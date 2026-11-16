File photo, 2016. A Vale train carrying iron ore on the Vitória to Minas railway beside the BR-381 highway in Timóteo, Minas Gerais. (Photo: HVL, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL · MARKETS

Shares of Vale, Brazil’s iron ore giant listed on the B3 stock exchange in São Paulo, fell about 4% on Monday 16 November 2026, the day China reported a 21.6% fall in property investment. Last quoted at 17:53 in Brasília (20:53 UTC), they stood at R$60.85 (about US$10.53 at 5.78 reais per dollar), down 4.2% from Friday’s close of R$63.50.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

China’s National Bureau of Statistics said on 16 November that industrial output grew 4.8% in October from a year earlier. It also said real estate investment fell 21.6% in the first ten months of 2026.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who Vale, a Brazilian mining company and one of the world’s largest iron ore producers.

Move Shares were down 4.2% at R$60.85 (about US$10.53) at 17:53 Brasília time, last quote we recorded.

China data Property investment fell 21.6% in ten months; industrial output rose 4.8% in October.

New York Vale’s US-listed shares were quoted at US$10.48, down 6.6% from Friday’s US$11.22.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The share fall and the Chinese property data landed on the same day, and we have not confirmed a link.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

What China Reported

China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported on 16 November 2026 that the value added of industrial enterprises above a designated size, its measure of industrial output, rose 4.8% year on year in October. It also said real estate development investment fell 21.6% over January to October, and that the floor space of newly built commercial buildings sold fell 13.7% year on year.

Construction uses large volumes of steel, and iron ore is the main raw material of steel. When Chinese builders spend less, mills need less ore, which can cut the revenue of miners such as Vale.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo, 2013: trucks and excavators at a Vale iron ore mine in Itabira, Minas Gerais. Photo: Josue Marinho, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0).

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Vale (Brazil) Email address Follow

The Dollar Adds to the Fall

In New York, Vale’s shares, which trade there as American depositary receipts (ADRs), were last quoted at US$10.48 (20:58 UTC), down 6.6%, steeper than the 4.2% fall in São Paulo. The Brazilian real also weakened against the dollar on the day, to about 5.78 per dollar, which magnifies the loss for dollar investors.

These are the last quotes we recorded for the day. Official end-of-day prices may differ slightly.

Live Company Intelligence Vale SA ADR — the full investor dossier Company overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

What It Means for You

For US holders of Vale’s shares, two forces hit at once: a fall in the Brazilian share price and a weaker real. Whether the move lasts depends on iron ore prices, which we have not confirmed for Monday.

This is a one-day move, and one day of Chinese data does not set a trend. The next test is whether the shares hold near these levels in the coming days.

What Is Not Known

The official end-of-day prices of Vale in São Paulo and New York on 16 November may differ slightly from the last quotes used here. We found no company-specific news behind the move, and we have not confirmed how far iron ore prices fell that day.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Vale Shares Fall on 16 November?

The fall came on the same day China reported that real estate investment dropped 21.6% in ten months. We have not confirmed that the data caused the move.

How Far Did Vale Fall?

At 17:53 in Brasília, Vale was quoted at R$60.85 (about US$10.53), down 4.2% from Friday’s R$63.50. Official end-of-day prices may differ slightly.

What Did China’s Data Show?

Industrial output rose 4.8% in October from a year earlier, according to China’s statistics bureau. Real estate investment fell 21.6% in January to October.

Does This Affect US Investors?

Yes. Vale’s shares also trade in New York and were quoted down about 6.6% at 20:58 UTC, helped lower by the weaker Brazilian real.

Sources: National Bureau of Statistics of China, October 2026 national economy release, 16 November 2026; B3 (the Brazilian stock exchange) and New York trading in Vale shares on 13 and 16 November 2026, and Brazilian real and US dollar rates, from a financial data provider. Our earlier report: Iron Ore Wrap, 13 November; background: Vale explained.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: When is the Brazil runoff election. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →