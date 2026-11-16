Fachada do Palácio do Planalto, local de trabalho da presidência do Brasil. É onde está situado o gabinete do presidente da República. O prédio também abriga a Casa Civil, a Secretaria-Geral e o Gabinete de Segurança Institucional da Presidência da República. Concebido pelo arquiteto Oscar Niemeyer com projeto estrutural do engenheiro Joaquim Cardozo, é a sede do poder executivo do Governo Federal brasileiro. Localizado na Praça dos Três Poderes em Brasília, o Palácio do Planalto faz parte do projeto do Plano Piloto e foi um dos primeiros edifícios construídos na capital. Foto: Pedro França/Agência Senado

The Big Read · Brazil · Monday 16 November 2026

Canada pledged up to C$560 million (US$392 million) to Brazil’s tropical forest fund, while Brazil’s prosecutors press for extra pay money.

Key Facts Canada’s pledge. A loan of up to C$560 million (US$392 million) over four years, announced Sunday 15 November 2026.

Fund target. The forest fund aims for US$125 billion in total, about US$100 billion from private investors.

Prosecutors’ request. Paulo Gonet, Brazil’s Prosecutor-General, backed R$324 million (US$57.2 million) in extra pay funds on 13 November 2026.

Pay ceiling. The monthly ceiling is R$46,366.19 (US$8,181), equal to Supreme Court justices’ pay.

Next step. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has not yet ruled on the funding request; no date is set.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The money is a loan, and because the pledge says up to C$560 million, that figure is a ceiling, not a guaranteed payment.

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In Plain English TFFF: The Tropical Forest Forever Facility is a Brazil-led fund that pays countries for tropical forest kept standing.

The Tropical Forest Forever Facility is a Brazil-led fund that pays countries for tropical forest kept standing. Penduricalhos: Literally ’trinkets’, these are allowances paid to Brazilian judges and prosecutors on top of base pay.

Literally ’trinkets’, these are allowances paid to Brazilian judges and prosecutors on top of base pay. Supreme Federal Court: Brazil’s top court, whose justices steer cases as rapporteurs and whose pay sets the legal pay ceiling.

Brazil’s top court, whose justices steer cases as rapporteurs and whose pay sets the legal pay ceiling. ASEAN: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is the regional bloc whose 49th summit was held in Manila.

How Canada’s US$392M Pledge Backs Brazil’s Forest Fund

Canada has pledged up to C$560 million (US$392 million) over four years to Brazil’s Tropical Forest Forever Facility, known as the TFFF. Prime Minister Mark Carney announced it on Sunday 15 November 2026 while meeting Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the summit of ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, in Manila.

Canada’s government says the money comes as a loan financed from its international climate finance envelope. The wording is ’up to’, so the figure is a ceiling rather than a guaranteed payment, and the conversion uses 1.4269 Canadian dollars per US dollar.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The TFFF is a Brazil-led fund that pays countries each year for tropical forest kept standing. The fund targets US$125 billion in total, with about US$100 billion coming from private investors.

It was launched at the COP30 United Nations climate summit in Belém on 6 November 2025, with more than US$5.5 billion announced at the time, according to Brazil’s COP30 presidency. Canada’s statement says the money is meant to support the fund’s launch and initial capitalisation, and should help the fund reach the fundraising targets it needs to begin operating.

The pledge counts toward Canada’s goal of more than C$13 billion (US$9.1 billion) in climate finance for developing countries by 2031, the statement says.

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Why Brazil’s Prosecutors Want Extra Pay Funds

Brazil’s Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet on Friday 13 November 2026 backed a request for R$324 million (US$57.2 million) in extra 2026 funds to pay allowances known as penduricalhos. His one-page opinion went to Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the Supreme Court justice who steers the case.

The request covers the Union Public Prosecution Service (MPU), the umbrella body for Brazil’s federal prosecutors. It was part of a joint R$533 million (US$94.0 million) ask made with the Federal Justice Council, the federal courts’ administrative body, which later withdrew its R$208.9 million (US$36.9 million) share after internal budget adjustments.

Penduricalhos are add-ons paid to judges and prosecutors on top of base pay. They include the quinquênio, a 5% seniority add-on for every five years of service.

The pay ceiling is R$46,366.19 (US$8,181) a month, equal to the pay of Supreme Court justices. Reais are converted at 5.6675 per US dollar, the 13 November close from the market-data provider RT market data.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU), the government’s legal arm, has asked the court how to proceed, because budget funding is insufficient. As of 15 November no ruling had been reported.

A ministry building on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, the avenue of federal ministries in Brasília. File photo, 2022. (Photo: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado)

What Links These Stories

Both stories ask who pays, and under what rules. Canada’s pledge brings foreign public money to a Brazilian-led programme, and Brazil’s extra pay waits on a court answer.

The two are separate stories, not one trend: one is climate finance, the other domestic public pay.

What It Means for US Readers

For US investors in Brazilian bonds and the real, the prosecutors’ request is small. It shows how Brazil’s budget is under pressure from pay allowances for judges and prosecutors.

Canada is a close US neighbour, and its loan shows another government putting public money behind a Brazilian-led fund that hopes to draw private capital. It is a signal of direction rather than a market event, since the sum is a ceiling.

What to Watch Next

No date has been set for the Supreme Court to answer the government’s question or for a decision on the extra credit.

Canada’s statements give no dated next step for the fund.

What Is Not Known

Canada’s statement calls the money a loan from its climate finance envelope but gives no interest rate, repayment terms or payment schedule, and no official total of pledges was found. Outlets round the US figure to US$392 million or US$392.5 million.

In the pay case, it is unconfirmed whether the government will open the credit or what legal basis it would use.

Sources

Global Affairs Canada, Canada’s contribution to the Tropical Forest Forever Facility · Yahoo News (Reuters), Canada pledges US$392.5 million · Expresso Rondônia, Canadá anuncia fundo de florestas · Agência Brasil, Judiciário e MPU querem R$533 milhões · Metrópoles, PGR reforça pedido de R$324 milhões · Estado de Minas, PGR reforça ao STF pedido de crédito extra

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Canada pledged to Brazil’s forest fund?

Up to C$560 million (US$392 million) over four years, announced on Sunday 15 November 2026. The wording is ’up to’, so it is a ceiling, and Canada’s government calls it a loan, with terms not yet published.

What is Brazil’s prosecutors’ extra pay request?

Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet backed R$324 million (US$57.2 million) in extra 2026 funds for allowances called penduricalhos. He sent his opinion to a Supreme Court justice on 13 November 2026.

Why does the pay case matter to US investors?

Government lawyers say budget funding for the extra pay is insufficient. Holders of Brazilian bonds and the real watch whether such spending grows.