%, with breadth negative — 4 of 15 names higher. KOSPI led, while HSI lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 19 Nov 2026 South Africa Holds Rate as Fuel Lifts Prices Read →

01 A split tape: the Dow bleeds, tech holds

The Dow Jones fell 1.11% to 50,198, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.42% to 24,430. The S&P 500 slipped 0.23% to 7,324, caught between the two.

Technology shares held up better than the rest of the market, with the Nasdaq the only major index to rise. The VIX eased 3.53% to 24.56, which tells us the mood is wary rather than panicked.

Gold dropped 2.85% to US$3,740 an ounce as a firmer dollar and high yields made it costly to hold.

02 The Fed leans towards another hike

Minutes of the latest Fed meeting showed almost all officials saw further rate rises as likely appropriate. Two members, Lisa Cook and Beth Hammack, had voted on 28 October for a quarter-point increase instead of holding the rate at 3.75% to 4%.

The 10-year Treasury yield sits at 5.08%, and the dollar index rose 0.44% to 103.945. Demand at the 20-year bond auction was a little softer, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63 against 2.73 last time.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Hegseth signs military pact with Venezuela” Get the brief

The economy is showing strain under these rates. Pending home sales fell 4.7% in October against a forecast of -2.0%, and building permits came in at 1.295 million against 1.377 million expected.

03 What a hawkish Fed means for Brazil and the Andes

Brazil’s central bank held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, ending five straight quarter-point cuts. The next Copom meeting falls in December.

A strong dollar and a 5.08% US 10-year yield narrow Brazil’s room to ease, because the real needs a wide rate gap to stay stable. Weekly foreign exchange flows were positive at 1.293 after -2.059 the week before, a small sign that money has not left.

Elsewhere the data is soft. Chile’s economy shrank 1.8% quarter on quarter in the third quarter against a forecast of -1.4%, and Colombia’s September trade deficit was US$2.268 billion against US$2.15 billion expected.

The EIA reported a 3.4 million barrel rise in US commercial crude stocks to 417.8 million barrels, against a small draw forecast. The figures come from the agency’s weekly report at eia.gov, and the build weighs on oil prices, which matters for Brazil, Colombia and Mexico as exporters.

What to watch today and this week

Thursday: Japan inflation data late in the evening, with core consensus at 2.3% against 2.1% prior; the CPI Index (previous 102.2), CPI Index ex all food and energy (previous 102.8) and inflation ex all food and energy (previous 2.1%, with the ex-food and energy rate at 2.4%) also land. Also the 10-year TIPS auction at 18:00 Lisbon, the 30-year mortgage rate (7.11% prior) and Argentina’s trade balance (consensus 2,050, prior 2,976).

Japan inflation data late in the evening, with core consensus at 2.3% against 2.1% prior; the CPI Index (previous 102.2), CPI Index ex all food and energy (previous 102.8) and inflation ex all food and energy (previous 2.1%, with the ex-food and energy rate at 2.4%) also land. Also the 10-year TIPS auction at 18:00 Lisbon, the 30-year mortgage rate (7.11% prior) and Argentina’s trade balance (consensus 2,050, prior 2,976). Friday: University of Michigan sentiment at 15:00 Lisbon, consensus 51.5 against 48 prior, plus inflation expectations (4.7% prior). China’s loan prime rates (3.0% and 3.5% prior), German producer prices and Mexican retail sales also land.

University of Michigan sentiment at 15:00 Lisbon, consensus 51.5 against 48 prior, plus inflation expectations (4.7% prior). China’s loan prime rates (3.0% and 3.5% prior), German producer prices and Mexican retail sales also land. Next week: US Thanksgiving falls on 26 November, so liquidity thins late in the week. Traders will watch Fed speakers for any shift on a December hike.

US Thanksgiving falls on 26 November, so liquidity thins late in the week. Traders will watch Fed speakers for any shift on a December hike. Ongoing: Copom and the Fed both meet in December. Brazil’s central bank must weigh a steady real against a US rate path that keeps rising.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Dow fall while the Nasdaq rose?

Investors sold cyclical and value stocks on rate worries but kept buying parts of technology. The Dow fell 1.11% while the Nasdaq gained 0.42%.

What is the US 10-year Treasury yield now?

It stands at 5.08%, down 0.78% on the day. That level makes borrowing costly for households and companies.

Why did gold fall 2.85%?

A firmer dollar and high yields raise the cost of holding gold, which pays no interest. Spot gold now sits at US$3,740 an ounce.

Will the Fed raise rates in December?

The Fed’s minutes of the 27 to 28 October meeting showed almost all officials judged further rate rises likely to be appropriate. No decision has been taken; the next meeting is in December.

What does this mean for the Brazilian real and the Selic?

A strong dollar and high US yields limit how far Brazil can cut. The Selic is 13.75% and Copom meets next in December.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.