Brazil Stocks Rebound 2.2%, Real Stays Weak

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.04% USD/MXN18.54▼ 0.49% USD/CLP966.96▼ 0.99% USD/COP3,267▲ 0.81% USD/PEN3.41▼ 1.07% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.42▼ 0.28% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▼ 0.02% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.18▲ 0.86% BRENT 92.36 ▼ 6.06% WTI 86.45 ▼ 4.82% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.38 ▲ 2.58% GOLD 4,147 ▲ 1.77% SILVER 53.42 ▲ 3.12% SOY 1,187 ▼ 0.17% CORN 438.75 ▼ 0.62% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 72,104.80 ▲ 1.00% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.04% USD/MXN 18.54 ▼ 0.49% USD/CLP 966.96 ▼ 0.99% USD/COP 3,267 ▲ 0.81% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 1.07% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.42 ▼ 0.28% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.64% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.40% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▲ 0.86% BRENT 92.36 ▼ 6.06% WTI 86.45 ▼ 4.82% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.38 ▲ 2.58% GOLD 4,147 ▲ 1.77% SILVER 53.42 ▲ 3.12% SOY 1,187 ▼ 0.17% CORN 438.75 ▼ 0.62% WHEAT 587.50 ▼ 0.63% COFFEE 266.70 ▼ 4.75% SUGAR 18.21 ▼ 0.16% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 78.65 ▼ 0.58% COCOA 5,113 ▼ 0.81% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 324.80 ▲ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Markets Brazil

Brazil Stocks Rebound 2.2%, Real Stays Weak

By · · 4 min read
Stone facade with a sculpted head above a window on the B3 stock exchange building in São Paulo

BRAZIL MARKETS · STOCKS

Published Monday, 9 November 2026, 5:20 p.m. ET · Source: B3, Banco Central do Brasil, Polymarket

Key Facts

  • The move The Ibovespa, the main stock index of São Paulo’s B3 exchange, rose 2.22% to 172,236 on Monday 9 November.
  • The catch The Brazilian real stayed weak: the dollar ended near R$5.50, about 11% above its 23 October level.
  • The gap The index is still about 16% below its 23 October close of 205,083.
  • What is next Central bank minutes on Tuesday 10 November; October inflation data later this week.
  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, gives 88.5% to no Brazilian rate change in December (9 November, 5:15 p.m. ET).

Brazil’s stock market had a very good Monday, and its currency barely noticed. The Ibovespa regained about 3,700 points in one session, yet the real, Brazil’s currency, stayed weak.

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São Paulo traders spent two weeks nursing losses, and on Monday they finally got a day to enjoy. The Ibovespa, the benchmark of the B3 exchange, closed up 2.22% at 172,236.05 points, its high of the day.

The gain of about 3,700 points is real, but so is the hole behind it. The dollar still cost about R$5.50, so the rally did not reach the currency; our guide to Brazil’s economy gives the backdrop.

São Paulo Rose With Wall Street

São Paulo rose alongside New York. The S&P 500, the main US stock index, gained more than 2% and the Nasdaq, heavy with technology shares, rose 2.7%.

Brazilian companies traded in the US followed. Shares of Vale, the iron-ore miner, rose 3.3% and Itaú, Brazil’s largest private bank, gained 2.3%, while digital bank Nubank climbed 2.7%.

Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, was the odd one out. Its US-listed shares slipped 1.0% on a day when the United States Oil Fund (USO), a large oil-tracking fund, fell 3.9%.

Ibovespa daily chart to 9 November 2026 showing the sharp fall after the 25 October runoff and Monday's rebound
The index dropped sharply after the 25 October runoff and has only begun to climb back. Chart: Rio Times, RT market data.

Why the Real Did Not Join the Party

Shares rallied, but the real did not follow. On Monday the dollar closed near R$5.50, against R$4.98 on Friday 23 October, the last close before the runoff.

The dollar jumped to R$5.42 on Monday 26 October, the first trading day after Lula won a fourth term, and has drifted up since. Public debt is the issue Lula himself raised on Sunday.

