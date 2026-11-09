Brazil Stocks Rebound 2.2%, Real Stays Weak

BRAZIL MARKETS · STOCKS

Published Monday, 9 November 2026, 5:20 p.m. ET · Source: B3, Banco Central do Brasil, Polymarket

Key Facts The move The Ibovespa, the main stock index of São Paulo’s B3 exchange, rose 2.22% to 172,236 on Monday 9 November.

The catch The Brazilian real stayed weak: the dollar ended near R$5.50, about 11% above its 23 October level.

The gap The index is still about 16% below its 23 October close of 205,083.

What is next Central bank minutes on Tuesday 10 November; October inflation data later this week.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, gives 88.5% to no Brazilian rate change in December (9 November, 5:15 p.m. ET).

Brazil’s stock market had a very good Monday, and its currency barely noticed. The Ibovespa regained about 3,700 points in one session, yet the real, Brazil’s currency, stayed weak.

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São Paulo traders spent two weeks nursing losses, and on Monday they finally got a day to enjoy. The Ibovespa, the benchmark of the B3 exchange, closed up 2.22% at 172,236.05 points, its high of the day.

The gain of about 3,700 points is real, but so is the hole behind it. The dollar still cost about R$5.50, so the rally did not reach the currency; our guide to Brazil’s economy gives the backdrop.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

São Paulo Rose With Wall Street

São Paulo rose alongside New York. The S&P 500, the main US stock index, gained more than 2% and the Nasdaq, heavy with technology shares, rose 2.7%.

Brazilian companies traded in the US followed. Shares of Vale, the iron-ore miner, rose 3.3% and Itaú, Brazil’s largest private bank, gained 2.3%, while digital bank Nubank climbed 2.7%.

Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, was the odd one out. Its US-listed shares slipped 1.0% on a day when the United States Oil Fund (USO), a large oil-tracking fund, fell 3.9%.

The index dropped sharply after the 25 October runoff and has only begun to climb back. Chart: Rio Times, RT market data.

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Why the Real Did Not Join the Party

Shares rallied, but the real did not follow. On Monday the dollar closed near R$5.50, against R$4.98 on Friday 23 October, the last close before the runoff.

The dollar jumped to R$5.42 on Monday 26 October, the first trading day after Lula won a fourth term, and has drifted up since. Public debt is the issue Lula himself raised on Sunday.

Lula, Brazil’s president, spoke on national radio and television on Sunday 8 November. He said public debt and high interest rates worry him, but announced no spending cuts or debt measures and gave no timetable.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 172,236.05

+2.22% L 168,498 day range H 172,236 +10.94% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 80% advancing 12 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.51 +0.04% EUR / BRL 6.18 +0.86% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 92.36 -6.06% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +3.54% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining +3.21% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Disc. +2.44% AZZA3 Financials +2.22% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities +2.09% ENEV3 Materials +1.50% SUZB3 Consumer Staples +0.84% ABEV3 Energy -1.02% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

172,236.05

+2.22%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

72,104.80

+1.00%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,589.61

+0.50%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,576.36

+3.67%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 172,236.05 +2.22% +10.94% 168,498.45 172,236 168,498 — USD/BRL 5.51 +0.04% +3.33% 5.51 5.51 5.51 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.19 -0.24% +39.65% 45.30 45.39 44.29 40,897,000 VALE3 66.11 +3.23% +1.38% 64.04 66.30 64.74 20,259,100 ITUB4 41.72 +2.94% +6.26% 40.53 41.79 40.89 17,762,100 BBDC4 14.68 +3.38% -23.06% 14.20 14.68 14.34 39,079,800 BBAS3 17.02 -0.64% -25.29% 17.13 17.39 16.73 41,431,000 B3SA3 14.85 +3.20% +13.19% 14.39 14.93 14.32 27,051,000 ABEV3 15.61 +0.84% +18.44% 15.48 15.68 15.38 27,548,800 WEGE3 50.74 +5.29% +11.84% 48.19 50.87 48.26 16,073,900 PRIO3 59.39 -1.80% +51.39% 60.48 59.57 56.90 10,987,900 SUZB3 54.20 +1.50% +16.06% 53.40 54.32 52.30 10,985,300 RENT3 30.83 +1.78% -26.72% 30.29 30.96 30.00 11,812,400 AZZA3 15.12 +2.44% -46.31% 14.76 15.32 14.84 2,774,100 CSNA3 4.49 +1.81% -45.84% 4.41 4.79 4.41 32,453,700 GGBR4 25.26 +4.60% +32.25% 24.15 25.30 24.17 24,250,400 ENEV3 27.40 +2.09% +41.60% 26.84 27.62 26.90 8,949,100 Largest moves today WEGE3

50.74

+5.29% GGBR4

25.26

+4.60% BBDC4

14.68

+3.38% VALE3

66.11

+3.23% B3SA3

14.85

+3.20% ITUB4

41.72

+2.94% AZZA3

15.12

+2.44% IBOV

172,236.05

+2.22% The session read The Ibovespa rose 2.22%, with breadth positive — 12 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 9 Nov 2026 Brazil Meat Giant Up 13% Before Third Quarter Read →

How Far Has the Index Fallen?

The Ibovespa closed at 205,082.56 on Friday 23 October. On Monday 26 October, the first session after the runoff, it dropped 13.88% to 176,608.23.

It kept sliding to 165,528.92 on Tuesday 3 November, its lowest close since the runoff. Monday’s close is about 6,700 points above that low but still about 32,800 points, or 16%, under the 23 October level. Our Ibovespa guide explains what moves the index.

What It Means for US Readers

The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ), a US-listed fund that tracks Brazilian stocks, rose about 2.0% to US$32.61. Holders of Vale, Itaú and Nubank shares won on Monday, while holders of Petrobras (PBR) lost a little.

A dollar investor gains only if stocks rise by more than the real falls. With the real roughly flat, EWZ’s 2.0% gain came close to the index’s 2.2%; our real-to-dollar rate guide explains why that can change quickly.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, gives 88.5% to no change in Brazil’s benchmark rate at the December meeting, with US$68,636 traded. It gives 7.1% to a cut of 0.25 percentage point and 1.6% to a larger cut (9 November, 5:15 p.m. ET).

The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, is set by the central bank’s rate committee, Copom, which meets on 8 and 9 December. Prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

Nobody knows whether one strong session marks a turn or a pause in a longer slide. Lula has not said which spending or debt measures he will take, or when.

Our earlier reports cover his promise to work for lower rates and a scenario from the US bank Morgan Stanley for the real.

What to Watch Next

Tuesday 10 November: the central bank, Banco Central do Brasil, publishes the minutes of its 3–4 November rate meeting. They show how the committee sees the path for rates.

This week: IBGE, the national statistics agency, releases the IPCA, Brazil’s official consumer-price index, for October; market calendars list Thursday 12 November. In September prices rose 0.82% in the month and 4.58% over 12 months.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Ibovespa jump 2.22% on 9 November?

It rose alongside a rally on Wall Street, with Vale and the banks among the gainers. The index closed at 172,236.05, its high of the day.

Is the Ibovespa back to its level before the election?

No. It closed at 205,082.56 on 23 October and is still about 16% below that level.

Sources: B3, Ibovespa index data; Banco Central do Brasil, Selic rate and Copom calendar; IBGE, release calendar and IPCA inflation; RT market data for index, currency and US-listed share prices (9 November 2026); Polymarket (9 November 2026, 5:15 p.m. ET).