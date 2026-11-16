Analysis: Brazil

Brazil’s Senate passed the main text of the fiscal adjustment bill of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s government for 2027 by 45 votes to 31 on Thursday 12 November 2026, with savings estimated at R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (about US$8.0 billion to US$9.9 billion). The bill caps spending growth, raises the cost of tax breaks and delays payments to states, and the argument now is over who bears the cost.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Vote. The Senate passed the main text of PLP 299/2026, a complementary bill, by 45 votes to 31 on 12 November. —Cap. Spending growth above inflation would be capped at 2% a year, down from 2.5%, in years of fiscal containment. —Size. The government expects the 2027 balance before interest to improve by R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (about US$8.0 billion to US$9.9 billion). —Next. The Senate votes on four contested points on Tuesday 17 November, then it goes to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house. —Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, gives a December hold in Brazil’s Selic benchmark interest rate 88% (1:10 a.m. ET, 16 November). —Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The bill spreads the 2027 adjustment across the federal budget, companies and states. Supporters say it spares the poorest, while the opposition says it moves the cost elsewhere.

What the Bill Contains

PLP 299/2026 is a complementary bill, a type of law that needs an absolute majority, written by Senator Jaques Wagner of the Workers’ Party, the president’s party, at the government’s request. The Senate’s news service says the approved text is a substitute by Senator Eduardo Braga of the Brazilian Democratic Movement, a centrist party, who is the rapporteur (the senator who writes the committee report).

From 2027, in years of fiscal containment, growth in spending above inflation is capped at 2% instead of 2.5%, and the cap applies only in the year it is used. The text also lets the government block more spending to hit the middle of its target, a primary surplus (the budget balance before interest payments) of 0.5% of GDP, within a range of 0.25% to 0.75%.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The bill cuts yearly payments to states under the Lei Kandir, a law that exempted exports from tax, from R$4 billion (about US$0.7 billion) to R$1 billion (about US$177 million) in 2027 to 2030. The R$12 billion (about US$2.1 billion) difference is to be repaid by 2037, and US$ values here use the central bank’s rate of 5.65 reais per US dollar on 13 November.

Planning and Budget Minister Bruno Moretti, who runs the federal budget, told a joint budget committee of Congress on Wednesday 11 November that the plan saves up to R$60 billion (about US$10.6 billion) in 2027, a broader range than the Executive’s R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion estimate for the primary result. Reports of that hearing say the cut in several tax breaks, such as exemptions and credits, rises from 10% to 20%, and our report on the Senate vote covers the debate.

File photo, 2023. The Ministry of Finance building in Brasília. Photo: Pedro França / Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What the Finance Minister Said Before the Vote

Finance Minister Dario Durigan said in a radio interview on Monday 27 July 2026 that the government should reduce mandatory spending (outlays set by law, such as pensions) and keep the spending rule or tighten it a little more. Our August report on his pledge covers the same direction, three months before Lula won a fourth term on Sunday 25 October.

The Case For and Against

Braga said “we want a country that can grow while reducing inequalities”. Vice President Geraldo Alckmin argued on Sunday 15 November that the measures spare the poorest.

Senator Rogério Marinho of the conservative Liberal Party, the opposition leader, called the Lei Kandir changes a “calote” (a default) on the states and said the opposition’s alternative could deliver R$75 billion (about US$13.3 billion) without raising taxes, a figure that is his own claim. Senator Carlos Portinho of the same party called the proposal a “band-aid” and a “pedalada”, Brazilian slang for an accounting trick, and said it raises taxes and reduces incentives for productive sectors.

Why It Matters

The Senate’s figures imply that states would receive R$3 billion (about US$0.5 billion) a year less in Lei Kandir payments from 2027 to 2030, while companies that use tax breaks would pay more. In our assessment, for investors in Brazilian bonds and the real, the test is whether a surplus target of 0.5% of GDP looks credible once the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, amends the text.

Our Assessment

The bill rests on three levers: a tighter spending cap, higher costs for firms that use tax breaks, and a delay in payments to states. The government says the measures spare social benefits, while the opposition targets the Lei Kandir and tax-break parts and argues the cap is too loose.

What to Watch Next

The Senate votes on four contested points on Tuesday 17 November, and the Chamber of Deputies has no confirmed date for its vote. Polymarket traders price a hold of the Selic rate at the December meeting at 88%, and our report on the rate debate covers how the budget bears on rates.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, traders price a hold at Brazil’s December Selic decision at 88.0%, a 25-basis-point cut at 8.8% and a cut of 50 points or more at 0.9%, as of 1:10 a.m. ET on 16 November. About US$77,615 has been traded in this December market, a thin pool in which a price is a bet, not a forecast.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether any of the four contested points will change before the bill reaches the Chamber, or when the Chamber will vote. The tax-break percentages come from reports of the hearing, and we have not seen a line-by-line estimate of each measure’s 2027 effect.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the Senate bill do?

It caps growth in federal spending above inflation at 2% a year in years of fiscal containment, down from 2.5%. It also deepens cuts to tax breaks and delays payments owed to states.

How much would the bill save?

The government estimates an improvement of R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (about US$8.0 billion to US$9.9 billion) in the 2027 primary result. The primary result is the budget balance before interest payments.

Who opposes it and why?

Senator Rogério Marinho, the opposition leader, calls the Lei Kandir changes a default on the states, and Senator Carlos Portinho says the bill raises taxes. Vice President Geraldo Alckmin says the measures spare the poorest.

What happens next?

The Senate votes on four contested points on Tuesday 17 November 2026, and the bill then goes to the Chamber of Deputies. No Chamber vote date is confirmed.

Sources Federal Senate news service, 12 and 13 November 2026 · Planning and Budget Minister Bruno Moretti, joint budget committee, 11 November 2026 · Finance Minister Dario Durigan, radio interview, 27 July 2026 · Polymarket, Brazil Selic December market, 16 November 2026 · Central Bank of Brazil PTAX rate, 13 November 2026 (5.65 reais per US dollar)

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