Lula, Brazil’s president, spoke on national radio and television on Sunday 8 November. He said public debt and high interest rates worry him, but announced no spending cuts or debt measures and gave no timetable.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 9, 2026 · 21:36

Ibovespa · benchmark
172,236.05
+2.22%
L 168,498day rangeH 172,236

+10.94% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names
80% advancing

12 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.51
+0.04%

EUR / BRL
6.18
+0.86%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
92.36
-6.06%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Industrials
+3.54%
WEGE3, RENT3

Mining
+3.21%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Consumer Disc.
+2.44%
AZZA3

Financials
+2.22%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Utilities
+2.09%
ENEV3

Materials
+1.50%
SUZB3

Consumer Staples
+0.84%
ABEV3

Energy
-1.02%
PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
172,236.05
+2.22%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
72,104.80
+1.00%

S&P IPSAChile
10,589.61
+0.50%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,576.36
+3.67%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% 168,498.45 172,236 168,498
USD/BRL 5.51 +0.04% +3.33% 5.51 5.51 5.51
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.19 -0.24% +39.65% 45.30 45.39 44.29 40,897,000
VALE3 66.11 +3.23% +1.38% 64.04 66.30 64.74 20,259,100
ITUB4 41.72 +2.94% +6.26% 40.53 41.79 40.89 17,762,100
BBDC4 14.68 +3.38% -23.06% 14.20 14.68 14.34 39,079,800
BBAS3 17.02 -0.64% -25.29% 17.13 17.39 16.73 41,431,000
B3SA3 14.85 +3.20% +13.19% 14.39 14.93 14.32 27,051,000
ABEV3 15.61 +0.84% +18.44% 15.48 15.68 15.38 27,548,800
WEGE3 50.74 +5.29% +11.84% 48.19 50.87 48.26 16,073,900
PRIO3 59.39 -1.80% +51.39% 60.48 59.57 56.90 10,987,900
SUZB3 54.20 +1.50% +16.06% 53.40 54.32 52.30 10,985,300
RENT3 30.83 +1.78% -26.72% 30.29 30.96 30.00 11,812,400
AZZA3 15.12 +2.44% -46.31% 14.76 15.32 14.84 2,774,100
CSNA3 4.49 +1.81% -45.84% 4.41 4.79 4.41 32,453,700
GGBR4 25.26 +4.60% +32.25% 24.15 25.30 24.17 24,250,400
ENEV3 27.40 +2.09% +41.60% 26.84 27.62 26.90 8,949,100

Largest moves today
WEGE3
50.74
+5.29%
GGBR4
25.26
+4.60%
BBDC4
14.68
+3.38%
VALE3
66.11
+3.23%
B3SA3
14.85
+3.20%
ITUB4
41.72
+2.94%
AZZA3
15.12
+2.44%
IBOV
172,236.05
+2.22%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 2.22%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 9 Nov 2026
Brazil Meat Giant Up 13% Before Third Quarter

Read →

How Far Has the Index Fallen?

The Ibovespa closed at 205,082.56 on Friday 23 October. On Monday 26 October, the first session after the runoff, it dropped 13.88% to 176,608.23.

It kept sliding to 165,528.92 on Tuesday 3 November, its lowest close since the runoff. Monday’s close is about 6,700 points above that low but still about 32,800 points, or 16%, under the 23 October level. Our Ibovespa guide explains what moves the index.

What It Means for US Readers

The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ), a US-listed fund that tracks Brazilian stocks, rose about 2.0% to US$32.61. Holders of Vale, Itaú and Nubank shares won on Monday, while holders of Petrobras (PBR) lost a little.

A dollar investor gains only if stocks rise by more than the real falls. With the real roughly flat, EWZ’s 2.0% gain came close to the index’s 2.2%; our real-to-dollar rate guide explains why that can change quickly.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, gives 88.5% to no change in Brazil’s benchmark rate at the December meeting, with US$68,636 traded. It gives 7.1% to a cut of 0.25 percentage point and 1.6% to a larger cut (9 November, 5:15 p.m. ET).

The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, is set by the central bank’s rate committee, Copom, which meets on 8 and 9 December. Prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

Nobody knows whether one strong session marks a turn or a pause in a longer slide. Lula has not said which spending or debt measures he will take, or when.

Our earlier reports cover his promise to work for lower rates and a scenario from the US bank Morgan Stanley for the real.

What to Watch Next

Tuesday 10 November: the central bank, Banco Central do Brasil, publishes the minutes of its 3–4 November rate meeting. They show how the committee sees the path for rates.

This week: IBGE, the national statistics agency, releases the IPCA, Brazil’s official consumer-price index, for October; market calendars list Thursday 12 November. In September prices rose 0.82% in the month and 4.58% over 12 months.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Ibovespa jump 2.22% on 9 November?

It rose alongside a rally on Wall Street, with Vale and the banks among the gainers. The index closed at 172,236.05, its high of the day.

Is the Ibovespa back to its level before the election?

No. It closed at 205,082.56 on 23 October and is still about 16% below that level.

Sources: B3, Ibovespa index data; Banco Central do Brasil, Selic rate and Copom calendar; IBGE, release calendar and IPCA inflation; RT market data for index, currency and US-listed share prices (9 November 2026); Polymarket (9 November 2026, 5:15 p.m. ET).

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

B3 brazil markets Brazil stocks Brazilian Real EWZ Ibovespa Lula Petrobras US dollar Vale

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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