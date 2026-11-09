Brazil Stocks Rebound 2.2%, Real Stays Weak
BRAZIL MARKETS · STOCKS
Key Facts
- The move The Ibovespa, the main stock index of São Paulo’s B3 exchange, rose 2.22% to 172,236 on Monday 9 November.
- The catch The Brazilian real stayed weak: the dollar ended near R$5.50, about 11% above its 23 October level.
- The gap The index is still about 16% below its 23 October close of 205,083.
- What is next Central bank minutes on Tuesday 10 November; October inflation data later this week.
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, gives 88.5% to no Brazilian rate change in December (9 November, 5:15 p.m. ET).
Brazil’s stock market had a very good Monday, and its currency barely noticed. The Ibovespa regained about 3,700 points in one session, yet the real, Brazil’s currency, stayed weak.
São Paulo traders spent two weeks nursing losses, and on Monday they finally got a day to enjoy. The Ibovespa, the benchmark of the B3 exchange, closed up 2.22% at 172,236.05 points, its high of the day.
The gain of about 3,700 points is real, but so is the hole behind it. The dollar still cost about R$5.50, so the rally did not reach the currency; our guide to Brazil’s economy gives the backdrop.
São Paulo Rose With Wall Street
São Paulo rose alongside New York. The S&P 500, the main US stock index, gained more than 2% and the Nasdaq, heavy with technology shares, rose 2.7%.
Brazilian companies traded in the US followed. Shares of Vale, the iron-ore miner, rose 3.3% and Itaú, Brazil’s largest private bank, gained 2.3%, while digital bank Nubank climbed 2.7%.
Petrobras, the state-controlled oil company, was the odd one out. Its US-listed shares slipped 1.0% on a day when the United States Oil Fund (USO), a large oil-tracking fund, fell 3.9%.
Why the Real Did Not Join the Party
Shares rallied, but the real did not follow. On Monday the dollar closed near R$5.50, against R$4.98 on Friday 23 October, the last close before the runoff.
The dollar jumped to R$5.42 on Monday 26 October, the first trading day after Lula won a fourth term, and has drifted up since. Public debt is the issue Lula himself raised on Sunday.
Lula, Brazil’s president, spoke on national radio and television on Sunday 8 November. He said public debt and high interest rates worry him, but announced no spending cuts or debt measures and gave no timetable.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+2.22%
172,236.05
+2.22%
72,104.80
+1.00%
10,589.61
+0.50%
2,848,945
—
2,576.36
+3.67%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|172,236.05
|+2.22%
|+10.94%
|168,498.45
|172,236
|168,498
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.51
|+0.04%
|+3.33%
|5.51
|5.51
|5.51
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|45.19
|-0.24%
|+39.65%
|45.30
|45.39
|44.29
|40,897,000
|VALE3
|66.11
|+3.23%
|+1.38%
|64.04
|66.30
|64.74
|20,259,100
|ITUB4
|41.72
|+2.94%
|+6.26%
|40.53
|41.79
|40.89
|17,762,100
|BBDC4
|14.68
|+3.38%
|-23.06%
|14.20
|14.68
|14.34
|39,079,800
|BBAS3
|17.02
|-0.64%
|-25.29%
|17.13
|17.39
|16.73
|41,431,000
|B3SA3
|14.85
|+3.20%
|+13.19%
|14.39
|14.93
|14.32
|27,051,000
|ABEV3
|15.61
|+0.84%
|+18.44%
|15.48
|15.68
|15.38
|27,548,800
|WEGE3
|50.74
|+5.29%
|+11.84%
|48.19
|50.87
|48.26
|16,073,900
|PRIO3
|59.39
|-1.80%
|+51.39%
|60.48
|59.57
|56.90
|10,987,900
|SUZB3
|54.20
|+1.50%
|+16.06%
|53.40
|54.32
|52.30
|10,985,300
|RENT3
|30.83
|+1.78%
|-26.72%
|30.29
|30.96
|30.00
|11,812,400
|AZZA3
|15.12
|+2.44%
|-46.31%
|14.76
|15.32
|14.84
|2,774,100
|CSNA3
|4.49
|+1.81%
|-45.84%
|4.41
|4.79
|4.41
|32,453,700
|GGBR4
|25.26
|+4.60%
|+32.25%
|24.15
|25.30
|24.17
|24,250,400
|ENEV3
|27.40
|+2.09%
|+41.60%
|26.84
|27.62
|26.90
|8,949,100
50.74
+5.29%
25.26
+4.60%
14.68
+3.38%
66.11
+3.23%
14.85
+3.20%
41.72
+2.94%
15.12
+2.44%
172,236.05
+2.22%
How Far Has the Index Fallen?
The Ibovespa closed at 205,082.56 on Friday 23 October. On Monday 26 October, the first session after the runoff, it dropped 13.88% to 176,608.23.
It kept sliding to 165,528.92 on Tuesday 3 November, its lowest close since the runoff. Monday’s close is about 6,700 points above that low but still about 32,800 points, or 16%, under the 23 October level. Our Ibovespa guide explains what moves the index.
What It Means for US Readers
The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ), a US-listed fund that tracks Brazilian stocks, rose about 2.0% to US$32.61. Holders of Vale, Itaú and Nubank shares won on Monday, while holders of Petrobras (PBR) lost a little.
A dollar investor gains only if stocks rise by more than the real falls. With the real roughly flat, EWZ’s 2.0% gain came close to the index’s 2.2%; our real-to-dollar rate guide explains why that can change quickly.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, gives 88.5% to no change in Brazil’s benchmark rate at the December meeting, with US$68,636 traded. It gives 7.1% to a cut of 0.25 percentage point and 1.6% to a larger cut (9 November, 5:15 p.m. ET).
The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, is set by the central bank’s rate committee, Copom, which meets on 8 and 9 December. Prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What Is Not Known
Nobody knows whether one strong session marks a turn or a pause in a longer slide. Lula has not said which spending or debt measures he will take, or when.
Our earlier reports cover his promise to work for lower rates and a scenario from the US bank Morgan Stanley for the real.
What to Watch Next
Tuesday 10 November: the central bank, Banco Central do Brasil, publishes the minutes of its 3–4 November rate meeting. They show how the committee sees the path for rates.
This week: IBGE, the national statistics agency, releases the IPCA, Brazil’s official consumer-price index, for October; market calendars list Thursday 12 November. In September prices rose 0.82% in the month and 4.58% over 12 months.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the Ibovespa jump 2.22% on 9 November?
It rose alongside a rally on Wall Street, with Vale and the banks among the gainers. The index closed at 172,236.05, its high of the day.
Is the Ibovespa back to its level before the election?
No. It closed at 205,082.56 on 23 October and is still about 16% below that level.
Sources: B3, Ibovespa index data; Banco Central do Brasil, Selic rate and Copom calendar; IBGE, release calendar and IPCA inflation; RT market data for index, currency and US-listed share prices (9 November 2026); Polymarket (9 November 2026, 5:15 p.m. ET).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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